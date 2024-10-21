The much-awaited Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 is bringing incredible deals on a wide range of 4K smart TVs from top brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, and more. This sale offers the perfect opportunity. With discounts across various models, you can enjoy features like stunning Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and smart functionalities powered by Android and webOS. From cinematic visuals to immersive sound, these deals are designed to elevate your TV viewing experience at a fraction of the price. Hurry, as the best offers won’t last long—make your pick and upgrade your home entertainment setup today!

1. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia KD-55X74L is an excellent choice for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment system. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution, it delivers stunning visuals, offering sharp details and vibrant colours. Powered by Google TV, it ensures a smooth, user-friendly experience with access to popular streaming apps and smart features. The TV's advanced X1 processor enhances picture quality, making it ideal for watching movies, sports, and gaming. The sleek, minimalist design fits seamlessly into any modern home, while the powerful sound adds an immersive audio experience to match the crystal-clear visuals.

Specifications of Sony Bravia KD-55X74L:

Display: 55 inches, 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Smart Features: Google TV with voice control

Processor: X1 4K HDR processor

Audio: 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Other features: Motionflow XR for smoother picture clarity

2. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony BRAVIA 2 K-55S25B delivers an exceptional viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD display and Google TV integration. Designed for effortless streaming and smart home compatibility, this TV is perfect for those who want access to content at their fingertips. The vivid picture quality combined with Sony’s signature Triluminos Pro technology ensures colours appear rich and natural. Its high-performance processor allows for fast app loading and smooth navigation. A strong all-rounder for movie buffs and gamers alike, this model brings the world of entertainment right into your living room.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 2 K-55S25B:

Display: 55 inches, 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Smart Features: Google TV with voice assistant

Processor: Powerful 4K HDR processor

Audio: Dolby Audio, 20W speakers

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Other features: Triluminos Pro, Motionflow XR

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale: Grab more than 80% off on security cameras, smart doorbells and more

3. LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 65UR7500PSC offers a premium viewing experience with its 65-inch Ultra HD display. Featuring LG's AI-powered WebOS smart platform, this TV ensures seamless content streaming and voice-activated control, making it easy to navigate through various apps and settings. The 4K resolution brings stunning clarity to every scene, while the rich sound system enhances your overall experience. With HDR10 support, this model is great for movie lovers who want a cinematic experience right at home. The large screen and sleek design make it a great centrepiece for any living room.

Specifications of LG 65UR7500PSC:

Display: 65 inches, 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Smart Features: WebOS with AI ThinQ

Audio: 20W speakers with AI Sound

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Other features: HDR10, AI Picture Pro

4. Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series K-65S30B sets a new standard for large-screen entertainment. Its massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display delivers unmatched picture quality, perfect for immersive viewing of your favourite content. Google TV integration offers a personalized entertainment experience with easy access to various streaming services. The AI-powered picture optimization enhances colour, contrast, and brightness, providing a top-notch visual experience. Combined with powerful Dolby Audio sound, this TV is designed to create a theatre-like atmosphere in your home.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 3 K-65S30B:

Display: 65 inches, 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Smart Features: Google TV with AI enhancements

Audio: Dolby Audio, 20W output

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Other features: AI Picture Pro, Triluminos Pro

5. Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Hisense Q7N Series is a value-packed 65-inch 4K QLED TV that combines brilliant picture quality with smart features. Its Quantum Dot technology ensures vibrant colors and deeper blacks, making it perfect for both movies and gaming. With built-in Dolby Vision and HDR10+, the Q7N delivers exceptional contrast and brightness. The smooth Google TV interface offers quick access to apps and streaming services. This model is a great option for those seeking high-end features at a more affordable price point.

Specifications of Hisense Q7N Series:

Display: 65 inches, 4K Ultra HD QLED

Smart Features: Google TV with voice control

Audio: 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Other features: Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision, HDR10+

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali special offers on bicycles: Shop top brands with over 65% off on Hero, BSA, and more

Amazon diwali sale

6. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV

Samsung’s QE1D Series offers a striking 55-inch 4K QLED display with exceptional color accuracy and high dynamic range for lifelike picture quality. The Quantum Processor 4K optimizes content, delivering smooth performance even in fast-paced scenes. With the Tizen smart platform, navigating apps and streaming services is easy. Gamers will appreciate the ALLM and VRR support for smoother gameplay. Overall, it’s a superb choice for a home entertainment system with impressive visuals and seamless smart features.

Specifications of Samsung QE1D Series:

Display: 55 inches, 4K Ultra HD QLED

Smart Features: Tizen OS, voice control

Audio: 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Other features: ALLM, VRR, Quantum Processor 4K

7. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

The LG 55A3PSA brings the brilliance of OLED technology to a 55-inch display, offering perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and vivid colours. Its webOS smart platform is intuitive, allowing users to access a wide range of streaming services effortlessly. With Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Pro, this TV adapts to the lighting in your room to deliver the best picture quality. The AI Sound Pro feature enhances audio to match the stunning visuals, making this a top-tier choice for movie buffs and gamers alike.

Specifications of LG 55A3PSA:

Display: 55 inches, 4K Ultra HD OLED

Smart Features: webOS with AI ThinQ

Audio: 20W speakers with AI Sound Pro

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Other features: Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Pro

Also read: Diwali Amazon Sale special discounts: Save BIG on the best LG washing machines with advanced features

8. Vu 189cm (75 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV 75QMP

The Vu Masterpiece Series 75QMP is a 75-inch behemoth designed for those who want the ultimate viewing experience. With its 4K QLED display, the TV offers exceptional clarity, brightness, and color accuracy. The TV is loaded with advanced features like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and MEMC, making it perfect for sports enthusiasts and movie lovers. It also boasts powerful 50W speakers that provide immersive audio to complement the impressive visuals. The Vu Masterpiece is built for those who want to transform their living room into a home theater.

Specifications of Vu Masterpiece Series 75QMP:

Display: 75 inches, 4K Ultra HD QLED

Smart Features: Google TV with voice control

Audio: 50W speakers with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Other features: MEMC, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

9. LG 164 cm (65 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition

LG’s QNED-75 brings together Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies in a 65-inch display for superior picture quality. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution and AI-powered WebOS, this model provides seamless content access and smart home integration. It delivers deeper blacks and vibrant colours, making it a strong contender for both TV and movie viewing. Its energy-efficient design and sleek frameless build make it a perfect addition to any modern home.

Specifications of LG QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition:

Display: 65 inches, 4K Ultra HD QNED

Smart Features: WebOS with AI ThinQ

Audio: 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Other features: Quantum Dot, NanoCell, HDR10 Pro

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale: More than 30% off on AI laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer and more

FAQs

Question : What is the main difference between LED and QLED in 4K smart TVs?

Ans : LED TVs use standard LED backlighting, while QLED TVs incorporate Quantum Dot technology, which enhances color accuracy and brightness for more vivid and lifelike picture quality.

Question : Which is better for gaming, the Samsung QE1D Series or the Sony BRAVIA 3 Series?

Ans : Both models are excellent for gaming, but the Samsung QE1D Series offers features like ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), making it slightly more responsive for gaming enthusiasts.

Question : What operating system does the Sony BRAVIA series use?

Ans : The Sony BRAVIA series uses Google TV, which allows seamless access to a wide variety of apps, streaming services, and voice controls.

Question : How does the Hisense Q7N Series stand out in its price range?

Ans : The Hisense Q7N Series offers Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ at an affordable price, making it a great value for those looking for premium features without a premium price tag.

Question : What’s the advantage of having Dolby Atmos in smart TVs?

Ans : Dolby Atmos provides an immersive, three-dimensional sound experience, making you feel like you're right in the middle of the action with clear, powerful audio from all directions.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.