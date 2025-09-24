Amazon Diwali Sale 8PM deals brings top discounts on Android tablets from best brands

The Amazon Diwali Sale 8PM deals are live, bringing exciting discounts on Android tablets from leading brands. If you’re looking for a device that balances entertainment, productivity, and portability, now’s the best time to buy. Popular tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, and other trusted names are available at reduced prices, making them ideal for students, professionals, and casual users alike.

Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen| Wi-Fi| 11 Inch, 2.5K Display with 500 Nits Brightness| 8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM (Expandable Up to 2 TB)| Mediatek Dimensity 6300| Android 15|4-Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Grey
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray
XIAOMI Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16") Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey
OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh, Massive 11" (27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hours of Video Playback, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Aero Blue
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) TFT LCD Display, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

Whether you need a tablet for streaming, note-taking, or gaming, these deals ensure you get great value for your money. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers during Amazon’s festive sale.

Top deals on Android Tablets on Amazon sale 8PM deals

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 brings premium quality with its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, vibrant visuals, and smooth performance. It comes bundled with the S Pen for productivity, note-taking, or creative work. Powered by robust hardware, it handles multitasking and entertainment with ease. Its slim design and Wi-Fi connectivity make it perfect for students, professionals, and casual users. A well-rounded Android tablet that’s reliable and future-proof.

Specifications Display 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X RAM/Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable) Stylus S Pen included Connectivity Wi-Fi Colour Gray

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is a feature-packed Android tablet designed for power users. Its 12.7-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers sharp visuals and smooth motion. Backed by 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, it’s built for multitasking and heavy apps. Quad JBL speakers with Dolby support enhance entertainment. A massive 10200mAh battery with 45W fast charging ensures long, uninterrupted use, making it a great all-rounder.

Specifications Display 12.7-inch 3K, 144Hz RAM/Storage 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Battery 10200mAh with 45W charging Audio Quad JBL speakers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ strikes a balance between performance and practicality. With a 12.4-inch display and in-box S Pen, it’s well-suited for drawing, note-taking, or everyday browsing. IP68 dust and water resistance adds durability, making it travel-friendly. Powered by 8GB RAM and expandable storage, it offers smooth multitasking. A reliable Wi-Fi tablet, it’s an appealing choice for students, professionals, and creatives during the festive discount season.

Specifications Display 12.4-inch RAM/Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable) Stylus S Pen included Durability IP68 rating Connectivity Wi-Fi

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a powerhouse built for advanced productivity and entertainment. Its 12.7-inch 3K display with 144Hz refresh rate ensures crisp visuals. With 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, it’s future-ready for demanding users. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor adds flagship performance. A six-speaker setup makes it an audio delight, while a 10200mAh battery ensures long sessions. Bundled keyboard and pen enhance versatility for work and creativity.

Specifications Display 12.7-inch 3K, 144Hz RAM/Storage 16GB RAM, 512GB ROM Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Battery 10200mAh Accessories Keyboard + Pen included

The OnePlus Pad Go blends affordability with strong performance, making it ideal for students and casual users. Its 11.35-inch 2.4K Readfit Eye Care LCD ensures comfortable long viewing hours. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), it supports both work and play. LTE connectivity allows calling, while Dolby Atmos quad speakers add immersive audio. Compact and stylish, it’s a practical Android tablet under the festive deals.

Specifications Display 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD RAM/Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable up to 1TB) Connectivity Wi-Fi + 4G LTE (Calling) Audio Dolby Atmos quad speakers Battery Long-lasting with efficient power use

The realme Pad 2 is a value-for-money Android tablet for daily use. Its 11.5-inch 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate feels smooth for streaming and browsing. Powered by Helio G99, it balances performance and efficiency. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it handles moderate multitasking well. Dolby Atmos quad speakers deliver clear sound, while the 8360mAh battery with 33W charging ensures reliable all-day use. Ideal for students and families.

Specifications Display 11.5-inch 2K, 120Hz RAM/Storage 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Battery 8360mAh with 33W fast charging Audio Dolby Atmos quad speakers