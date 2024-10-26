The Amazon Diwali Sale is a golden opportunity for tech enthusiasts, featuring incredible discounts on popular devices like Alexa Echo and Fire TV Stick. With discounts of up to 60%, it’s the perfect time to elevate your home entertainment and smart living experience. Whether you’re looking to streamline your daily tasks with Alexa’s voice control or enhance your viewing with the Fire TV Stick’s extensive streaming options, these deals are not to be missed. As the festive season approaches, now is the ideal moment to invest in these innovative gadgets and enjoy the convenience they bring to your home. Act fast, these offers are only available for a limited time!

1. Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with 5.5" screen, crisp sound and Alexa (Blue)

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is a smart speaker with a 5.5-inch screen and Alexa voice assistant. It offers hands-free control for music, video streaming, and smart home devices. You can monitor your home remotely using the built-in camera and Alexa app. It also helps with daily tasks like setting reminders, checking news, and weather updates. Alexa can understand English and Hindi, making it versatile for different users. Grab this smart speaker with massive discount during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

5.5-inch screen display.

Built-in 2MP camera.

Voice-controlled music streaming.

Smart home integration (lights, plugs, cameras).

Alexa voice assistant in English and Hindi.

Supports video streaming from Prime Video and Netflix.

2. Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| Green

The Amazon Echo Pop is a smart speaker with Alexa that offers loud sound, balanced bass, and crisp vocals. It has a stylish design that fits into any décor and is available in four colours (Black, White, Green, Purple). You can play music hands-free from popular apps, control smart home devices, and even connect non-smart appliances using smart plugs. It supports Bluetooth and comes with privacy features like a mic-off button.

Specifications of Amazon Echo Pop

Loud sound with balanced bass and crisp vocals.

Alexa voice assistant for hands-free control.

Available in four colours: Black, White, Green, Purple.

Bluetooth speaker functionality.

Compatible with Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Built-in privacy controls, including a mic-off button.

3. Amazon Echo (4th Gen)| Premium sound powered by Dolby and Alexa (Black)

The all-new Amazon Echo (4th Gen) delivers rich, premium sound with clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass that automatically adjusts to any room. You can stream millions of songs from services like Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, and more in several languages. Alexa helps you control smart home devices like lights, ACs, and TVs using your voice. It also offers voice assistance for music, news, weather, and more in both English and Hindi. Designed with privacy in mind, it has a microphone off button to disconnect the microphones. Score this Alexa powered smart speaker during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale.

Specifications of Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Premium sound powered by Dolby with automatic room adaption.

Stream music from various services like Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Supports multiple languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, and more.

Voice control for smart home devices like lights and ACs.

Alexa offers help in both English and Hindi.

Privacy protection with a microphone off button.

5. Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Black with Wipro Simple Setup 9W LED Smart Color Bulb

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with Wipro Smart LED Bulb is a smart home combo available exclusively on Amazon Sale. The Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch screen with Alexa, which supports both English and Hindi. You can control music, set alarms, and more using just your voice. The Wipro Smart Bulb offers 16 million colours, perfect for creating a vibrant atmosphere. Setting up the bulb is simple using the Alexa app, with no need for additional hubs or apps. This smart setup is ideal for creating a connected home experience.

Specifications of Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with Wipro Smart LED Bulb

5.5-inch display with Alexa voice control.

Compatible with English and Hindi languages.

Streams music from Amazon Prime, Spotify, JioSaavn, and Apple Music.

Wipro Smart Bulb with 16 million dynamic colours.

Easy setup via Alexa app; no extra hubs needed.

Operates on 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network.

6. Amazon Echo (4th Gen, Black) combo with Wipro Simple Setup 9W LED Smart Color Bulb

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) with Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb combo offers premium sound quality and easy smart home integration. Echo (4th Gen) delivers rich, detailed sound with clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass, powered by Dolby. You can use it as a standalone speaker or pair it with other devices. The Wipro Smart Bulb provides 16 million colour options, perfect for creating a vibrant atmosphere. Setting up the bulb is simple using Alexa, without needing additional apps or hubs.

Specifications of Amazon Echo (4th Gen) with Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb combo

Premium sound powered by Dolby

Can be used as a Bluetooth speaker

16 million dynamic colours on Wipro Smart Bulb

Easy setup with Alexa, no extra apps or hubs required

Works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

Alexa supports English and Hindi for voice commands

7. Amazon Echo Pop (Purple) Combo with Wipro Simple Setup 9W LED Smart Color Bulb

The Amazon Echo Pop (Purple) combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb offers a smart home experience. Echo Pop, a voice-controlled speaker with Alexa, delivers clear vocals, strong bass, and loud sound. It can control smart devices like lights, TVs, and ACs. The Wipro Smart Bulb features 16 million colours, creating dynamic ambiences for any occasion. Setup is simple via the Alexa app—no additional hubs or apps are required. This bundle enhances your smart home with ease. This combo is a perfect opportunity to grab both devices at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications of Amazon Echo Pop (Purple) combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb

Echo Pop smart speaker with Alexa.

Loud sound with balanced bass.

Controls smart lights, TVs, ACs, and more.

Wipro Smart Bulb with 16 million colours.

Simple setup via Alexa app.

Works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only.

9. Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device | Now with App controls

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is an affordable streaming device that allows you to enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. It comes with the new Alexa Voice Remote Lite, enabling easy voice commands to search and control content. Users can access over a million movies and TV episodes from popular apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+, along with many free options. The device is simple to set up and features parental controls for safe viewing. Just plug it into your TV’s HDMI port, connect to the internet, and start watching your favourite shows and movies.

Specifications of Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Full HD streaming capability.

New Alexa Voice Remote Lite included (without TV controls).

Access to over a million movies and TV shows.

Supports popular streaming apps (Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, etc.).

Voice control for easy searching and navigation.

Simple setup via HDMI port and internet connection.

10. All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device, ultra-cinematic 4K streaming, supports Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision/Atmos, HDR10+

The all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a powerful streaming device designed for an immersive entertainment experience. It offers stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos sound, making movie nights feel cinematic. With support for Wi-Fi 6, streaming is faster and more reliable. You can access thousands of movies and TV shows from popular platforms like Netflix and Disney+, and enjoy free content from apps such as YouTube. The Alexa Voice Remote allows for easy control of your smart home devices and quick access to your favourite apps, all through voice commands. Make your TV smart using this Fire TV stick available at a discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications of Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Ultra-cinematic 4K streaming.

Supports Wi-Fi 6 for improved performance.

Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

Dolby Atmos audio for immersive sound.

Access to thousands of streaming apps, including Netflix and Disney+.

Alexa Voice Remote for voice control and smart home integration.

FAQs

Question : What discounts are available during the Amazon Diwali Sale?

Ans : The Amazon Diwali Sale offers up to 55% off on popular devices, including Alexa Echo products and Fire TV Stick. This is a limited-time offer, so shoppers should act quickly to take advantage of these significant savings.

Question : How long will the sale last?

Ans : The Amazon Diwali Sale is set to end soon, with only a few days left to grab these exciting deals. It’s important to check the sale’s end date on Amazon’s website to ensure you don’t miss out.

Question : Can I return the devices purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, devices bought during the sale typically come with Amazon's standard return policy. Customers can return items within 30 days of receipt if they are unused and in their original packaging.

Question : Are there any bundle offers available?

Ans : The Diwali Sale may feature bundle offers on Alexa Echo devices and Fire TV Stick, allowing customers to save even more when purchasing multiple products. Check the Amazon website for the latest bundle deals.

Question : How can I ensure I get the best deals?

Ans : To maximise savings, customers should regularly check the Amazon website for updated discounts and consider signing up for notifications. Additionally, adding desired items to your cart can help you quickly complete your purchase when the sale goes live.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.