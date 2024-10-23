As the festive season approaches, it’s the perfect time to invest in a reliable and efficient water heater for your home. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale just around the corner, you can take advantage of fantastic deals from top brands like Havells, Haier, and many more. This annual sale offers an extensive range of water heaters, ensuring you find the ideal model that fits your needs and budget. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, sleek design, or advanced features, this sale has it all. Don’t miss the opportunity to enhance your home comfort while saving money. Get ready to shop and make this Diwali truly special with the perfect water heater!

1. Havells Monza 25 Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater | Feroglas Coated Tank, Heavy Duty Heating Element | Warranty: 5 Year on Tank, Protective Anode Road, 8 Bar Working Pressure | (White)

The Havells Monza 25 Litre Storage Water Heater is a reliable, wall-mounted water heater ideal for high-rise buildings due to its 8-bar pressure rating. It features a Feroglas-coated tank for corrosion protection, a heavy-duty heating element for quick heating, and a protective anode rod to prevent rust. This heater offers a 5-year warranty on the tank and ensures safety with its temperature-based LED indicator and pre-calibrated thermostat. It’s designed to handle hard water and has a splash-proof exterior.

Specifications of Havells Monza 25 Litre Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Feroglas Coated Inner Container for corrosion resistance

8 Bar Working Pressure, suitable for high-rise buildings

Heavy-duty heating element for quick heating

Water-resistant design (IPX-4)

2. Havells Magnatron 25L India’s First Water Heater(Geyser) having NO HEATING ELEMENT |Minimal Scaling| Faster Heating| Electricity Saving| Shock Safe Plug |Wall Mounting (White Champagne Gold)

The Havells Magnatron 25L Water Heater is India’s first geyser that uses Element-Free Induction Heat Transfer Technology (iHTT) instead of traditional heating elements. This technology allows for faster heating, reduces scaling, and saves electricity. The heater also features a smart mode with automatic operation and a digital display for setting and monitoring temperature. It promises a 25% reduction in annual electricity consumption and comes with extended warranties for durability.

Specifications of Havells Magnatron 25L Water Heater

Capacity: 25 litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Material: Plastic

Digital Temperature Display

2-Year Comprehensive Warranty

Auto-off feature

4. V-Guard Pebble Shine 3Kw Geyser 25 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|33% Faster Heating|5 Star Rating|Abs Body|Vitreous Enamel Coating|Free Pan India Installation&Connection Pipes|White-Grape

The V-Guard Pebble Shine 3kW Geyser is a 10-litre wall-mount water heater designed for fast, energy-efficient heating. It heats 33% faster than regular 2000W water heaters and has a 5-star BEE rating for efficiency. It features advanced safety with IPX4 water resistance, dual overheat protection, and a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve. Built for durability, it has an anti-corrosive enamel tank and is suitable for hard water and high-rise buildings. The geyser is stylish with an ABS body and offers hassle-free installation across India, including free connection pipes.

Specifications of V-Guard Pebble Shine 3kW Geyser

Capacity: 10 litres

Heating Power: 3kW

5-Star BEE Rating for energy efficiency

IPX4 rating for splash protection

Pressure withstand: Up to 8 bar

Free installation and stainless steel pipes included

5. V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5 Ltr Wall Mount Water Heater|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|3000 W Powerful Heating|Strong Stainless Steel Tank|Suitable For Kitchen&Bathroom|White-Blue

The V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser is a 5-litre water heater that provides quick, energy-efficient heating. With its 3 kW heating element, it heats water instantly and is built with durable stainless steel and copper materials. The geyser offers advanced safety features, including pressure release, overheating protection, and anti-siphon technology. Its sleek design and eco-friendly insulation help save energy. The geyser is also rust-proof and comes with a 2-year warranty on the product and heating element, and a 5-year warranty on the inner tank.

Specifications of V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5 Ltr Wall Mount Water Heater

Capacity: 5 litres

Wattage: 3000 watts

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Stainless Steel, Copper

Safety: 4-layer safety system

Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on inner tank

7. Haier (ES25V-SD WIFI) 25 Litres Vertical 5 Star Storage Shock Proof Smart Wi-Fi Water Heater (Geyser) with Intelligent Bacteria Proof System Technology, backed with 7-year warranty by Haier, (Gold)

The Haier (ES25V-SD WIFI) is a 25-litre vertical water heater that offers advanced features for efficient and safe hot water supply. With smart Wi-Fi technology, it learns your hot water habits to adjust temperatures conveniently. The Intelligent Bacteria Proof System (iBPS) heats water to eliminate harmful bacteria, ensuring hygiene. Its durable Ultra Micro Coating (UMC) tank withstands high pressures, making it ideal for tall buildings. It also includes a fast-heating Incoloy 800 heating element and protection against voltage fluctuations. This geyser comes with a 7-year warranty, ensuring reliable performance.

Specifications of Haier (ES25V-SD WIFI)

Capacity: 25 litres

Wi-Fi connectivity for smart temperature control

Intelligent Bacteria Proof System (iBPS)

Ultra Micro Coating (UMC) tank for durability

Rated pressure: 8 bars

Incoloy 800 SS heating element for fast heating

6. Haier S1 25 Litre Storage Water Heater

The Haier S1 25 Litre Storage Water Heater is designed for safety, durability, and energy efficiency. It features shock-proof technology and a robust tank that can withstand high pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. The water heater is rated 4 stars for energy efficiency, helping to reduce electricity bills. With free installation and pipes, it provides excellent value. Additionally, it has a bacteria-proof system that heats water to eliminate harmful bacteria. The product comes with a four-year warranty for the heater and a seven-year warranty for the inner tank.

Specifications of Haier S1 25 Litre Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 litres

Shock-proof technology

8 safety levels

4-star energy rating

IPX4 waterproof rating

8-bar pressure suitability

10. ACTIVA 3 Ltr Hotmak Instant 3 Kva Anti Rust Coating Wall Mounted Tank Geyser With Full Abs Type Body With 5 Year Warranty (Ivory)

The ACTIVA 3 Ltr Hotmak Instant Geyser is a powerful and efficient water heater, perfect for instant hot water needs. With a 3000-watt heating element, it provides quick heating, while the jointless stainless steel tank ensures durability and prevents leaks. The geyser is designed with four safety features for added protection, and an LED indicator shows when water is ready. Its rust-proof ABS body enhances safety and longevity. Plus, it comes with a five-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of ACTIVA 3 Ltr Hotmak Instant Geyser

Capacity: 3 litres

Heating Element: 3000 watts, copper material

Safety Features: Four-way protection (thermostat, thermal cutout, pressure release valve, fusible plug)

Tank Material: Jointless 304L stainless steel

Indicator: LED indicator for hot water readiness

Outer Body: Rust and shock-proof ABS with a seven tank processed body

11. ACTIVA 3 Litre INSTANT 3 KVA (0.8 MM THICK) Special Anti Rust Coated 304L Pure SS Tank Volcano Geyser With 5 years warranty,Wall

The ACTIVA 3 Litre Instant Geyser is a high-performance water heater designed for quick and efficient heating. With a powerful 3000-watt copper heating element, it ensures hot water is available whenever you need it. The geyser features a durable 304L stainless steel tank with an anti-rust coating, promising longevity and reliability. It includes four safety features for added protection and an LED indicator to show when the water is ready. This geyser is compact, elegant, and perfect for indoor installation, making it a stylish addition to any bathroom. It comes with a five-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of ACTIVA 3 Litre Instant Geyser

Capacity: 3 litres

Power: 3000 watts

Material: 304L Stainless Steel (0.8 mm thick)

Special Features: Overheat protection and 4-way safety features

Dimensions: 20W x 30H centimetres

Power Source: Corded electric

FAQs

Question : What brands of water heaters are included in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale?

Ans : The sale features top brands like Havells, Haier, Bajaj, and more. You’ll find a variety of models that cater to different needs and preferences.

Question : How long will the Diwali sale last?

Ans : The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale typically lasts for several days, but exact dates may vary each year. Be sure to check the Amazon website for the specific start and end dates.

Question : Are there any special offers or discounts on water heaters during the sale?

Ans : Yes, the sale includes significant discounts, flash deals, and exclusive offers on water heaters. You might also find additional cashback options and no-cost EMI schemes.

Question : Can I return a water heater purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, most products sold during the sale are eligible for return, subject to Amazon's return policy. Ensure you check the specific return terms for the water heater you purchase.

Question : What should I consider when choosing a water heater during the sale?

Ans : When selecting a water heater, consider factors like capacity, energy efficiency, and the type (instant or storage) that suits your needs. Also, check customer reviews and warranties for added assurance.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.