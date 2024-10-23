The Haier S1 25 Litre Storage Water Heater is designed for safety, durability, and energy efficiency. It features shock-proof technology and a robust tank that can withstand high pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. The water heater is rated 4 stars for energy efficiency, helping to reduce electricity bills. With free installation and pipes, it provides excellent value. Additionally, it has a bacteria-proof system that heats water to eliminate harmful bacteria. The product comes with a four-year warranty for the heater and a seven-year warranty for the inner tank.

The ACTIVA 3 Ltr Hotmak Instant Geyser is a powerful and efficient water heater, perfect for instant hot water needs. With a 3000-watt heating element, it provides quick heating, while the jointless stainless steel tank ensures durability and prevents leaks. The geyser is designed with four safety features for added protection, and an LED indicator shows when water is ready. Its rust-proof ABS body enhances safety and longevity. Plus, it comes with a five-year warranty for peace of mind.

Outer Body: Rust and shock-proof ABS with a seven tank processed body

The ACTIVA 3 Litre Instant Geyser is a high-performance water heater designed for quick and efficient heating. With a powerful 3000-watt copper heating element, it ensures hot water is available whenever you need it. The geyser features a durable 304L stainless steel tank with an anti-rust coating, promising longevity and reliability. It includes four safety features for added protection and an LED indicator to show when the water is ready. This geyser is compact, elegant, and perfect for indoor installation, making it a stylish addition to any bathroom. It comes with a five-year warranty for peace of mind.

FAQs

Question : What brands of water heaters are included in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale?

Ans : The sale features top brands like Havells, Haier, Bajaj, and more. You’ll find a variety of models that cater to different needs and preferences.

Question : How long will the Diwali sale last?

Ans : The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale typically lasts for several days, but exact dates may vary each year. Be sure to check the Amazon website for the specific start and end dates.

Question : Are there any special offers or discounts on water heaters during the sale?

Ans : Yes, the sale includes significant discounts, flash deals, and exclusive offers on water heaters. You might also find additional cashback options and no-cost EMI schemes.

Question : Can I return a water heater purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, most products sold during the sale are eligible for return, subject to Amazon's return policy. Ensure you check the specific return terms for the water heater you purchase.

Question : What should I consider when choosing a water heater during the sale?

Ans : When selecting a water heater, consider factors like capacity, energy efficiency, and the type (instant or storage) that suits your needs. Also, check customer reviews and warranties for added assurance.