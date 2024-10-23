Entertainment takes centre stage this Diwali with Amazon's spectacular Diwali Sale Dhamaka, featuring discounts of over 50% on televisions from top brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. This is the perfect opportunity to elevate your home viewing experience and enjoy your favourite films and shows in stunning quality. With various sizes and advanced features, there's a TV for every household and budget. Whether you're planning a movie marathon with family or hosting festive gatherings, these incredible deals make it easy to upgrade your home entertainment system. Don’t miss out on these fantastic savings before the sale ends.

1. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV offers stunning visuals with its Neo QLED display and 4K resolution. It comes with advanced features such as built-in voice assistants, screen mirroring, and multiple supported apps like Netflix and YouTube. With a 100 Hz refresh rate, powerful 60W speakers with Dolby Atmos, and AI-powered sound and visuals, it provides an immersive viewing experience. The TV also supports various connectivity options including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Technology: Neo QLED with 4K resolution

Refresh Rate: 100 Hz

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: 60W output with Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony

Special Features: Built-in Voice Assistant, Screen Mirroring, Smart Hub, AI Speaker

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale: Grab more than 80% off on tablets and accessories from Apple, Samsung and more

2. Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers vibrant 4K visuals with advanced features like 4K Upscaling and UHD Dimming for enhanced image quality. Powered by a Crystal Processor 4K, it delivers smooth motion and superior contrast. The TV supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and more, and offers multiple connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB. Additionally, it includes smart features like Bixby voice assistant and Apple AirPlay, making it a great choice for home entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, Ethernet

Sound: 20W output, Q-Symphony speakers

Smart Features: Bixby, Web Browser, Apple AirPlay, SmartThings Hub

Check out more Samsung TV deals on Amazon Diwali Sale

3. Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV offers stunning visuals and smart features, making it perfect for immersive home entertainment. Its 4K resolution and HDR technology deliver crisp, vibrant images. The TV comes with Google TV, built-in Chromecast, and voice control via Google Assistant. You can also connect Apple and Alexa devices. With 20W sound output and Dolby Atmos support, it provides a rich audio experience. The TV offers multiple connectivity options including HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV

Screen Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Sound Output: 20 Watts, Dolby Atmos, Bass Reflex Speakers

Also read: Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 is LIVE with top deals on 4K smart TVs from brands like LG, Sony, Samsung and more

More TV deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale

4. Sony Bravia 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Sony Bravia 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is a feature-packed TV, perfect for immersive entertainment. It offers a 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing crystal-clear visuals with vibrant colours. Equipped with Google TV, you can access various apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. The TV also supports voice search and has built-in Chromecast for seamless streaming. It provides smooth performance and rich sound with a 60Hz refresh rate and Dolby Audio. Additionally, it is compatible with Apple Airplay and Alexa for smart home integration.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen size: 65 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Sound: 20 Watts with Dolby Audio and Bass Reflex speakers

Smart TV features: Google TV, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Alexa

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid

Excellent 4K picture quality Refresh rate only 60Hz

Smart TV features like Google TV and Chromecast Average 20W sound output

Check out more Sony TV deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale

5. LG 65UR7500PSC is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 65UR7500PSC is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that delivers sharp, high-quality visuals with a resolution of 3840x2160. It offers smart features like WebOS and AI ThinQ, allowing easy access to streaming services and smart home integration. Its sound system includes 20W speakers with virtual surround sound for immersive audio. The TV supports modern gaming features and advanced picture quality modes like HDR 10 and Filmmaker Mode. It also provides ample connectivity options with built-in Wi-Fi, multiple HDMI and USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Specifications of LG 65UR7500PSC is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound Output: 20W with 2.0 channel speakers

Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Game Optimiser, Filmmaker Mode

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, Optical

Storage: 1.5 GB RAM, 8 GB internal storage

Also read: Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 is LIVE: This festive season, bring home the best office furniture and save up to 80%

6. LG 65UQ7500PSF is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 65UQ7500PSF is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with vibrant picture quality and advanced smart features. It offers a wide range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI and USB ports. Equipped with AI ThinQ and WebOS, it supports popular streaming apps and provides features like Game Optimiser and AI-enhanced sound. The α5 Gen5 AI Processor ensures smooth performance, while HDR 10 Pro enhances visuals. This TV is perfect for entertainment and gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of LG 65UQ7500PSF is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen size: 65 inches (164 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, eARC, Ethernet

Sound: 20W output, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1), Auto Volume Levelling

Smart TV features: AI ThinQ, WebOS 22, support for OTT apps

Check out more LG TV deals on Amazon Diwali Sale

10. MI 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black)

The Mi 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its 4K resolution and self-lit pixels. It features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, and provides high-quality sound output with DTS X and Dolby Atmos. The TV runs on Android TV 11, comes with built-in Chromecast, and includes a voice assistant for hands-free control. Additionally, it offers access to a wide range of apps like Netflix and Prime Video, and includes special features like a Kids Mode with parental lock.

Specifications of Mi 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound Output: 30 Watts, DTS X, Dolby Atmos

Operating System: Android TV 11

Display Features: Self-Lit Pixels, Dolby Vision IQ, TUV Certified

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale: Grab more than 80% off on security cameras, smart doorbells and more

8. Redmi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is an affordable, feature-rich television offering a clear HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by Fire OS, it supports over 12,000 apps including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, and features a voice remote with Alexa for hands-free control. It has multiple connectivity options including Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, and Bluetooth, making it versatile for different uses. The TV also offers DTH Set-Top Box integration and display mirroring.

Specifications of Redmi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Screen Size: 32 inches

Resolution: 1366x768 (HD Ready)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Sound Output: 20 Watts with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet

Smart Features: Fire OS, Alexa voice control, 12,000+ apps supported

Check out more Mi TV deals on Amazon Diwali Sale

Similar articles for you

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 is LIVE: Get top deals on the best musical instruments and save up to 65%

Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka offers: Up to 80% off on soundbars and speakers from JBL, Marshall, Bose and more

Do NOT miss out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Offers on car and bike accessories and save up to 75%

Amazon Diwali sale blockbuster deals during Great Indian Festival: Top decor items at 80% off

FAQs

Question : What brands are included in the Diwali Sale Dhamaka on TVs?

Ans : The Diwali Sale Dhamaka features top brands such as Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. These brands are offering significant discounts, allowing customers to choose from a wide range of models.

Question : How much can I save during the sale?

Ans : Shoppers can save over 50% on select TVs during Amazon's Diwali Sale. This makes it an excellent opportunity to purchase high-quality televisions at reduced prices.

Question : Are there any specific models on sale?

Ans : Yes, a variety of models from different brands are included in the sale. Customers can find everything from basic LED TVs to advanced smart TVs with the latest technology.

Question : When does the Diwali Sale Dhamaka end?

Ans : The Amazon Diwali sale ends on 29th October, make sure to grab your desired TV before the deals expire!

Question : Can I return or exchange a TV purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, Amazon generally has a return policy that applies to items purchased during the sale. However, it's advisable to review the specific return conditions for the items you purchase to ensure a smooth process.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.