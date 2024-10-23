Sony Bravia 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is a feature-packed TV, perfect for immersive entertainment. It offers a 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing crystal-clear visuals with vibrant colours. Equipped with Google TV, you can access various apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. The TV also supports voice search and has built-in Chromecast for seamless streaming. It provides smooth performance and rich sound with a 60Hz refresh rate and Dolby Audio. Additionally, it is compatible with Apple Airplay and Alexa for smart home integration.

The LG 65UR7500PSC is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that delivers sharp, high-quality visuals with a resolution of 3840x2160. It offers smart features like WebOS and AI ThinQ, allowing easy access to streaming services and smart home integration. Its sound system includes 20W speakers with virtual surround sound for immersive audio. The TV supports modern gaming features and advanced picture quality modes like HDR 10 and Filmmaker Mode. It also provides ample connectivity options with built-in Wi-Fi, multiple HDMI and USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The LG 65UQ7500PSF is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with vibrant picture quality and advanced smart features. It offers a wide range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI and USB ports. Equipped with AI ThinQ and WebOS, it supports popular streaming apps and provides features like Game Optimiser and AI-enhanced sound. The α5 Gen5 AI Processor ensures smooth performance, while HDR 10 Pro enhances visuals. This TV is perfect for entertainment and gaming enthusiasts.

The Mi 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its 4K resolution and self-lit pixels. It features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, and provides high-quality sound output with DTS X and Dolby Atmos. The TV runs on Android TV 11, comes with built-in Chromecast, and includes a voice assistant for hands-free control. Additionally, it offers access to a wide range of apps like Netflix and Prime Video, and includes special features like a Kids Mode with parental lock.

The Redmi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is an affordable, feature-rich television offering a clear HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by Fire OS, it supports over 12,000 apps including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, and features a voice remote with Alexa for hands-free control. It has multiple connectivity options including Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, and Bluetooth, making it versatile for different uses. The TV also offers DTH Set-Top Box integration and display mirroring.

FAQs

Question : What brands are included in the Diwali Sale Dhamaka on TVs?

Ans : The Diwali Sale Dhamaka features top brands such as Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. These brands are offering significant discounts, allowing customers to choose from a wide range of models.

Question : How much can I save during the sale?

Ans : Shoppers can save over 50% on select TVs during Amazon's Diwali Sale. This makes it an excellent opportunity to purchase high-quality televisions at reduced prices.

Question : Are there any specific models on sale?

Ans : Yes, a variety of models from different brands are included in the sale. Customers can find everything from basic LED TVs to advanced smart TVs with the latest technology.

Question : When does the Diwali Sale Dhamaka end?

Ans : The Amazon Diwali sale ends on 29th October, make sure to grab your desired TV before the deals expire!

Question : Can I return or exchange a TV purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, Amazon generally has a return policy that applies to items purchased during the sale. However, it's advisable to review the specific return conditions for the items you purchase to ensure a smooth process.