FAQs

Question : What are the benefits of using a non-stick pan?

Ans : Non-stick pans require less oil, making them ideal for healthier cooking, and are easy to clean, making them convenient for everyday use.

Question : What is the difference between a non-stick and a cast iron kadhai?

Ans : Non-stick kadhai requires less oil and is easier to clean, while cast iron kadhai provides better heat retention and can enhance the flavour of food.

Question : Can I use a tawa on an induction stove?

Ans : Some tawas are induction-compatible, while others are not. Look for an induction-friendly label if you plan to use it on an induction stove.

Question : What is the best material for a pressure cooker?

Ans : Stainless steel is durable and resists rust, while aluminium heats quickly and is lightweight. Hard-anodized options offer both durability and even cooking.