The Amazon Festival Sale is an excellent time to grab top-rated gadgets and essential office appliances such as printers, tablets and monitors at unbeatable prices. With discounts on monitors, tablets, and printers, upgrading your workspace has never been easier. Leading brands offer high-performance monitors ideal for multitasking, tablets for on-the-go productivity, and printers with efficient, high-quality outputs. Whether you’re setting up a home office or enhancing your existing workspace, the sale features diverse options for every budget. This festive season, enjoy huge savings on reliable, cutting-edge office devices that boost productivity and convenience. Don’t miss out on these limited-time deals!

1) LG 22 Inch (55cm) FHD Monitor

The LG 22 Inch FHD Monitor (22MR410) offers 1920 x 1080 resolution, AMD FreeSync, and a smooth 100Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid visuals. With sRGB 99%, VA panel, Black Stabiliser, and Virtual Borderless design, it’s perfect for immersive viewing. Flicker Safe and Reader Mode enhance eye comfort. The Amazon Sale is an ideal time to buy this high-quality monitor at a discounted price.

Specifications of LG 22 Inch (55cm) FHD Monitor

Display: 22-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) VA panel

Colour Accuracy: sRGB 99% (Typ) for vibrant visuals

Refresh Rate: 100Hz with AMD FreeSync support

Design: Virtual Borderless for a sleek look

Comfort: Flicker Safe and Reader Mode for eye protection

2. MSI PRO MP223 21.45 Inch Full HD Office LCD Monitor - 1920 X 1080, 100 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, VESA Mountable, Display Kit Support, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 1.4b, D-Sub (VGA)

The MSI PRO MP223 21.45-inch Full HD Office LCD Monitor offers a crisp 1920 x 1080 display with a smooth 100Hz refresh rate, ideal for productivity. Its eye-friendly screen reduces strain, while VESA mount compatibility and tilt-adjustability add flexibility to your workspace. Perfect for office use, this monitor enhances comfort and efficiency.

Specifications of MSI PRO MP223 21.45 Inch Full HD Office LCD Monitor

Display: 21.45-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 100Hz for smooth visuals

Eye Comfort: Eye-friendly screen to reduce strain

Mounting: VESA mountable for versatile setup

Adjustability: Tilt-adjustable for ergonomic use

3. Acer EK220Q E3 21.5 Inch IPS Full HD (1920x1080) Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I 99% SRGB I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I AMD Free Sync I Eye Care Features (Black)

The Acer EK220Q E3 21.5-inch IPS Full HD Monitor delivers sharp 1920x1080 resolution and vibrant colour accuracy, thanks to its IPS panel. Designed for comfortable viewing, it’s equipped with backlit LED technology for consistent brightness. Ideal for both work and entertainment, this monitor provides wide viewing angles and crisp visuals.

Specifications of Acer EK220Q E3 21.5 Inch IPS Full HD (1920x1080) Backlit LED LCD Monitor

Display: 21.5-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS panel

Backlighting: LED backlit for consistent brightness

Viewing Angles: Wide angles for immersive viewing

Colour Accuracy: IPS technology for vivid colours

Design: Slim profile suitable for any desk

Also read: Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 is LIVE: This festive season, bring home the best office furniture and save up to 80%

4) Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 is an all-in-one WiFi ink tank printer known for high-volume, cost-effective printing. Equipped with two extra black ink bottles, it ensures extended usage and lower refill costs. Ideal for home and small office use, it provides excellent print quality, easy connectivity, and efficient colour output.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer

Type: All-in-one ink tank printer with WiFi

Ink: Includes two extra black ink bottles

Print Quality: High-quality colour and monochrome prints

Connectivity: Wireless printing via WiFi

Efficiency: Cost-effective high-volume printing

6. Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer with 30 Pages Per Minute Print Speed (Best in The Category), 8 MB Memory, Large 250 Sheet Paper Tray, USB Connectivity

The Brother HL-L2321D is a high-speed laser printer with automatic duplex printing, delivering up to 30 pages per minute—making it one of the fastest in its class. With an 8MB memory and a large 250-sheet tray, it's built for efficiency and high-volume tasks, ideal for business environments.

Specifications of Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer

Print Speed: 30 pages per minute

Duplex: Automatic double-sided printing

Memory: 8MB for efficient processing

Paper Capacity: 250-sheet tray for fewer refills

Connectivity: USB for easy connection

Amazon Sale: Check out the best deals here.

6) HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Wired Colour Home Inkjet Printer

The HP Smart Tank 670 is an all-in-one ink tank printer offering high-capacity printing, with yields of up to 6000 black and 8000 colour pages. Equipped with automatic duplexing, WiFi, and an ink sensor, it’s ideal for efficient home use with easy, cost-effective refills and multifunctional capabilities.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Wired Colour Home Inkjet Printer

Type: All-in-one ink tank printer with WiFi

Capacity: 6000 black, 8000 colour page yield

Duplex: Automatic two-sided printing

Ink Sensor: Built-in for low-ink alerts

Functions: Print, scan, and copy

Also read: Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 is LIVE: Get top deals on the best musical instruments and save up to 65%

7) Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd 3Rd Gen

9. Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd 3Rd Gen|10.1 Inch (25.65 Cm) Wuxga IPS Display|100% Srgb|4 Gb Ram,64 Gb ROM|Octa-Core Processor|Wi-Fi|5100Mah Battery|Dual Speakers|Tüv Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified

The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen is a versatile 10.1-inch tablet with a vivid WUXGA IPS display and 100% sRGB for brilliant colour. Powered by an octa-core processor and featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, it handles multitasking smoothly. With dual speakers and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, it’s designed for comfortable, immersive use. Ideal for work, play, and entertainment.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd 3Rd Gen

Display: 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS, 100% sRGB

Processor: Octa-core for smooth performance

Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM

Battery: 5100mAh for extended usage

Certification: TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light

10. HONOR Pad X8a with Free Flip-Cover 27.94cm (11 inch) Wi-Fi Tablet, 4GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up to 1TB FHD Display 90Hz Refresh Rate, 8300mAh Battery, Quad Speakers, Snapdragon 680, Android 14

The HONOR Pad X8a is a powerful 11-inch tablet with an immersive FHD display and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for entertainment and productivity. Equipped with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable to 1TB), and a Snapdragon 680 processor, it handles tasks seamlessly. Its 8300mAh battery and quad speakers deliver extended usage and enhanced audio. Comes with a free flip cover for added convenience.

Specifications of HONOR Pad X8a with Free Flip-Cover 27.94cm (11 inch) Wi-Fi Tablet

Display: 11-inch FHD, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 680 for efficient performance

Memory: 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM, expandable up to 1TB

Battery: 8300mAh for long usage

Speakers: Quad speakers for enhanced audio

11. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features a vibrant 11-inch display, making it perfect for streaming, gaming, and productivity tasks. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable), it offers smooth performance and ample space for apps and files. Ideal for daily use, this sleek Wi-Fi tablet in graphite delivers a balanced mix of power and style, suitable for work and entertainment alike.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm

Display: 11-inch for vivid visuals

RAM: 8GB for smooth multitasking

Storage: 128GB, expandable for extra space

Connectivity: Wi-Fi for reliable access

Colour: Elegant graphite finish

Also read: Amazon Diwali Sale Steal Deals: Hurry, sale ends soon on the best PC and laptop accessories from Apple, HP and more

Similar articles for you

Amazon Great Indian Festival ends soon! Get Dhanteras essentials with over 80% off on diyas, idols, and more

Amazon Diwali Sale Steal Deals: Hurry, sale ends soon on the best PC and laptop accessories from Apple, HP and more

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 is LIVE: Get top deals on the best musical instruments and save up to 65%

Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers: Gas stoves, cookers and pans starting at ₹499, hurry up and get up to 80% off

FAQs

Question : Are ink tank printers cost-effective for home use?

Ans : Yes, ink tank printers offer high-yield, low-cost printing, ideal for home and small office use.

Question : Should I get a duplex printer?

Ans : Duplex printing saves paper by automatically printing on both sides, perfect for high-volume tasks.

Question : What size monitor is best for work-from-home?

Ans : A 21- to 27-inch monitor is ideal for productivity, offering clear views without taking up too much desk space.

Question : Is a 100Hz refresh rate good for work and entertainment?

Ans : Yes, it provides smooth visuals for both professional tasks and casual streaming or gaming.

Question : How much RAM is needed for smooth tablet performance?

Ans : 4GB RAM is sufficient for basic tasks, but 8GB or higher is recommended for multitasking or gaming.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.