Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) launched in India with camera and smart home controls: Price, features and more

Amazon has launched the third-generation Echo Show 5 smart display in India, featuring a redesigned compact form and enhanced audio capabilities. The new device, available in Charcoal and Cloud Blue, is priced at ₹10,999 and can be purchased through Amazon.in, Flipkart, and offline retailers such as Reliance Digital and Croma.

Advertisement

Echo Show 5 Specifications and features The updated Echo Show 5 comes with a 5.5-inch display enclosed in a refreshed design that includes rounded edges and an infinity cover glass. The smart display supports various functions such as checking weather updates, managing smart home devices, viewing calendar entries, and accessing compatible security camera feeds.

The latest model also incorporates a built-in camera, which enables users to monitor their homes remotely using the ‘Drop In’ feature. It supports video calling through other Echo devices with screens or the Alexa app and allows intercom-style communication within households equipped with multiple Echo devices.

Amazon claims that the audio performance has been notably upgraded in the third-generation Echo Show 5. The tech giant iterated that the device now includes a 1.7-inch rear-facing speaker offering double the bass and clearer vocals compared to its predecessor. The device supports voice-controlled playback from music streaming platforms such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and JioSaavn, as well as audiobook playback through Audible.

Advertisement

In terms of daily utility, the smart display supports hands-free operation through Alexa. Users can set timers, check schedules, create shopping lists, or control compatible smart appliances, including lights, fans, air conditioners, and televisions, either by voice or touch.