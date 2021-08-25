Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) launched in India at an introductory price. Details here

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) launched in India at an introductory price. Details here

The first-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 is also available on the website at a price of 8,999.
1 min read . 05:59 PM IST Livemint

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is already available on Amazon India’s website at the introductory price

Amazon India has launched the second generation of Amazon Echo Show 8 which comes with some crucial upgrades in the camera department as well as a new feature that enhances the video calling experience via the device.

Price and Availability

The Amazon Echo Show 8 has been priced at 13,999 which is considerably more expensive compared to the Amazon Echo Show 8 first generation. However, Amazon India is offering the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) at a discounted price of 11,499.

The device will be sold in two colour variants Black and White. The device is already available on Amazon India’s website at the introductory price of 11,499. The first-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 is also available on the website at a price of 8,999.

Features

One of the biggest upgrades in the second generation device is the camera. The new Echo Show 8 comes with a 13MP lens compared to a paltry 1MP lens on the older generation Echo Show 8. This upgrade will increase the video calling quality substantially.

Amazon has also included a new auto-framing feature with the 2nd gen device. This new feature can follow subjects by panning and zooming smoothly. This feature is also available on the bigger Echo Show 10.

In terms of other hardware upgrades, Amazon India will provide an upgraded MediaTek MT8183 chipset for the new device. Other than this the hardware mostly remains the same. The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) gets an 8-inch display with a 1,280x800 resolution.

