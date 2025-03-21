Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd0316TU/fd0315TU
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo V15 Intel Core i7 12th Gen 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 nits Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iron Grey/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82TTA08AIN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 8 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM80-AE, Titanium Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Vu 108cm (43 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 43QLED25
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
GoPro HERO13 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with 5.3K60 Video, 27MP Photo + Compatability with HB-Series Lenses(1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Fully Automatic Native 1080P Android 13.0 Smart Projector, Auto Focus, Auto 4D Keystone, 4X Brighter, 4K HDR Support, Rotatable Design, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo V15 Intel Core i7 12th Gen 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 nits Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iron Grey/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82TTA08AIN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd0316TU/fd0315TU
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 120Hz 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 8GB (8GB+5GB RAM Turbo) 128GB ROM, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android, WiFi, Metal Body, Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP OMEN Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS AI-Powered, 8GB RTX 4070 GPU, 16.1-inch (40.9 cm), FHD, IPS, 165Hz, 300 nits, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, RGB Backlit KB, B&O (Black, 2.38 kg), xf0100AX
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ320WS, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Laptop
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, Premium Metal Body, AL15-41, Thin and Light Laptop
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 1.5 Ton 4 Star Triple Inverter Smart Split AC (5250 Watts, Copper, Wi-Fi, 4-Way Swing, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C - HSU18K-PYFR4BN-INV, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 8 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM80-AE, Titanium Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Partybox 320, Portable Bluetooth 240W Party Speaker, AI Sound Boost, Futuristic Light Show, Multispeaker Connection by Auracast, Telescopic Handle & Wheels, Dual Guitar & Mic Inputs (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Original Pro Sound, 20 Hours Playtime, Deep Bass, Built-in Powerbank, Wi-Fi with AirPlay, IP67 Water & Dustproof, One App (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Nirvana Space, 360º Spatial Audio, Active Noise Cancellation (~32dB), 100Hrs Battery,4Mics ENx, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Cosmic Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt New Launch Nirvana X TWS,Knowles Dual Drivers,Hi-Res Audio LDAC,App Support,4Mic ENx,Dual Pair,Spatial Audio,Fast Charge, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Cosmic Onyx)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 35H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, Touch Control, IPX5 ear buds TWS (Glacier Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
GoPro Hero13 Special Bundle Includes - Hero13 Action Camera, The Handler, 2 Enduro Batteries, 2 Curved Adhesive Mounts, 64GB MicroSD Card (1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty),Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
GoPro Hero12 Waterproof Digital Action Camera with Front&Rear LCD Screens,5.3K60 Ultra Hd Video,Hypersmooth 6.0+Autoboost,Live Streaming with Enduro Battery(1-Yr +1-Yr India Warranty),Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
GoPro Hero13 Creator Edition Includes Hero13 Action Camera, Volta, Media Mod, Light Mod, Magnetic Mount (1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty),Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
GoPro HERO13 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with 5.3K60 Video, 27MP Photo + Compatability with HB-Series Lenses(1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
GoPro Hero12 Black Creator Edition - Includes Hero12 Action Digital Camera, Volta, Media Mod, Light Mod (24 Months Warranty)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
GoPro AFTTM-001 Shorty Mini Extension Pole with Tripod (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
GoPro The Handler Floating Hand Grip for Camera,Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
GoPro Hero12 Bundle Pack - Includes Hero12 Action Camera, 2-Batteries, Floating Hand Grip, Head Strap, Curved Adhesive Mount, Mounting Buckle, Carrying Case (1-Yr International + 1-Yr India Warranty)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Vu 108cm (43 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 43QLED25
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR43UDIGU2875AT (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acerpure 109 cm (43 inch) Aspire Series FHD LED Smart Google TV AP43FG41AASPD Model (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
BLACK+DECKER 109 cm (43 inches) A1 Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV BXTVGU43UD2875ATIN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Fully Automatic Native 1080P Android 13.0 Smart Projector, Auto Focus, Auto 4D Keystone, 4X Brighter, 4K HDR Support, Rotatable Design, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
E Gate S9 Pro Gold 100% Dust Proof Automatic Projector | 1500 ANSI & 2000FC | 1080p Native Projector 4K Ultra HD R | HDMI ARC | 18w Sound @DSP Chip, Voice Remote, 1GB-32GB, HDR, Netflix, Prime etc
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
WZATCO Legend Pro, Native 1080P Fully Automatic 4K HDR Projector for Home, Ultra Bright 2500 ANSI (Intelligent OA + Screen Fit), HDMI ARC, Android TV OS, BT 5.2, Dual-Band WiFi 6, 2GB+32GB, Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Ever felt your gadgets needed a serious upgrade, like a team needing a star player? Well, the Amazon Electronics Premier League is your transfer window! Think of it: laptops performing hat-tricks, tablets scoring screen goals, cameras capturing match-winning moments. Your audio arsenal?
Headphones and speakers blasting out victory anthems. This isn't just a sale; it's a tech tournament where you build your dream squad. We're talking discounts that'll have your old devices waving the white flag. So, trade up, power up, and play your way to tech glory. Consider this your chance to assemble a championship-worthy collection, without the stadium ticket prices.
Top offers for you:
Laptop and tablets at 50% off
Imagine getting that sleek new laptop you've been eyeing, or a tablet for endless entertainment, at half the price! That's what the Electronics Premier League is serving up. Lenovo, Apple, Samsung, HP, ASUS – they're all in the game. Whether you're working from home or just chilling, these deals are a real win. Treat yourself, you deserve it!
Best deals for you:
Appliances at 65% off
Beat the heat and laundry pile! Appliances are hitting 65% off in the Electronics Premier League. Imagine, new ACs, fridges, and washing machines at these prices - all from top brands such as Samsung, Haier, and more. It's the perfect time to upgrade your home. Don't sweat it; these deals are a home run!
Best deals for you:
Earbuds, headphones, and speakers
Amazon Electronics Premier League is blasting sound deals! Snag earbuds, headphones, and speakers from Sony, JBL, and boAt at unbeatable prices. Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio. Whether you need wireless freedom or powerful bass, find your perfect match. These deals are music to your ears!
Best deals for you:
GoPro cameras at 35% off
Dreaming of capturing those heart-pounding moments? Guess what? GoPros are on sale! We're talking Hero 13, Hero 12, and all those cool accessories, all at 35% off. Imagine, documenting your adventures with crystal-clear footage. Whether you're into hiking, biking, or just living life, these deals are perfect for capturing it all. Time to make some memories!
Best deals for you:
TVs and projectors at over 50% off
Movie night just got a serious upgrade! During the Amazon Electronics Premier League, TVs and projectors are going for over 50% off. Picture this: a massive Samsung or Sony TV for those epic film nights, or a projector turning your backyard into a cinema. It's time to ditch the tiny screen and go big! These deals are a total game-changer for your entertainment setup. Treat yourself to the ultimate viewing experience!
Best deals for you:
Similar articles for you
Camera Sale is here! Up to 81% off on digital cameras, action cameras, vlogging cameras, lens, selfie sticks on Amazon
Best headphones in 2025: Sway to the tunes with the top 8 picks from big brands like Sony. boAt and others
Headphones and earphones starting from ₹999: Up to 80% off on boAt, Noise, Zebronics and more
Best headphones for 2025: Top 10 picks for unmatched sound quality and comfort from Sony, JBL, and more
Best laptops under ₹50000 in 2025: Top 10 picks from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more for work, study, and entertainment
Best laptops in 2025: From gaming to multitasking, top 10 picks to consider from Dell, Asus and more
Best QLED TVs of 2025: Top picks from Acer, TCL, Toshiba, and Samsung for stunning picture quality and smart features
Best 4K TV in 2025: Top 8 picks with crisp visuals, HDR brilliance, and smooth performance for movies, sports and gaming
FAQs
Question : Which laptop is best for gaming?
Ans : Look for a laptop with a dedicated GPU, high refresh rate display, and powerful processor like Intel i7 or AMD Ryzen 7.
Question : Is a tablet or laptop better for students?
Ans : Tablets are portable and good for note-taking, while laptops offer more power for tasks like research and assignments.
Question : What's the difference between earbuds and headphones?
Ans : Earbuds are small and fit in the ear canal, while headphones cover the entire ear, providing better noise isolation.
Question : How much storage do I need on a smart TV?
Ans : For streaming apps, 8GB to 16GB is sufficient. If you plan to download content, consider 32GB or more.
Question : Which GoPro is best for beginners?
Ans : The GoPro Hero 12 offers a good balance of features and ease of use, making it ideal for first-time users.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.