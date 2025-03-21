Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TOSHIBA 215 cm (85 inches) C380RP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 85C380RP
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer 126 cm (50 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50QDXGU2875AT (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4310AKXXL (Glossy Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43Q60DAULXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q80BAKLXL (Carbon Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S25 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S20 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W835 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 55QNED75SRA (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR60 Series Smart webOS IPS LED TV 32LR600B6LC
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TOSHIBA 215 cm (85 inches) C380RP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 85C380RP
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350NP (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550NP
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) C450ME Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55C450ME (Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) M550MP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550MP (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50C350NP (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) M550MP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65M550MP (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) C450NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65C450NP (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AFIN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Mi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Mi Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L50MA-AUIN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV L43M8-A2IN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Mi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L55MA-AIN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L43M8-5XIN (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Pro QLED Series Smart Google TV L43MA-SIN 4K Ultra HD (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer 126 cm (50 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50QDXGU2875AT (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) J Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV with Android 14 (Black) | 16GB Storage | 30W Dolby Audio
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
acer 139 cm (55 inches) G Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GT2851UDFL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer 164 cm (65 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR65QDXGU2875AT (Black) 2024 Model
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer 109 cm (43 inches) G Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GT2851UDFL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer 215 cm (85 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR85QDXGU2875AT (Black) 2024 Model
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2841FDFL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55P71B Pro (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C655 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C61B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5500AF (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 32S5500 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Smart TVs bring entertainment to life with stunning visuals, immersive sound, and seamless streaming. With 4K resolution, voice control, and built-in apps, they offer a cinema-like experience at home. Whether you love gaming, binge-watching, or browsing, a smart TV makes everything effortless.
Now is the perfect time to upgrade with Amazon Electronics Premier League Special Deals. Get incredible discounts on top brands, from budget-friendly options to premium OLED and QLED models. Enjoy features like AI-powered picture enhancement, Dolby Audio, and smooth connectivity at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss this chance to bring home the ultimate viewing experience while saving big on the latest smart TVs!
We have put together a list of best options in smart TVs across different brands.
Best offers on Samsung smart TVs, up to 37% off
Samsung smart TVs offer stunning 4K and 8K resolution, immersive sound, and AI-powered picture enhancement. With QLED, OLED, and Crystal UHD options, enjoy lifelike visuals and smooth streaming. Features like voice control, Smart Hub, and seamless connectivity make entertainment effortless. Upgrade during Amazon Electronics Premier League for special deals on Samsung’s latest models and experience superior home entertainment like never before!
Best offers on Sony smart TVs, up to 52% off
Sony smart TVs deliver exceptional picture quality with 4K, OLED, and XR processing technology. Enjoy lifelike colours, immersive sound with Dolby Atmos, and smooth motion for the best viewing experience. With Google TV, voice control, and seamless connectivity, entertainment is effortless. Grab exclusive deals on Sony’s latest models during the Amazon Electronics Premier League and upgrade your home entertainment with cutting-edge technology!
Best offers on LG smart TVs, up to 44% off
LG smart TVs offer stunning 4K and OLED displays with AI-powered picture enhancement for a lifelike viewing experience. With webOS, voice control, and Dolby Vision, enjoy seamless entertainment. Advanced sound technology and smooth connectivity make streaming effortless. Don’t miss Amazon Electronics Premier League special deals on LG’s latest models—upgrade your home entertainment with cutting-edge features and brilliant visuals at unbeatable prices!
Best offers on Toshiba smart TVs, up to 51% off
Toshiba smart TVs offer stunning 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and immersive sound for a cinema-like experience. With Fire TV, voice control, and seamless connectivity, streaming is effortless. Enjoy smooth performance, vivid colours, and smart features at great value. Don’t miss Amazon Electronics Premier League special deals on Toshiba’s latest models—upgrade your home entertainment with advanced technology at unbeatable prices!
Best offers on Xiaomi smart TVs, up to 47% off
Xiaomi smart TVs deliver stunning 4K visuals, vivid colours, and immersive sound with Dolby Audio. Powered by PatchWall and Android TV, enjoy seamless streaming and voice control. With sleek designs, smooth performance, and smart features, they offer great value. Grab exclusive Amazon Electronics Premier League deals on Xiaomi’s latest models and upgrade your entertainment with cutting-edge technology at unbeatable prices!
Best offers on Acer smart TVs, up to 51% off
Acer smart TVs offer brilliant 4K resolution, vivid colours, and immersive Dolby Audio for a top-tier viewing experience. With Android TV, voice control, and smooth connectivity, streaming is effortless. Sleek designs and advanced features make them a great choice for any home. Don’t miss Amazon Electronics Premier League special deals on Acer’s latest models—upgrade your entertainment setup at unbeatable prices!
Best offers on TCL smart TVs, up to 62% off
TCL smart TVs deliver stunning 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and immersive Dolby Audio for a cinematic experience. With Android TV, voice control, and smooth connectivity, enjoy seamless streaming. Their sleek designs and advanced features offer great value. Grab exclusive Amazon Electronics Premier League deals on TCL’s latest models and upgrade your home entertainment with cutting-edge technology at unbeatable prices!
Similar articles for you
Best 4k TV: Top 10 picks for gaming, streaming, and enhanced entertainment with powerful sound and smart technology
Best 4K TV in 2025: Top 8 picks with crisp visuals, HDR brilliance, and smooth performance for movies, sports and gaming
Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 picks with stunning picture quality and smooth streaming for an immersive entertainment
Best premium TV in 2025: Step into the future of home entertainment with top 10 picks
Best Android TV: Top 9 picks for smooth streaming and premium viewing experience with advanced picture and sound quality
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.