Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Inbuilt Heater, Candy Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star MAGIC CLEAN Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Inbuilt Heater, Candy Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, Shiny Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDW, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 8 kg 5 Star Super Drum Inverter Washing Machine Fully Automatic Front Load (EFL80-IM12IBIEBK, Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer with LED TOUCH DISPLAY (WNA2E4U1IN,Cast Iron Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IFB 5.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Dryer (Turbo Dry, All Weather Drying, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IFB 8.5 Kg / 6.5 Kg / 2.5 Kg 5 Star, Front Load 3-In-1, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Washer Dryer Refresh (2023 Model, Laundrimagic, Executive ZXB, 9 Swirl Wash, Eco Inverter Technology, Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star MAGIC CLEAN Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Magic Clean Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN 7.5 GREY DAZZLE, Fast Drying)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN 9.0 GREY DAZZLE,2x Drying Power)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 7.5 Kg Inverter 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT75B3200RR/TL, Light Grey & Red Base, Air turbo drying)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN 8.5 GREY DAZZLE,2x Drying Power)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 8.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT85C4200GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 8 Kg, Eco Bubble Technology with Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4545BYTL, Lavender Gray, Awarded as Washing Machine Brand of the year)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 9.5 Kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT95A4260GD/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Dark Gray, Awarded as Washing Machine Brand of the year)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA GXN 6010, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Panasonic 6 Kg 4 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine ( NA-F60LF1HRB, Grey, Durable Metal Body, 8 Wash Program, Aquabeat wash technology, One touch smart wash)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Voltas beko, A Tata Product 6 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine With Air Dry (WTT60UNX/OK3R0R0W01, Burgundy, Special Pulsator Technology)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean Technology Powered by AI, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster, Auto Balance system,Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Steel Drum)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA GXN 7012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
A washing machine is a must-have in any home today, especially in middle-class households. We simply can’t imagine life without this modest yet essential device! Gone are the days of scrubbing clothes by hand—now, a good machine does the hard work for you. Whether you prefer a front load, top load, or a semi-automatic machine, there’s one to suit every need. Need extra convenience? A washer with a built-in dryer saves time and effort. Families, big or small, rely on these machines daily. And with so many choices, finding the perfect one is easy. Why struggle? Let a great washing machine do the work for you!
We have put together a bunch of some of the best options in the various kinds of washing machines available on Amazon.
Best offers on front load washing machines, up to 40% off
Front load washing machines offer superior cleaning with less water and energy usage. They’re gentle on clothes, efficient, and perfect for modern homes. With sleek designs and advanced features, they make laundry effortless. Amazon Electronics Premier League brings exciting discounts on top brands, making it the perfect time to upgrade and enjoy hassle-free washing!
Best offers on top load washing machines, up to 33% off
Top load washing machines are easy to use, budget-friendly, and perfect for busy households. With quick wash cycles and large capacities, they make laundry effortless. Whether fully or semi-automatic, they offer great convenience. Amazon Electronics Premier League brings exciting discounts on top brands, making it the best time to upgrade and simplify your laundry routine!
Best offers on washers with built-in dryers, up to 42% off
Washers with built-in dryers offer the ultimate convenience—wash and dry clothes in one go! Perfect for busy households, they save time and space while delivering efficient cleaning. With advanced features, laundry becomes effortless. Amazon Electronics Premier League brings fantastic discounts on top brands, making it the ideal time to upgrade your home with this smart appliance!
Best offers on semi automatic washing machines, up to 30% off
Semi-automatic washing machines are budget-friendly, easy to use, and perfect for Indian households. They offer efficient washing with low water consumption and manual control. Ideal for those who want flexibility without high costs. Amazon Electronics Premier League brings exciting discounts on top brands, making it the perfect time to upgrade and simplify your laundry routine!
Best offers on washing machines for families, up to 28% off
Washing machines for families offer large capacities, powerful cleaning, and energy efficiency to handle daily laundry with ease. Whether front load, top load, or fully automatic, there’s a perfect choice for every home. Amazon Electronics Premier League brings fantastic discounts on top brands, making it the best time to upgrade and enjoy hassle-free washing for your family!
Similar articles for you
Best washing machines in India: Top 10 models with superior efficiency, durability, and high-performance cleaning
Best washing machine brands: Top 10 picks for hassle free laundry at home from Whirlpool, Godrej and more
Best top load washing machines: Top 8 options with advanced wash features and multiple modes for superior cleaning
Best front load washing machines in India: Top 10 options with innovative technology for clean and hassle-free laundry
Best fully automatic washing machines: Top 9 choices from Samsung, Whirlpool, LG and more for spotless clean laundry
Best washing machines under ₹15000: Top 10 affordable picks for powerful and efficient cleaning at home
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.