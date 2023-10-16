Amazon exchange offer: Bring home latest HD smart TV with more than 55% off

Uncover the best smart TV brands that are most suited for your living room at an affordable price with the Amazon exchange offer. Give your old TV to Amazon and bring home the latest model with world-class features.

With time, we humans have adapted to the most entertaining and comfortable way of living. Television is paramount to it. Our way of consuming content has also evolved. Apart from just television,Smart TV brands of this generation offer uninterrupted access to online content, streaming services, gaming, and many more features. The sizeable, standard-definition televisions of the past are a thing of the past. With today's smart TVs, you can stream your favourite TV shows and movies and even browse the internet from the comfort of your couch. They provide a whole new level of engagement and connectivity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These smart TVs have magnificent high-definition displays that make every scene come to life by providing astounding clarity, brilliant colours, and immersive audio. These Smart TVs are unique because they are compatible with Amazon's exchange offer, a revolutionary program that enables you to replace your old TV for a brand-new one, frequently at a steep discount. This not only lowers the cost of updating your TV but also promotes ecologically friendly electrical item disposal. We will introduce you to the top 10 brand-new HD Smart TVs that are now dominating the market in our detailed guide.

These TVs offer a wide range of tastes and price points thanks to reputable companies, cutting-edge capabilities, and stylish designs. You can choose the ideal smart TV to suit your preferences, whether you're a sports fan, a movie buff, or a gamer. Stay tuned as we delve into the world of these incredible Smart TVs, exploring their features, performance, and how you can leverage an Amazon exchange offer to bring home the latest in high-definition entertainment. Get ready to elevate your home entertainment experience to new heights with the best HD smart TVs on the market, all while making a smart choice with Amazon's exchange program. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, purchasing a new smart TV can often feel like a daunting and challenging task. To avoid such commotion in your head, we have come up with this blog. Here are the shortlisted Top 6 best smart TVs that will are in the great Indian sale Amazon 2023. You can take advantage of the Amazon exchange offer to make it more budget-friendly!

Experience an immersive viewing experience with an almost borderless design. The stunning clarity and razor-sharp HD (1366x768) resolution will transform your entertainment into a captivating visual experience. With its 178-degree wide viewing angle, it provides an impartial and high-quality viewing experience for all viewers. Its Fire TV built-in will allow seamless access to various OTT platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and 12000+ apps from the App Store. The DTH Set-Top Box Integration lets you switch between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from the home screen. This can be one of the hottest Amazon deals in the great Indian sale Amazon 2023. You can get a discount of up to ₹2000 if you apply Amazon exchange offer.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Screen Size- 32 Inches

Brand- Redmi

Display Technology- LED

Resolution- 720p

Refresh Rate- 60 Hz

Product Dimensions- 8.3D x 71.6W x 42.4H Centimetres

Special Feature- Fire OS 7, Supported Apps- Prime Video, Netflix, 12000+ apps from App Store, Voice Remote with Alexa, DTH Set-Top Box Integration to switch between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from the home screen, Display Mirroring - Airplay and Miracast {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Fire OS 7 & integrated DTH Set-Top Box No 4K Ultra HD Panel 178-degree wide viewing angle

Indulge in genuine visual brilliance with an LG 80 (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED WebOS TV. The high-tech Quad Core Processor enhances color vibrancy and contrast for a more dynamic visual experience. Low-resolution images are transformed into sharper, more vibrant representations through upscaling. It generates seamless multi-dimensional audio as the integrated DTS Virtual:X speakers that project sound from every direction. This can make a wonderful tech asset addition to your home, available for purchase during theGreat Indian Sale on Amazon 2023. The powerful processor will let you surf the internet and tv content simultaneously. You can access and control your connected smart devices conveniently through a single large screen and utilize your TV as a central dashboard to craft your personalized daily schedule. The slim border and elegant design will dexterously blend with your interior décor and enhance the overall viewing experience. Through theAmazon exchange offer, you have the opportunity to receive a discount of up to ₹2000 on this product.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV Screen Size- 32 Inches

Brand- LG

Supported Internet Services- Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, Voot, AltBalaji, Apple TV, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology- LED

Product Dimensions- 3.3D x 20.1W x 17.4H Centimetres

Resolution- 720p

Refresh Rate- 60 Hz

Special Feature- Flat

Pros Cons Dynamic Color Enhancer 720p resolution DTS Virtual:X

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL in Glossy Black will delight you with cinematic pleasure. Vibrant colors and stark contrasts, all in excellent HD resolution, will elevate your watching. Easily combine convenience and entertainment with its Smart TV features, putting a world of material at your fingertips. Enjoy a special discount of up to 48% off right now for a little period thanks toAmazon exchange offer. Upgrade to one of the leading brands in the sector's most advanced visual technologies. Don't pass up this chance to own the entertainment of the future. Grab yours right away and enjoy Samsung's brilliant innovations.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: Samsung

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 3.3D x 28.8W x 17.3H Centimeters

Resolution: 1366x768

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Model Name: UA32T4340BKXXL

Pros Cons Brand Reliability Audio Quality

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL in stylish Black lets you enjoy the highest level of entertainment. The big 32-inch display will enhance your viewing experience with outstanding clarity and bright visuals. You won't ever miss out on your favorite TV episodes and films thanks to the flawless integration of Google TV into this Smart TV. Take advantage of amazing savings of up to 52% off just during the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023. This is the ideal moment to purchase the finest in home entertainment thanks to exchange offers and bargains from major companies. Get the Acer Smart LED Google TV today if you want to change the way you watch television!

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: Acer

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, Hungama

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8.5D x 71.6W x 42.1H Centimeters

Resolution: 720p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons High-Definition Visuals Limited Screen Size

Welcome to Amazon's Great Indian Sale in 2023, where the best offers on premium goods are waiting for you! Look no further than the MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV, model L32M7-5AIN in sophisticated black, if you're looking for an exceptional viewing experience. This TV boasts superior visual quality in addition to the clever practicality of Android connectivity. The cherry on top is that you may get up to 56% off with theAmazon exchange offer, further lowering the price of this premium TV. Take advantage of the amazing bargains during this Great Indian Sale on Amazon in 2023 and elevate your entertainment with this stylish MI Smart TV.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: MI

Supported Internet Services: Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 19D x 71.5W x 47H Centimeters

Resolution: 720p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Smart Android Integration Limited Sound Quality

Welcome to the home entertainment of the future! You don't need to search any farther if you're looking for a great TV offer. Presenting the sleek black VW 80 cm (32 inch) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S. With amazing high-definition images and smooth Android integration, this top-of-the-line television provides an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, you may get this cutting-edge TV for an astounding discount of Up to 54% off during the Great Indian Sale on Amazon in 2023. Not only that, but you can also trade in your old TV for even bigger savings with Amazon exchange offer. This offer is a part of Amazon's intriguing portfolio of premium brand deals that guarantee not only an exceptional viewing experience but also amazing savings. Avoid missing out on this golden opportunity to elevate your viewing experience with the VW 32S - where quality meets affordability, courtesy of Amazon's stellar deals.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: VW

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 15D x 75W x 50H Centimeters

Resolution: 720p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Feature: Browser

Pros Cons Frameless design adds a modern and stylish touch Limited HDMI/USB Ports

Welcome to Amazon 2023's Great Indian Sale, where top-notch entertainment and incredible prices converge! The TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A in gorgeous black will enhance your viewing experience. This technological marvel boasts a bezel-less design for an immersive display, effortlessly fusing style and substance. The cherry on top is that you can get mind-blowing reductions of up to 50% off withAmazon exchange offer, making this TV an unbeatable deal. It's more than just a TV; thanks to Android, it opens up a world of entertainment. Don't pass up this fantastic chance to get premium brands at prices you won't find elsewhere. Hurry, time is running out on these amazing Amazon deals.

Specifications of TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: TCL

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8D x 71.5W x 46.8H Centimeters

Resolution: 768p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Bezel-Less Design Very Limited Native Storage

The beautiful black Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL will revolutionize home entertainment. This state-of-the-art TV is available as part of the Great Indian Sale on Amazon 2023 and provides an amazing viewing experience at an unbelievable price. This is your golden opportunity to upgrade your entertainment system, with discounts of up to 40% off on popular brands like Acer and attractive exchange offers. Enter a world powered by Google TV that offers vivid images and effortless connectivity. Additionally, you may make the transition without going bankrupt thanks to Amazon's exchange offer. Take advantage of this fantastic price now before it's gone to improve your viewing experience.

Specifications of Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Screen Size: 40 Inches

Brand: Acer

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, Hungama

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8.5D x 89.2W x 47H Centimeters

Resolution: 1080p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Smart TV Functionality Limited App Availability

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black) Fire OS 7 DTH Set-Top Box stunning clarity and razor-sharp HD resolution LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) DTS Virtual:X central dashboard for personalised daily schedule Quad Core Processor Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV Audio Wattage ‎20 Watts Voltage ‎240 Volts Resolution ‎1366 x 768 Pixels Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black) Sound: 30 Watts Output Display : 16.7 Million Colours Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768) MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black) Sound: 20 Watts Output Resolution : HD Ready (1366 x 768) Display: HD Ready | VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) Product Dimensions ‎295.3 x 59.1 x 196.9 cm; 930 Grams Ram Memory Installed Size ‎0.5 GB Screen Resolution ‎1366 x 768 pixels TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black) Voltage ‎240 Volts Item Weight ‎3 kg 550 g Resolution ‎768p Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black) Memory Storage Capacity ‎16 GB Resolution ‎1080p Item Dimensions LxWxH 8.5 x 89.1 x 47 Centimeters

For a number of compelling reasons, the Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL in Black stands out as the greatest overall product. A large variety of apps, streaming services, and content are available, all easily accessible through a user-friendly interface, thanks to its connection with Google TV. The HD Ready resolution guarantees clear and vibrant images, boosting the enjoyment of watching television shows and playing video games. Additionally, the watching experience is made more convenient and adaptable by its smart features like built-in Wi-Fi, screen mirroring, and voice control. The 80 cm size is excellent for a range of room sizes since it strikes a balance between space efficiency and immersive viewing. Its classy black design is not only aesthetically pleasing but also blends well with any home décor. Finally, considering its competitive pricing and potential inclusion inAmazon exchange offer or deals during events like the Great Indian Sale, it presents an excellent value proposition, making it the best overall product in its category.

Particularly during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023, the Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL in Glossy Black absolutely exemplifies the best value for money. This TV offers an amazing viewing experience because of its high-definition graphics and smart features, which are packed with features that surpass its price point. Its versatility is further increased by the smooth communication with other devices provided by its inclusion into the Samsung ecosystem. Any living area is given a refined touch by the Glossy Black finish. The amazing offers that are offered, which may provide clients with large savings, are what distinguish this TV, especially during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023. This means that in addition to purchasing a high-quality item, you are also making a wise financial choice. For those who are looking for a budget-friendly yet top-tier entertainment experience, the Samsung UA32T4340BKXXL is undoubtedly the best value for money.

It's crucial to take into account a few important elements in order to get the greatest HD TV on Amazon. First, look into the large range of Smart TV brands that are out there, like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL, as these well-known producers frequently offer top-notch quality and cutting-edge capabilities. Next, be sure to look for continuing Amazon TV promotions, particularly during sales like theGreat Indian Sale Amazon 2023, when you can score substantial rebates and special incentives. Additionally, benefit from theAmazon exchange offer, which enables you to exchange your old TV for a newer model at a lower rate, making the upgrade more affordable. Reading customer testimonials and professional advice can also give you important details about the functionality and features of the TVs you're thinking about. Finally, think about your particular preferences, such as screen size, resolution, and smart capabilities, to ensure the TV aligns with your entertainment needs. By carefully weighing these factors, you can confidently choose the best HD TV that suits both your budget and viewing preferences on Amazon.

FAQs Question : What is an Amazon exchange offer, and how does it work for HD TVs? Ans : An Amazon exchange offer allows you to trade in your old TV when purchasing a new one. This can be a cost-effective way to upgrade to a better HD TV, especially during special Amazon TV offers like the Great Indian Sale. Question : Are all Smart TV brands compatible with HD resolution? Ans : Yes, most reputable Smart TV brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL offer models with HD resolution, ensuring a high-quality viewing experience. Question : How can I determine the right screen size for my HD TV? Ans : Consider factors like viewing distance and room size. A larger screen may be suitable for spacious areas, while a smaller one could suffice for more compact spaces.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

