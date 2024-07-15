From controllers to gaming headsets, level up your gaming experience with Amazon’s exclusive offers on gaming accessories.

Amazon has just unveiled exclusive offers on gaming accessories that are sure to excite enthusiasts and casual gamers alike. Whether you're in need of a new controller for precise manoeuvres, a headset for immersive sound, or a mouse that enhances your precision, Amazon's exclusive offers on gaming accessories promise to elevate your gaming experience without straining your wallet.

From high-end brands to budget-friendly options, Amazon's exclusive offers cover a wide range of gaming gear, ensuring there's something for every player. These deals aren't just about discounts; they also showcase the latest advancements in gaming technology, promising enhanced performance and durability. Whether you're a PC gamer, console payer, or mobile enthusiast, Amazon's curated selection ensures that you can find the perfect accessory to match your gaming style and preferences.

As gaming continues to evolve, so do the tools we use to engage with it. Amazon's commitment to offering competitive prices and top-notch customer service makes it a go-to destination for gamers looking to upgrade their setups. Discover how these exclusive offers can transform your gaming rig and take your skills to the next level.

The Razer Wolverine V2 is a wired gaming controller for Xbox Series X, designed to enhance your gaming experience with advanced features. It boasts Razer Mecha-Tactile action buttons and D-pad for precise and responsive control. The controller includes extra buttons for expert customization, easy audio access with a 3.5 mm jack, and ergonomic L-shaped hand grips with non-slip rubber for comfort and performance. Add this to your gaming setup during Amazon's Sale on gaming accessories.

Specifications of Razer Wolverine V2 Brand: Razer

Special Feature: Touchpad

Colour: Black

Max Number of Supported Devices: 1

Compatible Devices: Gaming Console

Buttons: 2 multi-function programmable buttons

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Precise and responsive Razer Mecha-Tactile action buttons and D-pad Only compatible with Xbox Series X Ergonomic L-shaped hand grips with non-slip rubber for comfort Requires wired connection; no wireless option

The SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller is designed for Android, Windows, and VR gaming rigs. It offers dual-wireless connectivity, enabling seamless switching between 2.4GHz wireless for Windows and Steam, and Bluetooth for mobile gaming. With no additional software required, users can easily pair and play games. The controller features durable magnetic Hall Effect triggers, a full-size ergonomic design, and a long-lasting lithium-ion battery that provides over 20 hours of playtime.

Specifications of SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller Dual-wireless connectivity (2.4GHz and Bluetooth)

Compatible with Android, Windows, and VR

Magnetic Hall Effect triggers

Full-size ergonomic design

Clickable analogue joysticks

20+ hour battery life

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual-wireless connectivity No support for iOS devices Durable magnetic Hall Effect triggers Only available in black

Top 3 features of best gaming controllers

Gaming controllers Colour Control Style Features Razer Wolverine V2 Black Wired Razer Mecha-Tactile buttons, L-shaped grips SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Controller Black Wireless (2.4GHz, Bluetooth) Dual-wireless connectivity, Magnetic Hall Effect triggers

The Corsair K70 RGB PRO is a high-performance wired mechanical gaming keyboard designed for competitive gamers. It features Cherry MX RGB Red switches for smooth, linear keystrokes, ideal for rapid gameplay. The keyboard includes durable PBT Double-Shot PRO keycaps and a soft-touch palm rest for comfort during long sessions. It boasts 8,000Hz hyper-polling via USB-C connectivity, ensuring ultra-responsive input. Per-key RGB backlighting enhances customization, while the tournament switch minimizes distractions during gameplay.

Specifications of Corsair K70 RGB PRO Switch Type: Cherry MX RGB Red mechanical switches

Polling Rate: 8,000Hz hyper-polling

Keycaps: PBT Double-Shot PRO keycaps

Connectivity: USB-C

Backlighting: Per-key RGB backlighting

Additional Features: Soft-touch palm rest

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance switches High price point Durable aluminium frame Mechanical switches might be noisy

The SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL is a compact gaming keyboard designed for esports. It features an 8-zone RGB illumination and is IP32 water and dust resistant, ensuring durability. The tenkeyless design offers more space for mouse movements and better ergonomics. Whisper quiet switches ensure silent and durable performance, lasting over 20 million keypresses. It also includes multimedia controls with a clickable metal roller and media keys, plus gaming-grade anti-ghosting to prevent missed keystrokes during intense gaming sessions.

Specifications of SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL Tenkeyless (TKL) esports form factor

8-zone RGB illumination

IP32 water and dust resistant

Whisper quiet switches (over 20 million keypresses)

Multimedia controls (clickable metal roller and media keys)

Gaming-grade anti-ghosting

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact ten keyless design for better ergonomics Lacks a dedicated numpad IP32 water and dust resistance for durability Limited to USB connectivity only

Top 3 features of best gaming keyboard

Gaming keyboards Keys Type Connectivity Features Corsair K70 RGB PRO Cherry MX RGB Red USB-C Per-key RGB backlighting, Hyper-polling SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL Whisper quiet switches USB 8-zone RGB illumination, Water & dust resistant

The Logitech G502 X Wired Gaming Mouse is an advanced gaming mouse redesigned from the popular G502 model. It features LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches for high-speed and reliable performance, and a HERO 25K gaming sensor for precise accuracy. The mouse also has a customizable DPI-shift button and a hyper-fast scroll wheel for added control. It's compatible with PC, macOS, and Windows and comes in a sleek white colour.

Specifications of Logitech G502 X Wired Gaming Mouse Brand: Logitech G

Colour: White

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Movement Detection Technology: Optical

Number of Buttons: 13

HERO 25K Gaming Sensor: Provides precise accuracy

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches for speed and reliability Wired connectivity only HERO 25K sensor for high-precision accuracy May be expensive for some users

The Corsair Katar Pro Wireless is a lightweight gaming mouse designed for FPS and MOBA games. It features fast connectivity with Slipstream technology and Bluetooth, making it versatile for various devices. Weighing only 96g, it offers agility and comfort for long gaming sessions. It boasts up to 135 hours of battery life on a single AA battery and has a compact, symmetric shape suitable for claw and fingertip grips. The 10,000 DPI optical sensor ensures precise and accurate tracking for competitive gameplay.

Specifications of Corsair Katar Pro Wireless Brand: Corsair

Color: Black

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Special Feature: Wireless, Lightweight

Weight: 96g

DPI: 10,000 DPI optical sensor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and agile at 96g Uses a single AA battery, may require frequent replacements Long battery life up to 135 hours DPI limited to 10,000, which may not suffice for some users

Top 3 features of best gaming mouse

Gaming mouse DPI Connectivity Features Logitech G502 X Wired Gaming Mouse HERO 25K Wired LIGHTFORCE switches for speed and reliability, HERO 25K sensor for high-precision accuracy Corsair Katar Pro Wireless 10,000 DPI Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Lightweight (96g), Long battery life (up to 135 hours), Compact design for agility

The Logitech G435 is a lightweight, wireless gaming headset that offers both LIGHTSPEED wireless and low latency Bluetooth connectivity. It is compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices, and supports Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. The built-in dual beam forming microphones ensure clear voice quality without a mic arm. Weighing just 165 g, it's comfortable for long-term wear. With an 18-hour battery life, this headset allows for extended gaming sessions without needing a recharge.

Specifications of Logitech G435 Connectivity: LIGHTSPEED wireless and Bluetooth

Weight: 165 g

Microphone: Built-in dual beam forming

Audio Drivers: 40 mm

Battery Life: 18 hours

Compatibility: Dolby Atmos, Tempest 3D AudioTech, Windows Sonic

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and comfortable for long use No active noise cancellation High-quality, immersive sound experience Limited noise control features

The Corsair HS55 Surround Wired Gaming Headset offers high-quality sound and comfort for gamers. It features leatherette memory foam ear pads and an adjustable headband for long gaming sessions. The headset provides Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound on PC and Mac, supported by a USB adapter. It also includes an omni-directional microphone with flip-to-mute functionality, ensuring clear communication. The lightweight design and multi-platform compatibility make it a versatile choice.

Specifications of Corsair HS55 Surround Wired Gaming Headset Brand: Corsair

Form Factor: Over Ear

Noise Control: None

Weight: 273g

Audio Drivers: Custom-tuned 50mm neodymium

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent sound quality with Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound No active noise control Comfortable for long gaming sessions with memory foam ear pads Wired, not wireless

Top 3 features of best gaming headphones

Gaming headphones DPI Connectivity Features Logitech G502 X Wired Gaming Mouse HERO 25K Wired LIGHTFORCE switches for speed and reliability, HERO 25K sensor for high-precision accuracy Corsair Katar Pro Wireless 10,000 DPI Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Lightweight (96g), Long battery life (up to 135 hours), Compact design for agility

The Amazon Basics 27-Inch FHD LCD Gaming Monitor offers a bright, high-definition display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time for smooth gaming. It features a 178-degree ultra-wide IPS panel for clear visuals from any angle and includes built-in dual 2W stereo speakers for enhanced audio. The monitor's matte screen surface reduces glare, and its full HD 1080p resolution ensures detailed images.

Specifications of Amazon Basics 27-Inch FHD LCD Gaming Monitor Brand: Amazon Basics

Screen Size: 27 Inches

Resolution: FHD 1080p

Refresh Rate: 165Hz

Response Time: 5ms

Brightness: 300 Nits

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High refresh rate for smooth gaming Limited to Full HD resolution Ultra-wide viewing angle Basic built-in stereo speakers

The Prechen Portable Monitor is a 16-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920x1200 pixels. It features a 16:10 aspect ratio and a glossy screen surface. This portable monitor is designed for versatility, making it suitable for laptops, desktop MacBooks, mobile phones, tablets, PS5/4, and Xbox. It offers a wide viewing angle of 178° and HDR technology for vivid images. The monitor includes dual built-in speakers, multiple connectivity options (USB-C, HDMI, VGA), and can be mounted using VESA holes.

Specifications of Prechen Portable Monitor Screen Size: 16 inches

Resolution: 1920x1200 pixels (FHD)

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Viewing Angle: 178°

Connectivity: USB-C, HDMI, VGA

Built-in Speakers: Dual

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High resolution with vivid colour rendering Mounting bracket not included Multiple connectivity options (USB-C, HDMI) Glossy screen surface may reflect light

Top 3 features of best gaming monitor

Gaming monitor Resolution Refresh Rate Features Amazon Basics 27-Inch FHD LCD Gaming Monitor FHD 1080p 165Hz High refresh rate for smooth gaming, Ultra-wide viewing angle Prechen Portable Monitor 1920x1200 FHD 60 Hz High resolution with vivid colour rendering, Multiple connectivity options (USB-C, HDMI)

FAQs Question : What should I consider when choosing a gaming controller? Ans : When choosing a gaming controller, consider factors like comfort, button layout, compatibility with your gaming platform (PC, console), and additional features such as customizable buttons or ergonomic design. Question : How do gaming monitors enhance gameplay? Ans : Gaming monitors typically offer higher refresh rates and lower response times compared to standard monitors, resulting in smoother gameplay with reduced motion blur and input lag. They often support features like adaptive sync for tear-free visuals. Question : What features should I look for in a gaming mouse? Ans : Look for a gaming mouse with adjustable DPI (sensitivity), programmable buttons, ergonomic design for comfortable use during long gaming sessions, and possibly customizable RGB lighting. Wireless options should offer low latency and long battery life. Question : What makes a gaming keyboard different from a regular keyboard? Ans : Gaming keyboards often feature mechanical switches for tactile feedback and durability. They may include customizable RGB lighting, programmable macro keys, and anti-ghosting features to ensure all your keystrokes register accurately during intense gaming sessions. Question : Why are gaming headsets important for gaming? Ans : Gaming headsets offer immersive audio quality with features like surround sound, noise cancellation, and clear mic communication. They enhance gameplay by allowing you to hear directional cues, communicate effectively with teammates, and immerse yourself fully in the gaming environment.

