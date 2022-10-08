Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets a big price cut!

The dual SIM Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.
2 min read . 02:22 PM ISTLivemint

  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been listed at a discounted price of 1,19,999 instead of 1,71,999 during the ongoing Amazon Extra Happiness Days Sale. Customers can apply a discount coupon which can further reduce the price of the Samsung handset by 10,000.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon has announced the ‘Extra Happiness Days’, an extension of the Great Indian Festival Sale, as a part of its month-long festive celebrations. During the Amazon sale, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is listed at a 30 per cent discount, as per Amazon. The flagship smartphone from Samsung was launched by the Korean tech giant in August 2021 and it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. It features a 7.6-inch primary display and 6.2-inch cover display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Details on price drop

According to Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been listed at a discounted price of 1,19,999 instead of 1,71,999 during the ongoing Amazon Extra Happiness Days Sale. Customers can apply a discount coupon which can further reduce the price of the Samsung handset by 10,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Specifications

The dual SIM Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. This device features a 7.6-inch primary QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Felx display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate,along with a cover screen with a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by a 5nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with a 12GB of RAM.

This smartphone from Samsung houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary camera sensor with a wide-angle lens and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 12M sensor with telephoto lens. For selfies, the device features a 10MP sensor. The folding screen has an under-display camera to offer a full-screen experience, with a 4MP resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, Ultra-wideband and a USB Type-C port. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone supports the S Pen Fold Edition and the S Pen Pro.

For battery backup, the foldable phone runs on a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery with support for both wireless and 25W wired charging.

