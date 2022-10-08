Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets a big price cut!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been listed at a discounted price of ₹1,19,999 instead of ₹1,71,999 during the ongoing Amazon Extra Happiness Days Sale. Customers can apply a discount coupon which can further reduce the price of the Samsung handset by ₹10,000.
Amazon has announced the ‘Extra Happiness Days’, an extension of the Great Indian Festival Sale, as a part of its month-long festive celebrations. During the Amazon sale, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is listed at a 30 per cent discount, as per Amazon. The flagship smartphone from Samsung was launched by the Korean tech giant in August 2021 and it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. It features a 7.6-inch primary display and 6.2-inch cover display.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Details on price drop
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Specifications
The dual SIM Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. This device features a 7.6-inch primary QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Felx display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate,along with a cover screen with a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by a 5nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with a 12GB of RAM.
This smartphone from Samsung houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary camera sensor with a wide-angle lens and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 12M sensor with telephoto lens. For selfies, the device features a 10MP sensor. The folding screen has an under-display camera to offer a full-screen experience, with a 4MP resolution.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, Ultra-wideband and a USB Type-C port. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone supports the S Pen Fold Edition and the S Pen Pro.
For battery backup, the foldable phone runs on a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery with support for both wireless and 25W wired charging.
