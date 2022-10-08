Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets a big price cut!

Amazon has announced the ‘Extra Happiness Days’, an extension of the Great Indian Festival Sale, as a part of its month-long festive celebrations. During the Amazon sale, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is listed at a 30 per cent discount, as per Amazon. The flagship smartphone from Samsung was launched by the Korean tech giant in August 2021 and it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. It features a 7.6-inch primary display and 6.2-inch cover display.

