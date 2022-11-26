Online commerce platform Amazon is running a smartphone sale called the Fab Phones Fest. The sale offers discounts on a range of smartphones from multiple brands including Samsung, OnePlus and others. If you are looking to buy a new 5G phone, then read on. We have curated a list of 5G phones that you can buy under ₹30,000 from Amazon

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Available at ₹ 25,999

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is up for purchase with a discount of 24%. The handset can be purchased at ₹25,999 in the ongoing sale. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor. It is equipped with a 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with Dolby Vision. The smartphone is 5G-ready and comes with support for 12 5G bands.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Available at ₹ 18,999

After the discount, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G can be purchased at ₹18,999. Buyers can avail 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cards. The smartphone has a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and 2412x1080 pixel resolution. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and boasts of a 64MP main camera.

Redmi K50i 5G: Available at ₹23,999

After a 25% discount, Redmi K50i 5G is selling at ₹23,999 on Amazon. The smartphone runs on flagship MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The handset has a 6.6-inch FHD+ 144Hz Fluid, Dolby Vision display along with 7-stage dynamic refresh rate. It is backed by a 5,080mAh battery and offers 67W in-box turbocharger.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: Available at ₹21,980

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. It is selling at a discount of 15% on Amazon right now. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor and boasts of a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. There is a triple camera setup at the back featuring 48MP+8MP+2MP sensors.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Available at ₹18,999

After a discount of 24%, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G can be purchased at ₹18,999 from Amazon. The device features a 6,000mAh battery and is powered by Exynos 1280 octa-core 2.4GHz 5nm processor.