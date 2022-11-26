Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Amazon Fab Phones Fest: 5G Smartphones available under 30,000

Online commerce platform Amazon is running a smartphone sale called the Fab Phones Fest. The sale offers discounts on a range of smartphones from multiple brands including Samsung, OnePlus and others. If you are looking to buy a new 5G phone, then read on. We have curated a list of 5G phones that you can buy under 30,000 from Amazon

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Available at 25,999

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is up for purchase with a discount of 24%. The handset can be purchased at 25,999 in the ongoing sale. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor. It is equipped with a 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with Dolby Vision. The smartphone is 5G-ready and comes with support for 12 5G bands.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Available at 18,999

After the discount, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G can be purchased at 18,999. Buyers can avail 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cards. The smartphone has a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and 2412x1080 pixel resolution. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and boasts of a 64MP main camera.

Redmi K50i 5G: Available at 23,999

After a 25% discount, Redmi K50i 5G is selling at 23,999 on Amazon. The smartphone runs on flagship MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The handset has a 6.6-inch FHD+ 144Hz Fluid, Dolby Vision display along with 7-stage dynamic refresh rate. It is backed by a 5,080mAh battery and offers 67W in-box turbocharger.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: Available at 21,980

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. It is selling at a discount of 15% on Amazon right now. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor and boasts of a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. There is a triple camera setup at the back featuring 48MP+8MP+2MP sensors.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Available at 18,999

After a discount of 24%, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G can be purchased at 18,999 from Amazon. The device features a 6,000mAh battery and is powered by Exynos 1280 octa-core 2.4GHz 5nm processor.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout