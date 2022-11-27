Amazon Fab Phones fest started on November 26. The smartphone sale offers discounts on a range of handsets from Samsung, Realme, Redmi, and other brands. The sale will continue till November 29 . Here we bring you a list of best-selling affordable smartphones available on Amazon right now

Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 is selling at a discounted price of ₹10,499 on Amazon. The smartphone is available with a discount of 30%. It comes powered by an octa-core processor and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The handset is equipped with a 50MP primary camera paired with 5MP and 2MP other sensors.

Redmi 10A

Redmi 10A can be purchased at ₹8,499 on Amazon right now. Charcoal black, Sea Blue and Slate Grey are the colour variants of the device. The smartphone boasts of a 5,000mAh battery and runs on MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor with up to 2.0 GHz clock speed. It is equipped with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with 1600 x 700 pixel resolution.

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A is up for purchase at ₹11,499. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor and packs 4GB RAM. The handset offers up to 128GB internal storage capacity. The phone houses a 6,000mAh battery.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is selling at a discounted price of ₹13,999 on Amazon right now. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and features a FHD+ screen. The phone offers 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and is claimed to offer music playback time of 127 hours, social media of 21.6 hours, OTT streaming of 14.5 hours and gaming of 8.3 hours.

Redmi A1

Redmi A1 is an entry-level phone which can be purchased at ₹6,299. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone boasts of an 8MP AI camera and runs Android 12 based MIUI operating system. Black, Light Blue and Light Green are the colour variants of the smartphone.