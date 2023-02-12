Amazon Fab Phones fest: Top deals on mid-range phones from realme, redmi, more

E-commerce giant Amazon is back with its Fab Phones fest that started on February 10, 2023. The smartphone sale offers discounts on a range of handsets from Samsung, Realme, Redmi, and other brands. The sale will continue till February 14, 2023, to mark the special occasion of Valentine Day.

Here we bring you a list of best-selling mid-range smartphones available on Amazon right now:

realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

The realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (6GB RAM+128GB Storage) variant is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹16,999 instead of ₹25,999. Interestingly, customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹1000 on Federal Bank credit cards. Moreover, customers can exchange their old smartphones for value up to ₹15,450. This device is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful gaming processor and sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ display. The smartphone houses a triple camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G (6GB RAM+128GB Storage) variant is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹19,999 instead of ₹21,999. Interestingly, customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹1000 on HDFC Bank credit cards. Moreover, customers can exchange their old smartphones for value up to ₹18,050. This device is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen1 6nm Octa-core 5G processor for high performance and efficiency with Adreno 619 GPU; Up to 2.0GHz. The smartphone houses a triple camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery supported by 33W fast charging.

Redmi K50i 5G

The Redmi K50i 5G (6GB RAM+128GB Storage) variant can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹23,999 instead of ₹31,999. Interestingly, customers can avail a flat ₹1500 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card transaction. Moreover, customers can exchange their old smartphones for value up to ₹19,550. This device is powered by a Dimensity 8100 SoC and sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. The smartphone packs a 5,080mAh battery supported by 67W charging.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (8GB RAM+128GB Storage) variant can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹28,999. Interestingly, customers can avail a flat ₹1500 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card). This device is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC and sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery supported by 80W charging.