Amazon Fab Phones fest: Top deals on mid-range phones from realme, redmi, more

Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G (6GB RAM+128GB Storage) variant is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹19,999 instead of ₹21,999. Interestingly, customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹1000 on HDFC Bank credit cards. Moreover, customers can exchange their old smartphones for value up to ₹18,050. This device is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen1 6nm Octa-core 5G processor for high performance and efficiency with Adreno 619 GPU; Up to 2.0GHz. The smartphone houses a triple camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery supported by 33W fast charging.