Amazon announces major upgrades for smart home devices and Alexa, including improved conversational abilities, smart home control, and home entertainment. New features include automatic lighting, eye gaze control, call translation, and Alexa Emergency Assist.

Amazon has announced some major upgrades for its smart home devices and voice assistant Alexa. As per the company, Alexa is set to become more smarter and conversational, with the integration of the power of generative AI.

The technology giant has introduced a new large language model (LLM) specifically optimized for voice interactions, enhancing Alexa's ability to provide real-time news, efficient smart home control, and maximize home entertainment.

Customers in the U.S. can soon get a sneak peek of these capabilities by saying, "Alexa, let's chat" to their existing Echo devices. This preview promises a more natural and conversational interaction with Alexa.

One of the major highlights of the announcements is the improvement of smart home experiences powered by LLM. Users will be able to combine multiple commands into a single sentence, simplifying tasks like controlling blinds, lights, and even the vacuum cleaner with a single voice command. For example, saying, "Alexa, close all the blinds, turn off all the lights, and start the vacuum" will trigger the desired actions.

In addition to these enhancements, Amazon is introducing several other new features and innovations to elevate the Alexa experience:

Automatic Lighting: Alexa will soon be able to detect the brightness level and activity in a room, intelligently deciding when to turn lights on or off. This feature eliminates the need to search for light switches in the dark and will be available for select Echo devices with motion and ambient light sensors.

Eye Gaze on Alexa: It is designed to support customers with mobility or speech disabilities. Instead of using voice or touch commands, users can control Alexa by gazing at their tablet to perform preset actions, like playing music, controlling the home environment, or communicating with loved ones. This feature aims to provide hands-free accessibility and will initially roll out on Fire Max 11 tablets in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Japan.

Call Translation: To bridge language barriers, Alexa's audio and video calls can now be captioned in real time. This feature allows call participants to communicate effectively in over 10 languages, making it easier for families and individuals with hearing impairments to connect. It will be available on Echo Show devices and the Alexa mobile app.

Alexa Emergency Assist: In emergency situations, users can simply say, "Alexa, call for help" to access Alexa Emergency Assist, a safety service designed to keep households secure. With features like 24/7 Urgent Response, Smart Alerts, and Emergency Contacts, customers can quickly get the help they need through a supported Echo device.

Explore with Alexa: Amazon Kids+ on Echo devices introduces "Explore with Alexa," a conversational experience that fuels curiosity and exploration in children. When kids ask Alexa questions about animals and nature, they receive informative responses adapted from trusted sources, encouraging them to delve deeper into topics.

Initiate Routines in More than One Way: Users will soon have the flexibility to trigger a single Routine in multiple ways. For instance, a Bedtime Routine that turns off lights, closes blinds, and plays soothing sounds can be initiated by saying, "Alexa, goodnight" or scheduled for a specific time.

Top Connections: The new Top Connections widget on Echo Show 15, and soon on Echo Show 5, 8, and 10, simplifies staying in touch with loved ones. It allows users to quickly initiate calls or drop-in on frequently contacted friends and family members, receive birthday reminders, and track device activity.

Map View: A novel way to view and control smart home devices, "Map View" enables customers to create a digital map of their home's floor plan using compatible iOS devices. They can pin connected devices to the map, allowing for easy visualization and control without scrolling through device lists or opening multiple apps. This feature will be available in the Alexa app later this year and on Echo Hub early next year.

Amazon is also empowering developers to create LLM-powered experiences with Alexa by allowing them to integrate one or more LLMs of their choice. These experiences can be multimodal, conversational, and ambient, enhancing the capabilities of Alexa devices.

Furthermore, Amazon is collaborating with Character.AI to bring over 25 unique chatbot characters to Alexa, allowing users to engage in human-like conversations with a wide range of virtual personalities. Splash, an AI service for music creation, is introducing a voice-controlled music creation experience on Alexa. Developers can integrate their own APIs and content into Alexa, creating richer and more engaging experiences for customers.

For smart home device makers, Amazon is introducing "Dynamic Controller" and "Action Controller," enabling devices to respond intuitively to user commands and provide conversational experiences. Partnering with companies like GE Cync, Philips, GE Appliances, iRobot, Roborock, and Xiaomi, these features will enhance the capabilities of smart home devices.

Amazon is also unveiling a range of new devices and services designed to enhance the customer experience:

Echo Show 8: The new generation Echo Show 8 boasts an upgraded design, faster processor, and built-in smart home hub. It enhances the audio experience with improved clarity and bass, making video calls crisper by reducing background noise. The adaptive content feature adjusts on-screen content based on the customer's proximity to the device.

Echo Hub: Echo Hub is a smart home control panel powered by Alexa, featuring a customizable dashboard for managing smart home devices, security systems, routines, and more. It blends seamlessly into the home environment when not in use.

Echo Frames and Carrera Smart Glasses: Amazon introduces the next-generation Echo Frames with new styles and improved audio quality. Alongside the Echo Frames, the company introduces Carrera Smart Glasses, a line of smart eyewear combining fashion and Alexa functionality.

Echo Pop Kids: Echo Pop Kids is an affordable smart speaker designed for kids. It features designs from Marvel's Avengers and Disney Princesses, making interactions with Alexa fun and engaging.

TalkBack Voice Comments: Users can leave voice comments on their Echo devices to be featured on local iHeart radio stations, enhancing interaction with radio hosts and other listeners.

In the realm of Fire TV, Amazon presents new devices and features:

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen): The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's smartest streaming stick, featuring a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, support for Wi-Fi 6E, 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen): This streaming stick offers excellent performance for under $50, featuring Wi-Fi 6 support, a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor, 4K Ultra HD, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Fire TV Soundbar: The two-channel Fire TV Soundbar delivers room-filling sound with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio support, making it a versatile addition to any home entertainment setup.

Fire TV AI-powered Search: Fire TV's enhanced search experience combines generative AI with extensive content libraries, enabling users to find and discover content naturally and conversationally.

AI Art: Amazon introduces AI Art, allowing customers to create artwork on Fire TV using voice prompts, providing a personalized background experience.

Continue Watching Row: The new "Continue Watching" row aggregates favorite content from leading streaming providers, making it easier to pick up where users left off in movies or TV shows.

Fire TV Channels on Echo Show: Echo Show users can access over 420 live and ad-supported video channels through Fire TV Channels, offering a diverse range of content.

Fire TV MGM+ Bundle: Customers who purchase a new Fire TV streaming media player or smart TV on Amazon.com or in retail stores can enjoy a six-month subscription to MGM+ for access to a wide selection of movies and original series.

Amazon also introduces new offerings in its Fire Tablets and Amazon Kids+ lineup:

Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: These tablets are designed for kids aged 3 to 12, offering improved performance, high-definition displays, and 12 months of Amazon Kids+ content.

Music Maker: A new exclusive experience on Amazon Kids+ allows kids to become composers, creating unique compositions using different instruments and sound effects through touch.

Play Together Games: Amazon adds ten more Play Together games to Amazon Kids+, fostering connections between kids and grown-ups through fun and interactive games.

In the category of Ring and Blink:

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro: Ring's versatile camera features advanced radar-based 3D Motion Detection, refined motion alerts, Bird's Eye Zones, and Audio+. It comes in battery, plug-in, and solar-powered options.

Ring Routines: Routines in the Ring app enable users to manage Alexa Routines easily, offering convenience and seamless control.

Blink Sync Module Pro: Blink's Sync Module Pro extends the range of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, allowing users to place cameras in more locations. It also includes a MicroSD card slot for local video storage.

Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera: This wire-free smart security floodlight offers motion-triggered LED lighting and up to two years of battery life.

Blink Outdoor 4 Battery Extension Pack: The Battery Extension Pack extends the battery life of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras and enhances camera features.

Finally, eero introduces the groundbreaking eero Max 7, Amazon's first Wi-Fi 7 mesh system, offering dramatically increased speeds, improved mesh latency, and 10 Gigabit Ethernet.

With these exciting innovations and enhancements across its product lineup, Amazon continues to transform the way customers interact with technology and enrich their daily lives.