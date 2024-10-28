The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is in its final days, offering a last chance to snag incredible deals! If you haven’t completed your Diwali shopping yet, now’s the perfect time. Essential kitchen appliances like mixers, air fryers, cookers, gas stoves, and coffee makers are available at significantly reduced prices. These must-have items not only make cooking easier but also add efficiency to your kitchen. With discounts on high-quality brands, the sale presents an excellent opportunity to upgrade your home essentials. Don’t wait—grab these fantastic offers before the sale ends and stock up for a festive, convenient season!

1. Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Black) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen essential, perfect for blending, grinding, and mixing with ease. Its compact design and powerful motor make it ideal for daily tasks, from making smoothies to grinding spices. This mixer grinder features multiple jars for varied needs, ensuring convenience and flexibility in food preparation. With easy-to-clean attachments and durable build quality, it’s an excellent choice for any kitchen. Enjoy the efficiency and convenience of Cookwell’s quality craftsmanship in your culinary adventures.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder

Powerful Motor: Equipped with a high-speed motor for efficient blending and grinding.

Multi-Purpose Jars: Comes with multiple jars suitable for blending, grinding, and mixing.

Compact Design: Space-saving, easy to store in small kitchens.

Durable Build: Made with quality materials for longevity and performance.

Easy to Clean: Detachable parts for effortless cleaning and maintenance.

2. Samtonic Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 2 Jars 500 Watt Mixer Grinder - Chutney & Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie -Stainless Steel Blades

The Samtonic Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance, perfect for blending, grinding, and preparing a variety of dishes. With a powerful 500-watt motor, it efficiently handles chutneys, dry spices, and smoothies. This mixer includes two stainless steel jars—one for dry grinding and one for liquidising—ensuring durability and performance. Its sleek design makes it a great addition to any kitchen, enhancing your culinary experience with ease and efficiency.

Specifications of Samtonic Mixer Grinder for Kitchen

Power: 500-watt motor for efficient blending and grinding.

Jars: Two stainless steel jars—chutney/dry grinder and liquidising jar.

Blades: Sharp stainless steel blades for smooth and consistent results.

Versatile Use: Ideal for milkshakes, smoothies, and chutneys.

Compact Design: Space-saving, perfect for small kitchens.

4. Faber 4L 1350W Digital Air Fryer| Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat| 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking| 12-Preset Menu, LED Display, Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, (Black)| FAF 4.0L AS BK

The Faber 4L Digital Air Fryer is a multifunctional kitchen appliance designed for healthy cooking. With a powerful 1350-watt motor, it allows you to fry, bake, roast, toast, grill, and reheat with 85% less oil, making meals healthier without sacrificing flavour. The air fryer features a 12-preset menu, LED display, and touch control for easy operation. Its non-stick pan ensures hassle-free cleaning, while the 360° air cooking technology guarantees even cooking results, making it a must-have for every kitchen.

Specifications of Faber 4L 1350W Digital Air Fryer

Capacity: 4-litre capacity suitable for family meals.

Power: 1350 watts for quick and efficient cooking.

Cooking Functions: Fry, bake, roast, toast, grill, and reheat options.

Oil Usage: 85% less oil for healthier meals.

Control: LED display with 12 preset menus and touch controls.

5. Lifelong Air Fryer | 1 Year Warranty | 1200W, 4L, Air Fryer for Home, Airfryer, Electric Air-Fryer with 360° Hot Air Circulation Technology & Timer Control, Up to 90% Less Oil Usage (LLHFD429, Black)

The Lifelong Air Fryer is a compact and efficient kitchen appliance, perfect for healthy cooking at home. With a powerful 1200-watt motor and a 4-litre capacity, it utilises 360° hot air circulation technology to ensure even cooking while using up to 90% less oil. The timer control feature allows for precise cooking times, making meal preparation easier. Its sleek black design complements any kitchen décor, providing a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods.

Specifications of Lifelong Air Fryer

Power: 1200 watts for efficient cooking.

Capacity: 4-litre capacity suitable for small families.

Technology: 360° hot air circulation for even cooking.

Oil Usage: Up to 90% less oil for healthier meals.

Warranty: Comes with a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Hard Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker Combo includes three sizes—2 L, 3 L, and 5 L—ideal for varied cooking needs. Designed with an induction base, these outer lid cookers ensure even heat distribution and efficient cooking. The hard anodised finish not only enhances durability but also prevents scratches and makes cleaning easier. Perfect for preparing delicious meals quickly, this combo is a must-have for every kitchen, catering to both small and large families.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Hard Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker Combo

Material: Hard anodised aluminium for durability and heat retention.

Sizes: Includes 2 L, 3 L, and 5 L pressure cookers for versatility.

Induction Base: Suitable for all cooktops, including induction.

Design: Outer lid design for safe and easy operation.

Easy Maintenance: Non-stick surface for effortless cleaning.

Check out the discounts on kitchen appliances.

Butterfly Curve 3 Litres Pressure Cooker

The Butterfly Curve 3 Litres Pressure Cooker is an excellent addition to any kitchen, combining quality and durability. Made from high-grade stainless steel, this outer lid cooker is compatible with both induction and gas stoves, ensuring versatile cooking options. Its ISI certification guarantees safety and reliability, while the sleek silver design adds a touch of elegance. With a generous 3-litre capacity and a 5-year manufacturer's warranty, this pressure cooker is perfect for preparing delicious meals quickly and efficiently.

Specifications of Butterfly Curve 3 Litres Pressure Cooker

Material: Quality stainless steel for durability and corrosion resistance.

Capacity: 3 litres, ideal for small to medium-sized meals.

Compatibility: Suitable for both induction and gas stoves.

Certification: ISI certified for safety and reliability.

Warranty: Comes with a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty for peace of mind.

Gas Stove

9. Rossmann Espresso Coffee Maker, 20 Bar Italian Ulka Pump, 1350 Watts Quick Heating, Espresso 1 & 2 Cup, Americano, Cool Espresso, LED Touch Screen,1.5 Liter Detachable Water Tank, Professional Frothing Wand, Portafilter.

The Rossmann Espresso Coffee Maker is designed for coffee enthusiasts, featuring a powerful 20-bar Italian Ulka pump for rich espresso extraction. With a quick heating 1350-watt system, it prepares espresso for 1 or 2 cups, along with options for Americano and cool espresso. The LED touch screen provides easy navigation, while the 1.5-litre detachable water tank ensures convenience. Additionally, the professional frothing wand allows you to create creamy froth for cappuccinos and lattes.

Specifications of Rossmann Espresso Coffee Maker

Pump Pressure: 20-bar Italian Ulka pump for optimal espresso extraction.

Power: Quick heating at 1350 watts for fast brewing.

Capacity: 1.5-litre detachable water tank for easy filling.

Functions: Prepares espresso, Americano, and cool espresso options.

Frothing Wand: Professional frothing wand for creamy beverages.

10. Wonderchef Regalia Pronto Coffee Maker 600W |Coffee Brewer Machine for Home & Office|750ml Borosilicate Glass Carafe||6 Cups Coffee| Black & Silver|Keep Hot Plate |2 Year Warranty

The Wonderchef Regalia Pronto Coffee Maker is an elegant addition to any kitchen or office, featuring a powerful 600-watt brewing system. This coffee brewer includes a 750ml borosilicate glass carafe, allowing you to brew up to 6 cups of aromatic coffee at once. The keep hot plate ensures your coffee stays warm, making it perfect for gatherings. With a sleek black and silver design and a 2-year warranty, this coffee maker combines style and functionality seamlessly.

Specifications of Wonderchef Regalia Pronto Coffee Maker 600W

Power: 600 watts for efficient brewing.

Capacity: 750ml borosilicate glass carafe, brewing up to 6 cups.

Design: Sleek black and silver finish for a modern look.

Keep Hot Plate: Keeps brewed coffee warm for extended enjoyment.

Warranty: Comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.

The Lifelong 2 Burner Gas Stove Top is a stylish and efficient addition to any modular kitchen. Designed for manual ignition, this modern glass cooktop combines aesthetics with functionality. It is ISI certified, ensuring safety and quality standards, and is compatible with LPG for versatile cooking. Its sleek black finish enhances the kitchen's appearance, making it both a practical and attractive cooking solution. With a 1-year manufacturer's warranty, it promises reliability.

Specifications of Lifelong 2 Burner Gas Stove Top for Kitchen

Burners: Two burners for efficient cooking.

Material: Modern glass top for durability and elegance.

Ignition: Manual ignition for ease of use.

Certification: ISI certified for safety and quality.

Warranty: Comes with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty.

The MILTON Premium 3 Burner Gas Stove features a sleek black manual ignition glass top, combining modern design with efficient functionality. This ISI-certified cooktop ensures safety and reliability, making it a valuable addition to any kitchen. The three burners allow for versatile cooking, accommodating multiple dishes simultaneously. Its easy-to-clean glass surface enhances kitchen aesthetics while providing durability. Ideal for everyday cooking, this gas stove is a perfect blend of style and performance.

Specifications of MILTON Premium 3 Burner Black Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove

Burners: Three burners for versatile cooking options.

Material: Stylish black glass top for modern aesthetics.

Ignition: Manual ignition for easy operation.

Certification: ISI certified for safety standards.

Design: Sleek and easy-to-clean surface for convenience.

