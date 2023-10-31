Amazon Festival Sale 2023: Save over 20% on budget-friendly water heaters

Water heaters are essential appliances that provide hot water for various purposes, such as bathing, washing, cooking, and cleaning. However, buying a new water heater can be a daunting task, especially if you are on a tight budget. You have to consider factors such as size, capacity, energy efficiency, warranty, installation, and maintenance. Moreover, you have to compare different brands and models to find the best one for your needs.

But what if we told you that you can save money and hassle by shopping for water heaters online? Yes, you heard it right. There is a price drop on water heaters at the Amazon Festival Sale 2023, which is happening right now. The Amazon Festival Sale 2023 is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, where you can find amazing discounts and offers on a wide range of products, including water heaters.

Whether you are looking for a storage water heater, an instant water heater, a gas water heater, or a solar water heater, you can find all the price drops on water heaters at the Amazon Festival Sale 2023. You can choose from the best water heater brands, such as Bajaj, Havells, Crompton, Racold, AO Smith, and more. You can also filter your search by price, ratings, reviews, features, and specifications to find the perfect water heater for your home.

The Amazon Festival Sale 2023 is not only about saving money but also about saving time and energy. You can shop from the comfort of your home and get your water heater delivered to your doorstep in no time. You can also avail of easy payment options, such as EMI, cash on delivery, debit card, credit card, UPI, and more. You can also enjoy free installation and service from Amazon's trusted partners.

So what are you waiting for? The Amazon Festival Sale 2023 is only for a limited period. Don't miss this opportunity to buy from the best water heater brand that suits your needs and preferences. Hurry up and visit the Amazon website or app today and start shopping for your new water heater. Remember to use the keyword Amazon Festival Sale 2023 to find the best deals on water heaters. Happy shopping!

Also Read: Best geyser in India: Choose from top 10 for September 2023

1. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

The Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater is a durable and efficient water heater that can provide hot water for various purposes. It has a 15-litre capacity, a 2000-watt copper heating element, and a 5-star energy rating. It also has advanced 3-level safety features, such as a capillary thermostat, an automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve. It has a powder-coated metallic body, a polymer-coated tank, and a magnesium anode to prevent corrosion and rust. It can withstand a pressure of 8 bars, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. Get it at over 20% off at the Amazon Great Indian sale.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Wattage: 2000 watts

Star rating: 5 stars

Pressure: 8 bars

Heating element: Copper

Tank coating: Polymer

Body material: Metal

Safety features: Capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, multi-functional valve

Warranty: 5 years on tank, 2 years on element and product

Pros Cons Fast and efficient heating No temperature display or control Energy-saving and eco-friendly No free installation or accessories

2. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater is a reliable and efficient water heater that can provide hot water for various purposes. It has a 15-litre capacity, a 2000-watt heating element, and a 4-star energy rating. It also has multiple safety features, such as a capillary thermostat, an automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve. It has a pre-coated metal outer body, a titanium armour technology tank, and a swirl flow technology for longer life and more hot water output. It can withstand a pressure of 8 bars, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. Get it at over 20% off at the Amazon Great Indian sale.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Wattage: 2000 watts

Star rating: 4 stars

Pressure: 8 bars

Heating element: Copper

Tank coating: Titanium armour technology

Body material: Pre-coated metal

Safety features: Capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, multi-functional valve

Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on tank

Pros Cons Durable and corrosion-resistant tank No temperature display or control Energy-efficient and eco-friendly No free installation or accessories

3. Racold Eterno Pro 25L Vertical Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater

The Racold Eterno Pro 25L Vertical Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater is a smart and durable water heater that can provide hot water for various purposes. It has a 25-litre capacity, a 2000-watt titanium enamelled heating element, and a 5-star energy rating. It also has advanced features, such as Smart Bath Logic, Smart Guard, Smart Mix, and SPHP, that help to save electricity, protect the heating element from corrosion, and increase the hot water output. It has a powder-coated metallic body, a polymer-coated tank, and a magnesium anode to prevent rust. It can withstand a pressure of 8 bars, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. Get it at over 20% off at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023.

Specifications of Racold Eterno Pro 25L Vertical Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 litres

Wattage: 2000 watts

Star rating: 5 stars

Pressure: 8 bars

Heating element: Titanium enamelled

Tank coating: Polymer

Body material: Powder-coated metal

Safety features: Capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, multi-functional valve

Warranty: 2 years on product, 3 years on heating element and 7 years on tank

Pros Cons Smart features to save electricity and enhance performance No temperature display or control Titanium enamelled heating element for durability and protection No free installation or accessories

4. AO Smith SGS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre 3KW Vertical Water Heater

The AO Smith SGS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre 3KW Vertical Water Heater is a compact and energy-efficient water heater that can provide hot water for various purposes. It has a 25-litre capacity, a 3000-watt copper heating element, and a 5-star energy rating. It also has a Blue Diamond glass-lined tank that offers 2X corrosion resistance and a longer life. It has an ABS outer body that is rust-proof and durable. It has multiple safety features, such as a capillary thermostat, an automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve. It can withstand a pressure of 8 bars, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. Get it at over 20% off at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023.

Specifications of AO Smith SGS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre 3KW Vertical Water Heater

Capacity: 25 litres

Wattage: 3000 watts

Star rating: 5 stars

Pressure: 8 bars

Heating element: Copper

Tank coating: Blue Diamond glass lined

Body material: ABS

Safety features: Capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, multi-functional valve

Warranty: 7 years on tank, 2+1 years extended warranty on the heating element and 2 years comprehensive

Pros Cons Fast and efficient heating with Express Heat technology No temperature display or control Energy-saving and eco-friendly with Advanced PUF Technology No free installation or accessories

5. Orient Aura instant pro 3L instant water heater

The Orient Aura instant pro-3L instant water heater is a fast and efficient water heater that can provide hot water for various purposes. It has a 3-litre capacity, a 3000-watt heavy copper heating element, and a 6.5-bar pressure compatibility. It also has a high-grade stainless steel tank, a high-strength polymer body, and a 5-level safety shield. It comes with a 5-year warranty on the tank and a 2-year warranty on the element and the product. Get it at over 20% off at the Amazon sale today.

Specifications of Orient Aura instant pro 3L instant water heater

Capacity: 3 litres

Wattage: 3000 watts

Pressure: 6.5 bars

Heating element: Heavy copper

Tank material: High-grade stainless steel

Body material: High-strength polymer

Safety features: Capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, multi-functional valve, pressure release valve, anti-siphon hole

Warranty: 5 years on tank, 2 years on the element and product

Pros Cons Fast and powerful heating No temperature display or control Energy-saving and eco-friendly No free installation or accessories

6. Havells Instanio Prime 25 Litre Storage Water Heater

The Havells Instanio Prime 25 25-Litre Storage Water Heater is a stylish and energy-efficient water heater that can provide hot water for various purposes. It has a 25-litre capacity, a 2000-watt copper heating element, and a 4-star energy rating. It also has a colour-changing LED indicator that changes from blue to amber to show the hotness of the water. It has a powder-coated metallic body, a polymer-coated tank, and an incoloy glass-coated heating element that offers higher resistance to corrosion and longer life. It has multiple safety features, such as a capillary thermostat, an automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve. It can withstand a pressure of 8 bars, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. Get it at over 20% off at the Amazon sale today.

Specifications of Havells Instanio Prime 25 Litre Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 litres

Wattage: 2000 watts

Star rating: 4 stars

Pressure: 8 bars

Heating element: Copper

Tank coating: Polymer

Body material: Powder-coated metal

Safety features: Capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, multi-functional valve

Warranty: 5 years on tank, 2 years on element and product

Pros Cons Colour-changing LED indicator for convenience No temperature display or control Energy-saving and eco-friendly with high-density PUF insulation No free installation or accessories

7. CAPITAL Instant Portable Water Heater Geyser

The CAPITAL instant portable water heater geyser is a compact and easy-to-install water heater that can provide hot water for various purposes. It has a 1-litre capacity, a 3000-watt heating element, and a low power consumption. It also has an auto power cut-off feature that prevents overheating and saves electricity. It comes with a thermostat, a coil, a power cable, a PVC pipe, and a nozzle. It can be used in homes, offices, restaurants, clinics, and other places where there is an instant need for hot water. Get it at over 20% off at the Amazon sale today.

Specifications of CAPITAL Instant Portable Water Heater Geyser

Capacity: 1 litre

Wattage: 3000 watts

Power consumption: 1 unit for 64 litres of hot water

Heating element: Copper

Body material: ABS plastic

Safety feature: Auto power cut-off at 65 degrees

Accessories: Thermostat, coil, power cable (1.5 m), PVC pipe (1 m), nozzle

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Fast and powerful heating No temperature display or control Energy-saving and eco-friendly No free installation or accessories

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater 15 litres 2000 watts 5 stars Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater 15 litres 2000 watts 4 stars Racold Eterno Pro 25L Vertical Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater 25 litres 2000 watts 5 stars AO Smith SGS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre 3KW Vertical Water Heater 25 litres 3000 watts 5 stars Orient Aura instant pro 3L instant water heater 3 litres 3000 watts N/A Havells Instanio Prime 25 Litre Storage Water Heater 25 litres 2000 watts 4 stars CAPITAL instant portable water heater geyser 1 litre 3000 watts N/A

Also Read: Plan to buy Havells water heater? Don't miss top 8 options of September 2023

Best overall product

The best overall product is the Racold Eterno Pro 25L Vertical Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater. Here are some reasons why:

1. It has a large capacity of 25 litres, which can provide enough hot water for multiple purposes and users.

2. It has a 5-star energy rating, which means it is very energy-efficient and eco-friendly. It also has smart features that help to save electricity and enhance performance.

3. It has a corrosion-resistant and rust-proof tank and body, which offer higher resistance to corrosion and longer life. It also has an Incoloy glass-coated heating element that provides durability and protection.

4. It has a high-pressure withstanding capacity of 8 bars, which makes it suitable for high-rise buildings. It also has high safety standards with 3-level protection.

Best value for money

The most affordable product is the CAPITAL instant portable water heater geyser. Here are some reasons why:

1. It has a low price of Rs. 1,299.00, which is much cheaper than the other products that range from Rs. 5,999.00 to Rs. 10,999.00 .

2. It has a low power consumption of 1 unit for 64 litres of hot water, which means it can save electricity and money in the long run.

3. It has a fast and powerful heating element of 3000 watts, which can provide hot water in seconds.

4. It has a portable and easy-to-install design, which can be used in various places where there is an instant need for hot water.

How to choose the right water heater for you?

Choosing the right water heater for your home can be a challenging task, as there are many factors to consider. Here are some tips to help you make an informed decision:

1. First, you need to determine your hot water requirement, which depends on the number of people in your household, the frequency and duration of hot water usage, and the number of appliances that use hot water. You can use this [calculator] to estimate your daily hot water consumption.

2. Secondly, you need to choose the type of water heater that suits your needs and preferences. There are mainly two types of water heaters: storage and instant. Storage water heaters have a tank that stores hot water and can provide a steady supply of hot water for multiple purposes. Instant water heaters have no tank and heat water on demand, saving energy and space. However, they may not be able to provide enough hot water for simultaneous or heavy usage.

3. Thirdly, you need to compare the features and specifications of different water heaters, such as capacity, wattage, star rating, pressure, heating element, tank coating, body material, safety features, and warranty. You should also check the customer reviews and ratings of the products to get an idea of their performance and quality.

FAQs

Question : How do I shop for water heaters during the Amazon Festival Sale 2023?

Ans : To shop for water heaters during the Amazon Festival Sale 2023, visit the Amazon India website and search for "budget-friendly water heaters". You can then browse through the available products and add them to your cart. Once you're ready to checkout, simply proceed to checkout and enter your payment and shipping information.

Question : How can I find the best deals on water heaters at the Amazon Festival Sale 2023?

Ans : You can enter the Amazon website or app and find all the festival deals available. You can also filter your search by price, ratings, reviews, features, and specifications to find the perfect water heater for your home. You can also check out our blog, where we have reviewed and compared seven water heaters that are available at the Amazon Festival Sale 2023.

Question : What are the benefits of buying water heaters online at the Amazon Festival Sale 2023?

Ans : Buying water heaters online at the Amazon Festival Sale 2023 has many benefits, such as: 1. You can save money and hassle by shopping from the comfort of your home and getting your water heater delivered to your doorstep in no time. 2. You can avail of easy payment options, such as EMI, cash on delivery, debit card, credit card, UPI, and more. 3. You can enjoy free installation and service from Amazon's trusted partners. 4. You can also get additional discounts and cashback offers by using Amazon Pay or other partner apps.

Question : What are the benefits of buying a budget-friendly water heater during the Amazon Festival Sale?

Ans : There are several benefits to buying a budget-friendly water heater during the Amazon Festival Sale. First, you can save a significant amount of money on the purchase price of the water heater. Second, you can get a wide variety of water heaters to choose from, including tankless water heaters, storage tank water heaters, and solar water heaters. Third, you can take advantage of free shipping on many water heaters during the Amazon Festival Sale.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!