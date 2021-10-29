Amazon India has announced ‘Finale Days’ with deals and offers on laptops from brands like Apple, Asus, HP, Acer, Lenovo, Dell, Xiaomi and more.

Customers can get their hands on the latest gen processors from Intel & AMD and graphics cards including RTX 3000 series from Nvidia during the sale.

Customers can save up to ₹40,000 and further get bank discounts of up to ₹7,000 from ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank Credit Cards and Credit Cards EMI. They can also avail No Cost EMI of up to 24 months and can also get exchange value on an old laptop of up to ₹25,000. Buyers can also protect their new laptop by getting a 12-month extended warranty at ₹99.

Customers can also get offers like Kindle and Audible membership, free 12 month membership of Hungama Play, enrol for free and discounted online courses from Vedantu, Toppr or enrol in free AI for Youth bootcamp by Intel.

Here are some of the laptop deals being offered as a part of ‘Finale Days’ sale during ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival’:

Acer Aspire 5 11th Gen Core i5 14-inch: The new Acer Aspire 5 comes with pre-loaded Windows 11 and Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor. It comes with 14-inch IPS Full HD display. It is available for ₹52,990.

HP Envy x360 Ryzen 5 4500U Convertible Touchscreen laptop: The HP Envy x360 laptop comes with pre-loaded Windows 11, 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. The laptop comes with a convertible Full HD touchscreen display and weighs 1.32 kg. This machine is available for ₹73,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6-inch: The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes with AMD Ryzen 3 and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. This laptop is available for ₹35,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 11thGen Intel Core i5 15.6-inch: The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 comes with pre-loaded Windows 11 and Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor and Nvidia GeForce MX450. The laptop is available for ₹63,189.

Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1-inch: The newly launched gaming laptop brand from HP called Victus comes with a 16.1-inch screen. It is powered by Ryzen 5- 5600H series processor and GTX 1650 graphics card. The laptops also gets 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD. The laptop is available for ₹64,990.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.