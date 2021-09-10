{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon India has launched a new updated version of Fire TV Stick in India. The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max has been introduced at a price of ₹6,499. The new Fire TV Stick is available for pre-order. The gadget will be released on 7 October. With the launch of the new Fire TV Stick, Amazon now offers a total of five options in this series which includes the Fire TV Stick 3rd generation, Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube.

The new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers some additional benefits when compared to the Fire TV Stick 4K. The processor on the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is around 40% better than the normal 4K variant. The new Stick uses a quad-core MediaTek MT8696 SoC. In terms of RAM, it gets 2GB, an upgrade from 1.5GB on the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Another major upgrade is in the connectivity segment. The new 4K Max comes with a MediaTek MT7921LS chipset that enables compatibility with WiFi 6 routers. This is a step up compared to WiFi 5 on the Fire TV Stick 4K.

The new 4K Max provides up to 4K Ultra HD content with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio (on compatible titles).

The new 4K Max remote is the same as the one available with the third gen Fire TV Stick. The remote was updated in March this year. The new remote has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}