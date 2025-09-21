Amazon Flipkart 2025 sale: iPhone 16 to OnePlus 13 - Top deals on smartphones you shouldn't miss

Amazon and Flipkart sales are starting soon. Before making the purchase decision, checkout the top smartphone deals in each category. Among the top deals include iPhone 16, OnePlus 13, and Galaxy S24.

Aman Gupta
Updated21 Sep 2025, 10:12 PM IST
Checkout the top deals on smartphones during Flipkart and Amazon sale
Checkout the top deals on smartphones during Flipkart and Amazon sale

The Amazon and Flipkart sales are all set to begin in a few hours where most people will be looking to upgrade their smartphones. While the e-tailers have announced a lot of deals on smartphones and other appliances, we have selected the top deals in each segment to make it easier for readers to make a buying choice.

​Best flagships during upcoming sale:

​iPhone 16:

​The iPhone 16 will be listed at a price of 51,999 during the Flipkart sale starting tomorrow. With bank offers, the price of last year's Apple flagship could drop below 50,000.

You may be interested in

Discount

13% OFF

Apple IPhone 16

Apple IPhone 16

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹69499

₹79900

Get This

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹51499

Get This

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹107900

Get This

Discount

5% OFF

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • CheckBlack Velvet
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage
Amazon

₹54999

₹57999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
  • Check6.7-inch Display Size

₹62990

Check Details

Discount

9% OFF

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

  • Checkblack
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹49998

₹54999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

  • CheckCobalt Violet
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹54999

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

Oppo Reno 14 5G

Oppo Reno 14 5G

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.59 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹37998

₹42999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G

Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
Amazon

₹32999

₹37999

Get This

Discount

11% OFF

Vivo V60 5G

Vivo V60 5G

  • CheckMist Grey
  • Check8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹38999

₹43999

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

​OnePlus 13:

​The OnePlus 13 will be listed at a price of 61,999 during the Amazon sale and will be eligible for a 4,250 bank discount, taking the effective price to 57,749.

​You can read our detailed thoughts on the OnePlus 13 here.

​Galaxy S24:

​Samsung is launching a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powered version of the Galaxy S24 during the sale season, which will be listed at a price of 39,999.

​Best under 40,000:

​OnePlus 13R:

​The OnePlus 13R will be listed at a price of 37,999 during the Amazon sale and will be eligible for a bank discount of 2,250, taking the effective price to 35,749.

​You can read our detailed thoughts on the OnePlus 13R here, but it is hard to find a more value-for-money product in this price range, especially considering the ad-free software experience, big 6,000mAh battery, triple camera setup (dedicated telephoto, though no OIS), and good-quality AMOLED display.

​Oppo Reno 14:

​The Oppo Reno 14 will be listed at a price of 37,999 during the Flipkart sale, and with a 3,000 (available using 1 supercoin) and bank discount, the phone could be available for an effective price of 30,999.

​It comes with a Dimensity 8350 processor, AMOLED display, triple camera setup with a dedicated telephoto lens, 50MP selfie sensor with autofocus, a 6,000mAh battery, and 80W fast charging.

​Best under 30,000:

​OnePlus Nord 5:

​The OnePlus Nord 5 will be listed at a price of 30,499 during the offer period and will be eligible for a 2,000 bank discount, taking the effective price to 28,499.

​Nord 5 with its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor may not be a flagship-killer smartphone like its predecessor, but at this price, it is the most all-around phone you can buy at the moment with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, a 6,800mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and ad-free OxygenOS 15 onboard.

​iQOO Neo 10R:

​The iQOO Neo 10R will be listed at a price of 25,899 for the base variant and will be eligible for a bank discount of 1,000, taking the effective price to 24,899.

​You can read our detailed thoughts on the Neo 10R here. The phone continues to be a compelling option in this segment with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, AMOLED display, good cameras, a 6,400mAh battery, and 80W fast charging. However, the ad-ridden FunTouch OS is a big pain point for this device.

​Best under 25,000:

​OnePlus Nord CE 5:

​The OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be listed at a price of 23,499 during the sale period and will be eligible for a 2,000 bank discount, taking the effective price to 21,999. At this price, the Nord CE 5 offers excellent value for money with a massive 7,100mAh battery, a Dimensity 8350 processor, an AMOLED display, good cameras, and ad-free OxygenOS 15.

​Best under 20,000:

​Infinix GT 30:

​The Infinix GT 30 will be listed at a price of 19,499 for the base variant and, with a 1,500 bank discount, it will be available for an effective price of 17,959.

​The GT 30 offers great value in this segment with a 144Hz AMOLED display, a Dimensity 7400 processor, a 5,500mAh battery, 45W charging, and ad-free XOS 15 onboard. The added bonus on top is the presence of Mecha lighting (glyph-like interface on the back) and customizable GT shoulder triggers.

​Best under 15,000:

​Infinix Note 50s:

​The base variant of the Infinix Note 50s will be listed for a price of 15,999 on Flipkart during the sale period and will be eligible for a bank discount of 1,000, taking the effective price to 14,999. The phone comes with a Dimensity 7300 processor, a slim design, an AMOLED display, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage with ad-free UI.

Also Read | Infinix Note 50s 5G Review: Most balanced phone under ₹20,000

​Oppo K13:

​The Oppo K13 will be listed at a price of 17,999 during the sale period and will be eligible for a 3,000 bank discount, taking the effective price to 14,999. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, an AMOLED display, a 7,000mAh battery, and 80W fast charging. However, the ads on ColorOS could be a bummer for many users.

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsAmazon Flipkart 2025 sale: iPhone 16 to OnePlus 13 - Top deals on smartphones you shouldn't miss
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.