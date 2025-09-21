Amazon Flipkart 2025 sale: iPhone 16 to OnePlus 13 - Top deals on smartphones you shouldn't miss

The Amazon and Flipkart sales are all set to begin in a few hours where most people will be looking to upgrade their smartphones. While the e-tailers have announced a lot of deals on smartphones and other appliances, we have selected the top deals in each segment to make it easier for readers to make a buying choice.

​Best flagships during upcoming sale: ​iPhone 16: ​The iPhone 16 will be listed at a price of ₹51,999 during the Flipkart sale starting tomorrow. With bank offers, the price of last year's Apple flagship could drop below ₹50,000.

​OnePlus 13: ​The OnePlus 13 will be listed at a price of ₹61,999 during the Amazon sale and will be eligible for a ₹4,250 bank discount, taking the effective price to ₹57,749.

​Galaxy S24: ​Samsung is launching a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powered version of the Galaxy S24 during the sale season, which will be listed at a price of ₹39,999.

​Best under ₹ 40,000: ​OnePlus 13R: ​The OnePlus 13R will be listed at a price of ₹37,999 during the Amazon sale and will be eligible for a bank discount of ₹2,250, taking the effective price to ₹35,749.

​You can read our detailed thoughts on the OnePlus 13R here, but it is hard to find a more value-for-money product in this price range, especially considering the ad-free software experience, big 6,000mAh battery, triple camera setup (dedicated telephoto, though no OIS), and good-quality AMOLED display.

​Oppo Reno 14: ​The Oppo Reno 14 will be listed at a price of ₹37,999 during the Flipkart sale, and with a ₹3,000 (available using 1 supercoin) and bank discount, the phone could be available for an effective price of ₹30,999.

​It comes with a Dimensity 8350 processor, AMOLED display, triple camera setup with a dedicated telephoto lens, 50MP selfie sensor with autofocus, a 6,000mAh battery, and 80W fast charging.

​Best under ₹ 30,000: ​OnePlus Nord 5: ​The OnePlus Nord 5 will be listed at a price of ₹30,499 during the offer period and will be eligible for a ₹2,000 bank discount, taking the effective price to ₹28,499.

​Nord 5 with its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor may not be a flagship-killer smartphone like its predecessor, but at this price, it is the most all-around phone you can buy at the moment with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, a 6,800mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and ad-free OxygenOS 15 onboard.

​iQOO Neo 10R: ​The iQOO Neo 10R will be listed at a price of ₹25,899 for the base variant and will be eligible for a bank discount of ₹1,000, taking the effective price to ₹24,899.

​You can read our detailed thoughts on the Neo 10R here. The phone continues to be a compelling option in this segment with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, AMOLED display, good cameras, a 6,400mAh battery, and 80W fast charging. However, the ad-ridden FunTouch OS is a big pain point for this device.

​Best under ₹ 25,000: ​OnePlus Nord CE 5: ​The OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be listed at a price of ₹23,499 during the sale period and will be eligible for a ₹2,000 bank discount, taking the effective price to ₹21,999. At this price, the Nord CE 5 offers excellent value for money with a massive 7,100mAh battery, a Dimensity 8350 processor, an AMOLED display, good cameras, and ad-free OxygenOS 15.

​Best under ₹ 20,000: ​Infinix GT 30: ​The Infinix GT 30 will be listed at a price of ₹19,499 for the base variant and, with a ₹1,500 bank discount, it will be available for an effective price of ₹17,959.

​The GT 30 offers great value in this segment with a 144Hz AMOLED display, a Dimensity 7400 processor, a 5,500mAh battery, 45W charging, and ad-free XOS 15 onboard. The added bonus on top is the presence of Mecha lighting (glyph-like interface on the back) and customizable GT shoulder triggers.

​Best under ₹ 15,000: ​Infinix Note 50s: ​The base variant of the Infinix Note 50s will be listed for a price of ₹15,999 on Flipkart during the sale period and will be eligible for a bank discount of ₹1,000, taking the effective price to ₹14,999. The phone comes with a Dimensity 7300 processor, a slim design, an AMOLED display, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage with ad-free UI.