Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Today’s deals on Samsung Galaxy M14, OnePlus Nord CE 3 and other phones

Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2023 ends today. The five-day long sale started on August 4 and offers huge discounts on a range of products across categories. As part of the discounts today, the e-tailer is giving discounts on Samsung Galaxy M14, OnePlus Nord CE 3, Realme Narzo 60 and other smartphones. Take a look

Samsung Galaxy M14

Samsung Galaxy M14 comes with an original price tag of ₹17,990. It can be purchased at ₹12,490 on Amazon. There is a bank discount of ₹2,000 on the phone’s price. The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and features a 50MP triple camera on the back.

Realme Narzo 60

Realme Narzo 60 is a 5G phone. It is selling at a discounted price of ₹17,999 on the e-tailer’s site. Buyers can get a coupon discount of ₹1,000 on its purchase. The smartphone comes powered by Android 13 based custom operating system. It is equipped with 90Hz Super AMOLED screen and comes with 33watt SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

Amazon sale offers OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G at a discounted price of ₹26,998. There is a bank discount of ₹1,250 that brings down the device’s price to ₹25,748. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor. It boasts of a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 (OIS supported), an 8MP ultrawide camera with Sony IMX355 and a 2MP macro lens.

Redmi 12C

Amazon Freedom Festival sale is giving 45% off on Redmi 12C. The smartphone is available at ₹7,699 after the said discount. It comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ display with scratch resistant glass and oleophobic coating. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh(typ) battery with 10W charger in-box.

OnePlus 11R 5G

The 8GB RAM model of OnePlus 11R 5G is selling at ₹39,999. Amazon is giving an instant bank discount of ₹1,000 on the phone’s purchase. The smartphone can be purchased at ₹38,999. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and houses a 5,000 mAh with 100W SuperVOOC charging technology.