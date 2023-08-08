Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Today’s deals on Samsung Galaxy M14, OnePlus Nord CE 3 and other phones

Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Today’s deals on Samsung Galaxy M14, OnePlus Nord CE 3 and other phones1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Discounts on OnePlus 11R 5G, Redmi 12C, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, Realme Narzo 60, and Samsung Galaxy M14.
Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2023 ends today. The five-day long sale started on August 4 and offers huge discounts on a range of products across categories. As part of the discounts today, the e-tailer is giving discounts on Samsung Galaxy M14, OnePlus Nord CE 3, Realme Narzo 60 and other smartphones. Take a look