Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Today’s deals on Samsung Galaxy M14, OnePlus Nord CE 3 and other phones

Realme Narzo 60

Realme Narzo 60 is a 5G phone. It is selling at a discounted price of ₹17,999 on the e-tailer’s site. Buyers can get a coupon discount of ₹1,000 on its purchase. The smartphone comes powered by Android 13 based custom operating system. It is equipped with 90Hz Super AMOLED screen and comes with 33watt SuperVOOC charging.