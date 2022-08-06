Amazon Freedom Festival sale offers wireless earphones: Best deals under 2,000

Noise Flair in-ear headphones is claimed to have a battery life of up to 35 hours. The device is equipped with Environmental noise cancelling feature with dual mic. It comes with an ultra-fast charging feature that delivers 8 hours of playtime in just 8 minutes of charge. It has a 10mm speaker driver. It can be purchased at ₹1,699.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}