Amazon Freedom Festival sale offers wireless earphones: Best deals under 2,000

Amazon Freedom Festival sale offers discount on Sony WI-C100, Boat Airdopes 181, OnePlus Bullets Z2 and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo in-ear earphones
Amazon Freedom Festival sale is here. The five-day long sale celebrates the 75th year of India’s independence. Apart from deals on smartphones and home appliances, the e-tailer is giving discounts on wireless headphones and earphones from multiple brands like Sony, Boat, OnePlus, Noise and more. Here is a list of wireless earphones available on Amazon
Sony WI-C100
Sony WI-C100 wireless headphones are available at ₹1,699. The device comes with Quick Charge feature and offers up to 25 hours of battery life. The headphone is splash proof and sweat proof with IPX4 rating and comes with Fast Pair feature.
Boat Airdopes 181
Boat Airdopes 181 Bluetooth wireless in-ear earbuds are selling at discounted price of ₹1,298. Airdopes 181 is claimed to cancel out unwanted background noise during calls. It is equipped with 10mm audio drivers and is said to offer a total playtime of up to 20 hours.
OnePlus Bullets Z2
OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth wireless in-ear earphones come with a quick charge feature. After a 10-min charge, it can deliver up to 20 hours of battery. It is equipped with 12.4mm bass driver and is water and sweat-resistant. The earphones come with IP55 rating and feature AI noise cancellation. It is available at ₹1,799 in Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.
Noise Flair in-ear headphones is claimed to have a battery life of up to 35 hours. The device is equipped with Environmental noise cancelling feature with dual mic. It comes with an ultra-fast charging feature that delivers 8 hours of playtime in just 8 minutes of charge. It has a 10mm speaker driver. It can be purchased at ₹1,699.
Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo
Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo in-ear earphones come with USB Type-C Fast charging. It is claimed to deliver 120 minutes of battery life with 10mins charge. It has a 11.2mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver and is IPX4 water resistant. The wireless earphone can be purchased at ₹1,198.
