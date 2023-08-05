The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale commenced for all the members and will run until August 8. Interestingly, during this sale, Amazon is providing an extra 10 per cent instant discount for transactions made with SBI Credit Card or through EMI. It will feature substantial discounts on various products including smartphones, laptops, TVs,smartwatches, audio devices and other electronics.

We have curated a list of best deals on smartwatches for you. If you were looking for Bluetooth calling smartwatch to monitor your fitness journey, this is the right time for you.

Noise Pulse 2 Max

The Noise Pulse 2 Max is priced at ₹1,399. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹1250 on SBI credit card non-EMI transaction. The watch features a 1.85-inch display, bluetooth calling, 10 days of battery life, 550 nits of brightness and more than 100 sports modes.

Noise ColorFit Spark

The Noise ColorFit Spark comes at a price of ₹1,797. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹1250 on SBI credit card non-EMI transaction. The watch features a 2-inch display, bluetooth calling, seven days of battery life, nearly 150 watch faces and more than 100 sports modes.

boAt Ultima Chronos

The boAt Ultima Chronos is available at Amazon for ₹2,797. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹1250 on SBI credit card non-EMI transaction. The watch features a 1.96-inch display, bluetooth calling, female wellness tracking, heart rate monitoring and more than 700 sports modes.

Fire-Boltt Gladiator +

This smartwatch is priced at ₹2,999. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹1250 on SBI credit card non-EMI transaction. The watch features a 1.96-inch display, bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant, smooth gaming and more than 115 sports modes.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

It is available at ₹10,988 instead of ₹26,999. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹1250 on SBI credit card non-EMI transaction. The watch features a 7-inch standing screen display, bluetooth calling, sleep monitoring, activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and runs on WearOS.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

This smartwatch is priced at ₹26,899. Customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹1250 on SBI credit card non-EMI transaction. The watch features fitness and sleep tracking, crash detection, retina display and water resistance.