Amazon Freedom Sale offers heavy discount on iPhone 12 & iPhone 13: Offer detail

During the Great Freedom Festive Sale, the iPhone 12 (128GB storage variant) is offered at a price of Rs. 60,900 instead of Rs. 69,900, available in White and Purple colours. Whereas, iPhone 13 comes at a price of Rs. 68,900 instead of Rs. 79,900. The upgraded 13 series phone is available in Blue, Green, Black, White, Red, and Pink colours.

