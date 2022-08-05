Amazon Freedom Sale offers latest smartwatches: Best deals under 5,000

Amazon Freedom Sale offers latest smartwatches: Best deals under ₹5,0002 min read . 07:01 PM IST
- Amazon offers great deals on Redmi Watch 2 Lite, Amazfit Bip 3, Noise Plus Buzz, and many other smartwatches, ahead of its Freedom Sale.
Amazon, an e-commerce giant is back with its sale ahead of the Independence Day. Apart from premium deals on smartphones, the technology giant is also offering great discounts on the latest smartwatches. Here are some of the best deals.
Amazon, an e-commerce giant is back with its sale ahead of the Independence Day. Apart from premium deals on smartphones, the technology giant is also offering great discounts on the latest smartwatches. Here are some of the best deals.
Redmi Watch 2 Lite
Redmi Watch 2 Lite
The Realme smartwatch is available at price of Rs. 4,498 after a heavy discount of 44 per cent. Featuring a display of 1.55-inch, it comes with multi-system GPS technology for tracking the activities. The smartwatch comes with features to monitor heart rate, stress, dSpO2 levels, sleep, and menstruation cycle. It also supports 5ATM water resistance technology.
The Realme smartwatch is available at price of Rs. 4,498 after a heavy discount of 44 per cent. Featuring a display of 1.55-inch, it comes with multi-system GPS technology for tracking the activities. The smartwatch comes with features to monitor heart rate, stress, dSpO2 levels, sleep, and menstruation cycle. It also supports 5ATM water resistance technology.
Amazfit Bip 3
Amazfit Bip 3
The Amazfit Bip 3 features a display of 1.69-inches. It is available at a price of Rs. 2,998 after a discount of 40 per cent. Claiming a battery life of up to 14 days, the smartwatch features a PAI health assessment system, helping to monitor blood-oxygen saturation levels, stress level, sleep, and heart rate.
The Amazfit Bip 3 features a display of 1.69-inches. It is available at a price of Rs. 2,998 after a discount of 40 per cent. Claiming a battery life of up to 14 days, the smartwatch features a PAI health assessment system, helping to monitor blood-oxygen saturation levels, stress level, sleep, and heart rate.
Boat Wave Lite
Boat Wave Lite
This smartwatch is available at a price of Rs. 1,498 after a discount of 79 per cent. It features a 1.69-inch HD display. It also helps to monitor heart rate and SpO2 levels. The smartwatch also comes with IP68 waterproof rating and multiple sports modes, claiming a battery life of up to seven days.
This smartwatch is available at a price of Rs. 1,498 after a discount of 79 per cent. It features a 1.69-inch HD display. It also helps to monitor heart rate and SpO2 levels. The smartwatch also comes with IP68 waterproof rating and multiple sports modes, claiming a battery life of up to seven days.
Noise Plus Buzz
Noise Plus Buzz
The Noise smartwatch is available at a price of Rs.1799 after a discount of 64 per cent. This smartphone is a Bluetooth calling smartwatch, featuring a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display. It helps to monitor SpO2 and heart rates.
The Noise smartwatch is available at a price of Rs.1799 after a discount of 64 per cent. This smartphone is a Bluetooth calling smartwatch, featuring a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display. It helps to monitor SpO2 and heart rates.
Fire-Boltt Phoenix
Fire-Boltt Phoenix
This smartwatch is available at a price of Rs. 1,898 after a discount of 81 per cent. It is a Bluetooth calling smartwatch which features a 1.3-inch display. It enables the user to make and receive calls directly from the watch via built-in speaker and microphone. The smartwatch helps to monitor SpO2 levels and heart rate.
This smartwatch is available at a price of Rs. 1,898 after a discount of 81 per cent. It is a Bluetooth calling smartwatch which features a 1.3-inch display. It enables the user to make and receive calls directly from the watch via built-in speaker and microphone. The smartwatch helps to monitor SpO2 levels and heart rate.
Fire-Boltt Ring 3
Fire-Boltt Ring 3
This smartwatch is available at a price of Rs. 3,498 after a discount of 65 per cent. It is a Bluetooth calling smartwatch which features a 1.8 inch display. The smartwatch also helps to monitor heart rate and SpO2 levels. Interestingly, it has an inbuilt voice assistant and a calculator.
This smartwatch is available at a price of Rs. 3,498 after a discount of 65 per cent. It is a Bluetooth calling smartwatch which features a 1.8 inch display. The smartwatch also helps to monitor heart rate and SpO2 levels. Interestingly, it has an inbuilt voice assistant and a calculator.