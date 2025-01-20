Take advantage of the Amazon Freedom Sale and enjoy massive savings of up to 65% on top smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, and more. Plus, you can get an additional ₹ 6000 off your purchase.

Upgrade your home entertainment with incredible deals on smart TVs during the Amazon Freedom Sale! Whether you're looking to enjoy crystal-clear 4K visuals, immersive sound, or seamless smart features, this sale brings top-tier TVs from trusted brands like Samsung, Sony, and more, all at unbeatable prices. With discounts up to 65% off, now is the perfect time to enhance your viewing experience.

In addition to massive price cuts, you can also enjoy an extra ₹6000 off on your purchase, making it even easier to bring home your dream TV. From large-screen models perfect for family movie nights to sleek, feature-packed options for smaller spaces, there’s something for every need and budget. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers, shop now and take your entertainment to the next level!

Sony's BRAVIA 3 Series offers an impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution with AI-powered features for an enhanced viewing experience. This smart TV boasts Google Assistant, Chromecast, and a game menu, plus HDR support for vibrant colours. The Dolby Atmos sound system elevates your audio experience, while its sleek design integrates seamlessly into any room. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi for easy streaming. Get this TV at a discount during the Amazon Freedom Sale.

Specifications Display 75 inch 4K LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 20 Watts, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Apple Airplay

Xiaomi’s A Pro series delivers exceptional 4K visuals with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, perfect for cinematic experiences. Featuring Google TV and built-in Google Assistant, users can effortlessly access streaming services and smart features. With a 60Hz refresh rate, the TV ensures smooth motion, while the 30W Dolby Audio sound provides immersive audio. The TV also supports Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless device connection.

Specifications Display 43 inch 4K LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 30 Watts, Dolby Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant

Sony's BRAVIA 2 series combines stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with MotionFlow XR for smoother motion. The TV features Google Assistant, Chromecast, and Alexa for hands-free control. Dolby Audio enhances sound quality, while the 4K Processor X1 optimizes picture clarity. The TV’s slim design blends well in any living room, offering a premium smart TV experience. Score this smart TV with a huge discount during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display 65 inch 4K LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 20 Watts, Dolby Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant

Toshiba’s C450ME QLED TV features an ultra-sharp 4K display with vibrant color reproduction, supported by HDR game mode. It offers Dolby Atmos sound and the Vidaa TV smart platform, complete with Alexa voice control. The TV supports popular streaming services and provides a sleek, bezel-less design. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HDMI 2.1.

Specifications Display 50 inch 4K QLED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 24 Watts, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi Smart Features Vidaa TV, Alexa

Haier’s 32-inch HD Ready smart TV offers vibrant visuals with HDR-10 support for enhanced colour and clarity. Google TV and Google Assistant provide a smooth, interactive experience, allowing users to stream content effortlessly. The TV is equipped with Dolby Audio for high-quality sound, and its compact size makes it ideal for smaller spaces. Grab this smart TV at Amazon Freedom Sale.

Specifications Display 32 inch HD LED Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 16 Watts, Dolby Audio Connectivity 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant

The LG 55UR7500PSC is a 4K smart LED TV offering excellent picture quality with HDR10 and a 60Hz refresh rate. The AI ThinQ processor enhances the visual experience, while AI Sound delivers immersive audio. WebOS provides easy access to all your favourite apps, including Netflix and Prime Video. Bluetooth 5.0 and eARC ensure seamless connectivity for all your devices.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 20 Watts, AI Sound Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi Smart Features WebOS, AI ThinQ

Vu’s 50-inch Vibe Series QLED TV offers incredible 4K visuals with Quantum Dot technology, enhancing colour accuracy. The TV supports HDR10+ and HLG for vivid images. Its integrated 88W soundbar delivers clear, powerful audio, and the Google TV interface makes content streaming a breeze. With HDMI 2.1 and Bluetooth, this TV is perfect for gamers and movie buffs alike.

Specifications Display 50 inch 4K QLED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 88 Watts, Dolby Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant

The Hisense U6N PRO Series offers stunning 4K picture quality with Quantum Dot and Mini LED technology. The TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos for an immersive viewing experience. Its voice command feature and AI-enhanced picture quality make it a versatile smart TV. Additionally, its local dimming technology ensures deeper blacks and brighter whites.

Specifications Display 65 inch 4K Mini LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 24 Watts, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi Smart Features VIDAA TV, Voice Control

Hisense’s 100-inch Q7N Series delivers stunning 4K visuals on a massive screen, with Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colours and HDR10+ for incredible contrast. The TV supports HDMI 2.1 for enhanced gaming, with 120Hz refresh rate and VRR for smooth motion. Its 2.1 channel sound system offers 61W output, creating a theatre-like experience at home. This Hisense TV is available at a discount on Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display 100 inch 4K QLED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 120 Hz Sound 61 Watts, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi Smart Features VIDAA TV, Amazon Alexa

Onida’s 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV offers a sleek design with Google TV and built-in Google Assistant. With a wide viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate, the TV provides crisp visuals for any content. It supports streaming services like Netflix and YouTube, while its 20W output ensures decent sound quality for everyday viewing.

Specifications Display 32 inch HD LED Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 20 Watts, Surround Sound Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant

Factors to consider when buying a smart TV on Amazon Display Size: Choose a size that fits your space and provides an immersive viewing experience. Larger screens are ideal for bigger rooms.

Resolution: Opt for higher resolutions like 4K for sharper, more detailed images. Full HD and HD are also good for smaller budgets or screens.

Smart Features: Look for a TV with built-in apps, streaming services, and voice assistants (Google Assistant, Alexa) for a seamless smart experience.

Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate (e.g., 120Hz) is better for smooth motion in fast-action scenes, especially for gaming and sports.

Sound Quality: Check for quality audio output, especially if you want an immersive sound experience without needing external speakers.

Connectivity: Ensure the TV has multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for better compatibility with external devices.

Brand & Warranty: Choose a reliable brand with good after-sales service and warranty coverage.

Top 3 features of best smart TV on Amazon Sale

Smart TV on Amazon Display Size Resolution Refresh Rate Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75 inches 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED TV 75 inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 60 Hz Xiaomi 43 inches A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 60 Hz Sony BRAVIA 2 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65 inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 60 Hz TOSHIBA 50 inches C450ME 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 50 inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 60 Hz Haier 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED Google TV 32 inches HD Ready (1366 x 768) 60 Hz LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55 inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 60 Hz Vu 50 inches Vibe Series QLED Google TV 50 inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 60 Hz Hisense 65 inches U6N PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65 inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 60 Hz Hisense 100 inches Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 100 inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 120 Hz Onida 32 inches HD Ready Smart Google TV 32 inches HD Ready (1366 x 768) 60 Hz

FAQs Question : What brands are included in the Freedom Sale? Ans : The sale features top brands like Samsung, Sony, and more, offering a variety of smart TVs at discounted prices. Question : How much can I save during the Freedom Sale? Ans : You can enjoy discounts of up to 65% off, along with an additional ₹6000 off your purchase. Question : What types of TVs are available in the sale? Ans : The sale includes a range of TVs, from large-screen models for family rooms to compact, feature-rich options for smaller spaces. Question : Are these discounts available on all models? Ans : The discounts apply to selected models, so make sure to check out the specific TVs included in the Freedom Sale. Question : When is the Freedom Sale ending? Ans : The Freedom Sale is a limited-time offer, so be sure to shop soon before the discounts expire.