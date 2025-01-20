Our Picks
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)
TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C450ME Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 50C450ME (Silver)
Haier 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV LE32W400G (Black)
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV 50VIBE24 (Black)
Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) U6N PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED TV 65U6N PRO (Black)
Hisense 254 cm (100 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 100Q7N (Dark Grey)
Onida 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready Smart Google TV 32HAG1 (Black)
Upgrade your home entertainment with incredible deals on smart TVs during the Amazon Freedom Sale! Whether you're looking to enjoy crystal-clear 4K visuals, immersive sound, or seamless smart features, this sale brings top-tier TVs from trusted brands like Samsung, Sony, and more, all at unbeatable prices. With discounts up to 65% off, now is the perfect time to enhance your viewing experience.
In addition to massive price cuts, you can also enjoy an extra ₹6000 off on your purchase, making it even easier to bring home your dream TV. From large-screen models perfect for family movie nights to sleek, feature-packed options for smaller spaces, there’s something for every need and budget. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers, shop now and take your entertainment to the next level!
Sony's BRAVIA 3 Series offers an impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution with AI-powered features for an enhanced viewing experience. This smart TV boasts Google Assistant, Chromecast, and a game menu, plus HDR support for vibrant colours. The Dolby Atmos sound system elevates your audio experience, while its sleek design integrates seamlessly into any room. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi for easy streaming. Get this TV at a discount during the Amazon Freedom Sale.
Specifications
Xiaomi’s A Pro series delivers exceptional 4K visuals with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, perfect for cinematic experiences. Featuring Google TV and built-in Google Assistant, users can effortlessly access streaming services and smart features. With a 60Hz refresh rate, the TV ensures smooth motion, while the 30W Dolby Audio sound provides immersive audio. The TV also supports Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless device connection.
Specifications
Sony's BRAVIA 2 series combines stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with MotionFlow XR for smoother motion. The TV features Google Assistant, Chromecast, and Alexa for hands-free control. Dolby Audio enhances sound quality, while the 4K Processor X1 optimizes picture clarity. The TV’s slim design blends well in any living room, offering a premium smart TV experience. Score this smart TV with a huge discount during the Amazon Sale.
Specifications
Toshiba’s C450ME QLED TV features an ultra-sharp 4K display with vibrant color reproduction, supported by HDR game mode. It offers Dolby Atmos sound and the Vidaa TV smart platform, complete with Alexa voice control. The TV supports popular streaming services and provides a sleek, bezel-less design. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HDMI 2.1.
Specifications
Haier’s 32-inch HD Ready smart TV offers vibrant visuals with HDR-10 support for enhanced colour and clarity. Google TV and Google Assistant provide a smooth, interactive experience, allowing users to stream content effortlessly. The TV is equipped with Dolby Audio for high-quality sound, and its compact size makes it ideal for smaller spaces. Grab this smart TV at Amazon Freedom Sale.
Specifications
Also read: Best TV under ₹30000: Top 10 options with stunning picture quality and great value
The LG 55UR7500PSC is a 4K smart LED TV offering excellent picture quality with HDR10 and a 60Hz refresh rate. The AI ThinQ processor enhances the visual experience, while AI Sound delivers immersive audio. WebOS provides easy access to all your favourite apps, including Netflix and Prime Video. Bluetooth 5.0 and eARC ensure seamless connectivity for all your devices.
Specifications
Vu’s 50-inch Vibe Series QLED TV offers incredible 4K visuals with Quantum Dot technology, enhancing colour accuracy. The TV supports HDR10+ and HLG for vivid images. Its integrated 88W soundbar delivers clear, powerful audio, and the Google TV interface makes content streaming a breeze. With HDMI 2.1 and Bluetooth, this TV is perfect for gamers and movie buffs alike.
Specifications
Also read: Best Android TV: Top 9 picks for smooth streaming and premium viewing experience with advanced picture and sound quality
The Hisense U6N PRO Series offers stunning 4K picture quality with Quantum Dot and Mini LED technology. The TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos for an immersive viewing experience. Its voice command feature and AI-enhanced picture quality make it a versatile smart TV. Additionally, its local dimming technology ensures deeper blacks and brighter whites.
Specifications
Hisense’s 100-inch Q7N Series delivers stunning 4K visuals on a massive screen, with Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colours and HDR10+ for incredible contrast. The TV supports HDMI 2.1 for enhanced gaming, with 120Hz refresh rate and VRR for smooth motion. Its 2.1 channel sound system offers 61W output, creating a theatre-like experience at home. This Hisense TV is available at a discount on Amazon Sale.
Specifications
Also read: Our expert recommendation of smart TVs during the Amazon sale will make your shopping easy
Onida’s 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV offers a sleek design with Google TV and built-in Google Assistant. With a wide viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate, the TV provides crisp visuals for any content. It supports streaming services like Netflix and YouTube, while its 20W output ensures decent sound quality for everyday viewing.
Specifications
Factors to consider when buying a smart TV on Amazon
Display Size: Choose a size that fits your space and provides an immersive viewing experience. Larger screens are ideal for bigger rooms.
Resolution: Opt for higher resolutions like 4K for sharper, more detailed images. Full HD and HD are also good for smaller budgets or screens.
Smart Features: Look for a TV with built-in apps, streaming services, and voice assistants (Google Assistant, Alexa) for a seamless smart experience.
Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate (e.g., 120Hz) is better for smooth motion in fast-action scenes, especially for gaming and sports.
Sound Quality: Check for quality audio output, especially if you want an immersive sound experience without needing external speakers.
Connectivity: Ensure the TV has multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for better compatibility with external devices.
Brand & Warranty: Choose a reliable brand with good after-sales service and warranty coverage.
Top 3 features of best smart TV on Amazon Sale
Smart TV on Amazon
Display Size
Resolution
Refresh Rate
|Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75 inches 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED TV
|75 inches
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|60 Hz
|Xiaomi 43 inches A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV
|43 inches
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|60 Hz
|Sony BRAVIA 2 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|65 inches
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|60 Hz
|TOSHIBA 50 inches C450ME 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
|50 inches
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|60 Hz
|Haier 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED Google TV
|32 inches
|HD Ready (1366 x 768)
|60 Hz
|LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|55 inches
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|60 Hz
|Vu 50 inches Vibe Series QLED Google TV
|50 inches
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|60 Hz
|Hisense 65 inches U6N PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
|65 inches
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|60 Hz
|Hisense 100 inches Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
|100 inches
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|120 Hz
|Onida 32 inches HD Ready Smart Google TV
|32 inches
|HD Ready (1366 x 768)
|60 Hz
FAQs
Question : What brands are included in the Freedom Sale?
Ans : The sale features top brands like Samsung, Sony, and more, offering a variety of smart TVs at discounted prices.
Question : How much can I save during the Freedom Sale?
Ans : You can enjoy discounts of up to 65% off, along with an additional ₹6000 off your purchase.
Question : What types of TVs are available in the sale?
Ans : The sale includes a range of TVs, from large-screen models for family rooms to compact, feature-rich options for smaller spaces.
Question : Are these discounts available on all models?
Ans : The discounts apply to selected models, so make sure to check out the specific TVs included in the Freedom Sale.
Question : When is the Freedom Sale ending?
Ans : The Freedom Sale is a limited-time offer, so be sure to shop soon before the discounts expire.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.