Amazon's Gaming Fest deals bring the HyperX Cloud Core to the forefront, a wired gaming headset with DTS Headphone:X spatial audio for an immersive 3D sound experience. Its signature HyperX memory foam earcups and durable aluminium frame offer long-lasting comfort during intense gaming sessions. While the detachable noise-canceling microphone ensures clear communication, some users find the on-ear design less comfortable than over-ear alternatives.

Specifications of HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset: Sound Technology: DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio

Compatibility: PC, PS4 (with USB), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile (3.5mm)

Microphone: Detachable, noise-canceling

Build: Durable aluminium frame, memory foam earcups

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Immersive 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X On-ear design might be less comfortable for some Signature HyperX comfort

2. Zebronics Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

During Amazon's Gaming Fest, the Zebronics Transformer combo is a budget-friendly option for gamers seeking essential peripherals. The keyboard features multicolour LED backlighting, multimedia keys, and a durable aluminium body. The included mouse offers six buttons and adjustable DPI settings. While the keyboard lacks mechanical switches, its value and functionality make it a worthy choice for casual gamers and beginners.

Specifications of Zebronics Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo: Keyboard: Membrane, multimedia keys, aluminium body

Mouse: 6 buttons, 3200 DPI

Backlighting: Multicolour LED (keyboard and mouse)

Connectivity: Wired USB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable gaming keyboard and mouse combo Membrane keyboard (not mechanical) Multi-colour LED backlighting

Amazon's Gaming Fest presents the Portronics Key7 Combo, a wireless keyboard and mouse set designed for productivity and everyday use. Its sleek design and soft-touch keys offer a comfortable typing experience, while the high-precision optical mouse ensures smooth cursor movement. The 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity provides a reliable connection with a 10-metre range. However, the keyboard lacks backlighting, which might be inconvenient for low-light environments. Beginners can use this combo to game, but it is important to note that it is not a gaming combo

Specifications of Portronics Key7 Combo Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Set: Connectivity: 2.4 GHz wireless (USB receiver)

Keyboard: 104 keys, 12 shortcut keys

Mouse: Adjustable DPI, 1200 DPI

Battery Life: Up to 12 months (keyboard), up to 6 months (mouse)

Range: 10 metres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek and stylish design No backlit keys Soft-touch keys for comfortable typing Not a gaming keyboard

For gamers seeking an affordable backlit keyboard during Amazon's Gaming Fest, the HP K500F is a solid option. Its mixed-colour lighting and metal panel add a touch of flair, while the 26 anti-ghosting keys ensure accurate input during intense gameplay. The dedicated Windows lock key prevents accidental interruptions. However, the membrane switches might not provide the same tactile feedback as mechanical keyboards, and some users have reported the lighting to be a bit dim.

Specifications of HP K500F Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard: Type: Membrane keyboard

Backlighting: Mixed colour

Features: 26 anti-ghosting keys, Windows lock key

Connectivity: Wired USB

Additional: Metal panel with logo lighting

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable backlit gaming keyboard Membrane switches (not mechanical) Mixed-color lighting and metal panel Backlighting could be brighter

Amazon's Gaming Fest brings forth the EvoFox X-Team Fireblade Combo, a budget-friendly option for gamers seeking a compact and responsive keyboard and mouse. The tenkeyless (TKL) design saves desk space, while the anti-ghosting keys ensure accurate input during intense gaming sessions. The mouse offers seven-colour cycle breathing LED effects and adjustable DPI settings up to 3200. While the keyboard's backlighting isn't customizable, the combo's affordability and performance make it a great starting point for gamers on a budget.

Specifications of EvoFox X-Team Fireblade Gaming Keyboard Combo: Keyboard: TKL design, 87 keys, 19 anti-ghosting keys, breathing LED effects

Mouse: 6 buttons, up to 3200 DPI, 7 color cycle breathing LED

Connectivity: Wired USB

Additional Features: Braided cable with EMI suppressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable gaming keyboard and mouse combo Keyboard backlighting not customizable Compact TKL design saves desk space Anti-ghosting keys for accurate input

For gamers seeking a vibrant and budget-friendly keyboard and mouse combo, the Zebronics Zeb-War is worth considering during Amazon's Gaming Fest. The keyboard features multicolour LEDs, integrated media controls, and a gold-plated USB connector. The mouse offers a compact and ergonomic design with dedicated DPI buttons and breathing LEDs. While the keyboard is membrane-based, not mechanical, its value and features make it a good entry-level option for gamers.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-War Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo: Keyboard: Membrane, multimedia keys, gold-plated USB, braided cable

Mouse: 6 buttons, 3200 DPI, breathing LEDs

Backlighting: Multicolour LED (keyboard and mouse)

Connectivity: Wired USB

Additional Features: 1-year warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable gaming keyboard and mouse combo Membrane keyboard (not mechanical) Multicolour LED backlighting

Reinvent yourself in your games with the Sony INZONE H9 wireless gaming headset, a featured item during Amazon's Gaming Fest. This headset boasts 360 Spatial Sound for precise audio positioning, helping you locate opponents with accuracy. The dual noise-canceling technology blocks out distractions, while the ambient sound mode keeps you aware of your surroundings. With 32 hours of battery life, soft earpads, and a flip-to-mute mic, it offers comfort and convenience for extended gaming sessions. However, some users find the price a bit steep for a wireless headset.

Specifications of Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset: Sound: 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming

Noise Cancellation: Dual Sensor Noise Cancelling Technology, Ambient Sound Mode

Battery Life: Up to 32 hours

Connectivity: Wireless (2.4GHz)

Additional Features: Flip-up boom microphone with mute function, soft headband cushion and synthetic leather ear pads

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 360 Spatial Sound for immersive gaming Pricey for some budgets Dual noise-canceling for distraction-free gaming

The Sony INZONE H3 is a wired gaming headset designed for budget-conscious gamers who don't want to compromise on sound quality. Featuring 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming, it provides accurate audio positioning, giving you an edge in competitive games. The headset is comfortable for long hours of use, thanks to its soft headband and ear pads. While it lacks the noise-canceling feature of its wireless counterpart, the H3 makes up for it with its affordability and excellent sound quality.

Specifications of Sony INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset: Sound: 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming

Connectivity: Wired (USB)

Additional Features: Flip-up boom microphone with mute function, soft headband and ear pads, INZONE Hub software for customization

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable wired gaming headset No noise-canceling feature 360 Spatial Sound for immersive gaming

Best 3 features of the top gaming peripherals during Amazon gaming fest

Product Name Category Special Feature Additional Feature(s) HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset with Mic for PC Headphones DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio Detachable noise-canceling mic Zebronics Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo Combo Multi-color LED Backlighting Multimedia keys, aluminum body (keyboard) Portronics Key7 Combo Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Set Combo 2.4 GHz Wireless Connectivity 12 shortcut keys, adjustable DPI HP K500F Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard Keyboard Mixed Color Backlighting 26 Anti-Ghosting Keys EvoFox X-Team Fireblade Gaming Keyboard Combo Combo Compact TKL Design Breathing LED effects Zebronics Zeb-War Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo Combo Multi-Color LEDs Braided Cable, Gold Plated USB Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset Headphones 360 Spatial Sound Dual Sensor Noise Cancellation Sony INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset Headphones 360 Spatial Sound Flip-up Boom Microphone

Best value for money gaming peripheral The Zebronics Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo stands out as the best value option, providing both essential peripherals at an affordable price. Its multi-color LED backlighting adds a touch of flair, while the multimedia keys offer convenience. The included mouse, with its adjustable DPI, further enhances the value proposition. Although it lacks mechanical switches, it's a compelling choice for budget-conscious gamers seeking a complete package.

Best overall gaming peripheral The HyperX Cloud Core headset claims the top spot due to its exceptional audio quality and comfort. The DTS Headphone:X spatial audio provides an immersive 3D soundscape, crucial for competitive gaming. The signature HyperX memory foam earcups ensure long-lasting comfort during extended gaming sessions. While the on-ear design might not suit everyone, its overall performance and build quality make it a worthy investment for gamers who prioritize audio fidelity and comfort.

Factors to consider when choosing gaming peripherals: Budget: Determine your budget beforehand to narrow down your options.

Platform: Consider the devices you'll be using (PC, console, mobile) and ensure compatibility.

Wired vs. Wireless: Wired peripherals offer a reliable connection but might restrict movement, while wireless options provide freedom but may have battery life limitations.

Comfort: Ergonomics are crucial, especially for long gaming sessions. Look for comfortable headsets, keyboards, and mice that fit your preferences.

Features: Consider the features that matter most to you. Do you need a mechanical keyboard for tactile feedback? A high-DPI mouse for precision? Noise-canceling headphones for immersive audio?

Brand Reputation and Reviews: Research the brand's reputation and read user reviews to gauge the product's quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

FAQs Question : What is DPI in a gaming mouse? Ans : DPI (dots per inch) measures mouse sensitivity. Higher DPI means the cursor moves faster on the screen. Question : What is anti-ghosting in a keyboard? Ans : Anti-ghosting prevents multiple keys from being registered as a single input when pressed simultaneously, ensuring accurate commands in games. Question : What is spatial audio in headphones? Ans : Spatial audio creates a 3D sound environment, allowing you to pinpoint the direction of sounds in games, enhancing immersion and awareness. Question : How do I clean my gaming peripherals? Ans : Use a soft cloth and mild cleaning solution for external surfaces. For keyboards, use compressed air to remove debris between keys. Question : What is the average lifespan of gaming peripherals? Ans : Lifespan varies depending on usage and quality. Mechanical keyboards can last for years, while membrane keyboards might wear out sooner. Mice and headphones typically last for a few years with regular use.

