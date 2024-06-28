Take your gaming to the next level with the best gaming accessories handpicked for you at the ongoing Amazon gaming fest. These can have a significant impact. Among others, gaming headphones are crucial for immersive sound quality and effective communication with fellow players. Seek out features such as surround sound, noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit. A top-notch gaming mouse delivers accuracy and speed, complete with customisable buttons and adjustable DPI settings for enhanced precision.

Opt for one that boasts an ergonomic design to minimize fatigue during extended gaming sessions. Gaming keyboards, particularly mechanical ones, offer tactile feedback and quicker response times. Keyboards featuring customizable RGB lighting and programmable keys not only enhance style but also functionality. Moreover, consider investing in accessories like mouse pads for smoother movements and gaming chairs for added comfort and support. By investing in these accessories, you can enhance your gaming setup, ultimately boosting performance and enjoyment.

Check out the best gaming headphones: 1. HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset with Mic for PC, DTS Headpone:X (Black)

The HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset is about taking your gaming experience to the next level. With its top-notch audio quality and comfort features, you'll be fully immersed in your games. It comes with DTS Headphone Spatial Audio, which gives you precise 3D audio spatialisation, making your gaming experience even more realistic. The headset is designed with HyperX memory foam, ensuring you stay comfortable during those long gaming sessions. Plus, it's built with a sturdy aluminium frame, so it can handle daily use without any issues. And the best part? This headset is compatible with multiple platforms, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and VR systems. It's the perfect choice for any gamer out there!

Specifications of HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset

Form factor: On-ear

Noise cancellation: Active noise cancellation

Colour: Black

Connectivity: Wired

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3D audio experience The on-ear design might not be as comfortable for some users Comfortable for long gaming sessions

2. JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Dynamic Drivers, Quantum Sound Signature, Detachable Mic, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible (Black)

The JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones provide an immersive audio experience with 40mm dynamic drivers and JBL QuantumSound Signature. You can hear every little detail in-game, from footsteps to explosions. The detachable voice focus directional boom mic guarantees clear communication with a mute option for convenience. Lightweight and sturdy, the headband has memory foam cushioning for long-lasting comfort. These headphones are compatible with PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile, Mac, and VR platforms.

Specifications of JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones

Form factor: Over-ear

Noise cancellation: Active noise cancellation

Colour: Black

Connectivity: Wired

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality audio with QuantumSound Signature Wired connection may limit mobility Wide platform compatibility

3. Cosmic Byte Over the Ear Wired Headsets with Mic & LED - G4000 Edition (Blue, Pack Of 1)

The Cosmic Byte G4000 Edition is a multi-purpose gaming headset that caters to different needs such as gaming and music. It comes with comfortable head pads and ear pads that are soft to the touch, and the adjustable length hinges provide extended comfort. The microphone is flexible, allowing for accurate positioning and clear communication. However, if you have a single jack device, you will need to buy a 2 female-1 male Audio-Mic splitter separately. Additionally, the LED lights on the earcups give it a cool and visually appealing look.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte Over the Ear Wired Headsets

Form factor: Over-ear

Noise cancellation: Active noise cancellation

Colour: Blue

Connectivity: Wired

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable cushioning for long use Requires additional splitter for single jack devices Stylish LED lights

Check out the best gaming mouse:

4. ZEBRONICS-Transformer-M with a High-Performance Gold-Plated USB Mouse: 6 Buttons, Multi-Color LED Lights,High-Resolution Sensor with max 3600 DPI, and DPI Switch(Black)

The ZEBRONICS Transformer-M is a premium gaming mouse designed specifically for dedicated gamers. It comes with a gold-plated USB connector, six buttons, and a high-resolution sensor capable of reaching 3200 DPI for precise control. Its ergonomic design guarantees comfort during long gaming sessions, minimising fatigue. Featuring 7-color breathing LED lights, this mouse adds a dynamic, vibrant flair to any gaming setup. It is versatile, working seamlessly on most surfaces without the need for extra software installation. The Transformer-M effortlessly combines functionality, aesthetics, and comfort, making it an ideal choice for improving your gaming experience.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS-Transformer-M with a High-Performance Gold-Plated USB Mouse

DPI: 3200 DPI

Connectivity: USB

Colour: Black

Weight:160 gm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ergonomic design for comfort Maximum DPI is lower compared to other high-end mouse Attractive LED lighting

5. Logitech G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse with Customizable RGB Lighting, 6 Programmable Buttons, Gaming Grade Sensor, 8K DPI Tracking, 16.8mn Color, Light Weight - Black

Get ready to game in style with the Logitech G102 Light Sync Gaming Mouse! Its vibrant LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting can be personalised with a whopping 16.8 million colours. Thanks to its 8,000 DPI sensor, you'll experience precise tracking and responsiveness. The mouse's classic six-button layout and mechanical spring button tensioning ensure a comfortable and reliable gaming experience. With the Logitech G HUB software, you can easily customise sensitivity settings to suit your preferences. Plus, it's compatible with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS, making it a versatile and powerful choice for any gamer looking to enhance their setup.

Specifications of Logitech G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse

DPI: 8000 DPI

Connectivity: USB

Colour: Black

Weight: 89 gm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customisable RGB lighting Lacks some advanced features High DPI sensor for precise tracking

6. EvoFox Blaze Programmable Gaming Mouse with 500Hz Polling Rate | Ultra-responsive 7000fps | Gaming Grade Sensitive DPI Upto 12800 | RGB lights | Windows Software

The EvoFox Blaze Programmable Gaming Mouse is built to deliver precision and top-notch performance. It allows you to customize your DPI settings anywhere between 200 to 12800, giving you complete control. With its 7000 FPS and 500Hz polling rate, you can expect ultra-responsiveness. The ergonomic design and smooth UPE foot pads ensure comfort even during those long gaming sessions. Plus, you have the freedom to choose from 16 million Prism RGB lighting options and enjoy the convenience of eight tactile buttons, including a dedicated fire button. Its 1.5m braided cable and gold-plated USB connector make the EvoFox Blaze a durable and reliable choice, perfect for serious gamers.

Specifications of EvoFox Blaze Programmable Gaming Mouse

DPI: 12800 DPI

Connectivity: USB

Colour: White

Weight:110 gm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-responsive with a 500Hz polling rate Higher DPI might not be necessary for all users Ergonomic and lightweight design

7. Ant Esports GM320 RGB Optical Wired Gaming Mouse | 8 Programmable Buttons | 12800 DPI I Ergonomic Design with Braided Cable - Black

The Ant Esports GM320 RGB Optical Wired Gaming Mouse features eight programmable buttons and a rapid-fire button for intense FPS battles. It boasts a 12800 DPI optical sensor with adjustable polling rates between 500Hz and 1000Hz, ensuring smooth and high-speed movement. The ergonomic design provides comfort for long gaming sessions, while RGB backlighting adds a stylish touch. Compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox, and PlayStation, this mouse is designed for versatility and performance, making it a valuable addition to any gamer’s arsenal.

Specifications of Ant Esports GM320 RGB Optical Wired Gaming Mouse

DPI: 12800 DPI

Connectivity: USB

Colour: Black

Weight:185 gm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Eight programmable buttons. Software required for full customisation RGB backlighting for enhanced aesthetics

Check out the best gaming keyboards:

8. Zebronics Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Looking for a great deal on a gaming keyboard and mouse combo? Check out the Zebronics Transformer set, which offers top-notch quality at an affordable price. With its durable aluminium body, braided cables, and multi-colour LED lights, this combo is a steal. The keyboard comes with multimedia keys, a 2-step stand, and laser keycaps for extra durability. The mouse features six buttons, a high-resolution sensor with 3200 DPI, and customisable LED lighting. Compatible with both PCs and laptops, this combo is the perfect choice for gamers who want both style and functionality.

Specifications of Zebronics Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Operating System: ‎Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10

Connectivity: Wired

Colour: Black

Weight:1.270 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable aluminium build-quality Limited customisation options Integrated multimedia keys on the keyboard

9. Redragon K551 Rainbow LED Backlit Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard with Numlock Keys for Windows PC (Red Switches)

The Redragon K551 Rainbow LED Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is specifically crafted to provide durability and exceptional performance. It comes with 104 keys that have dust-proof mechanical switches similar to Cherry MX Red, delivering a quiet click sound and minimal resistance. This keyboard offers 9 distinct lighting effects, 2 user-defined modes, and 6 colours with varying brightness levels. Its ergonomic design, anti-ghosting keys, and splash-proof structure make it an ideal option for prolonged gaming sessions. Compatible with Windows and featuring limited macOS support, this keyboard is a reliable pick for dedicated gamers.

Specifications of Redragon K551 Rainbow LED Backlit Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard

Operating System: ‎‎Windows,Windows 10

Connectivity: Wired

Colour: Black

Weight:1.08 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Anti-ghosting and splash-proof design Limited macOS support Durable mechanical switches

10. HP K500F Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard with Mixed Color Lighting, Metal Panel with Logo Lighting, 26 Anti-Ghosting Keys, and Windows Lock Key / 3 Years Warranty(7ZZ97AA)

Experience gaming like never before with the HP K500F Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard. Its full-sized layout and multi-colour lighting give it an elegant look that will enhance your gaming setup. With 26 anti-ghosting keys and a Windows lock key, you can enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions. The durable metal panel with logo lighting and double injection keycaps ensure long-lasting durability. Plus, the adjustable keyboard stand provides comfort for all types of gaming preferences. Compatible with Windows 7, 8, and 10, this keyboard combines style, functionality, and comfort, making it the perfect choice for gamers seeking a reliable and stylish gaming keyboard.

Specifications of HP K500F Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard

Operating System: ‎‎Windows 10

Connectivity: Wired

Colour: Grey

Weight:680 gm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adjustable tilt angle for comfort Limited customisation options compared to other gaming keyboards 26 anti-ghosting keys

Top 3 features of the best gaming accessories

Best gaming accessories Type Price Rating HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset Headphone ₹ 6,436 4.3/5 JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones Headphone ₹ 2,249 4/5 Cosmic Byte Over the Ear Wired Headsets Headphone ₹ 929 3.9/5 ZEBRONICS-Transformer-M with a High-Performance Gold-Plated USB Mouse Keyboard ₹ 299 4.3/5 Logitech G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse Mouse ₹ 1,395 4.4/5 EvoFox Blaze Programmable Gaming Mouse Mouse ₹ 599 4.4/5 Ant Esports GM320 RGB Optical Wired Gaming Mouse Mouse ₹ 599 4.4/5 Zebronics Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo Keyboard ₹ 1,299 4.3/5 Redragon K551 Rainbow LED Backlit Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard Keyboard ₹ 2,699 4.3/5 HP K500F Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard Keyboard ₹ 1,199 4.2/5

Best value for money gaming accessory

The Zebronics Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo is a value for money product. It's built with strong aluminium, has cool multi-colour LED lights, and even has handy multimedia keys. The mouse has a high-resolution sensor and adjustable DPI settings, making it perfect for gamers on a budget.

Best overall gaming accessory

Packed with features like DTS Headphone Spatial Audio, HyperX memory foam for maximum comfort, a strong aluminium frame, and a detachable noise-cancelling mic, this headset has it all. Gamers will love its multi-platform compatibility and superior audio quality.

Factors to consider before buying the best gaming accessories

When purchasing the best gaming accessories, several factors should be considered to ensure you get the best value and performance. Here are key aspects to keep in mind:

Compatibility: Ensure the accessories are compatible with your gaming system (PC, console, etc.) and any other existing equipment.

Comfort: Long gaming sessions require comfortable gear. Look for ergonomic designs in headphones, mice, and keyboards to minimize strain and fatigue.

Build quality: Durable materials and solid construction are essential for accessories to withstand intense use. Look for well-built products from reputable brands.

Performance: High responsiveness and precision are crucial. For keyboards, mechanical switches are preferred for their tactile feedback. For mice, consider DPI settings and sensor quality.

Customisation: Accessories with customizable features like programmable keys on keyboards, adjustable DPI on mice, and RGB lighting can enhance your gaming experience.

Audio quality: For gaming headphones, superior sound quality, noise cancellation, and a clear microphone are vital for an immersive experience and effective communication.

Reviews and ratings: Check user reviews and expert ratings to gauge the real-world performance and reliability of the accessories.

Budget: Determine your budget beforehand and seek accessories that offer the best features and quality within your price range.

FAQs

Question : What should I look for in a gaming headset?

Ans : Look for features such as surround sound, noise cancellation, a comfortable and adjustable fit, a high-quality microphone for clear communication, and compatibility with your gaming system.

Question : Are mechanical keyboards better for gaming?

Ans : Many gamers prefer mechanical keyboards due to their tactile feedback, faster response times, and durability. They also often have customizable keys and RGB lighting, enhancing both performance and aesthetics.

Question : How do I choose the right gaming mouse?

Ans : Consider factors like DPI (dots per inch) settings for sensitivity adjustment, the type of sensor (optical or laser), the number of programmable buttons, and the ergonomic design to ensure comfort during long gaming sessions.

Question : What is the benefit of a large mouse pad for gaming?

Ans : A large mouse pad provides more space for mouse movement, which is especially useful in games requiring high precision and quick reflexes. It also offers a smooth surface for better control and reduces wear on both the mouse and desk.

