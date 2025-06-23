Amazon Gaming Fest: Up to 70% off on gaming laptops, headphones, monitors and more

Gamers, this one’s for you! Amazon Gaming Fest is now live till 27th June, bringing exciting discounts on all your favourite gaming gear. You can get up to 70% off on gaming laptops, headphones, monitors, controllers, and more. Top brands like HP, ASUS, Samsung and more are part of the sale, so you don’t have to worry about quality.

From powerful laptops that can handle heavy games to noise-cancelling headphones for full immersion, now’s a great time to shop and save big. This is your chance to level up your gaming experience without spending a fortune.

Dive into the deals and bring home the gear you’ve been eyeing. Here’s a quick look at some of the best discounts you can grab during the Amazon Gaming Fest.

The Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ gaming laptop is built for performance and precision, ideal for gamers who want smooth gameplay and multitasking power. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS processor and features NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB graphics for immersive visuals.

The 15.6-inch display supports 144Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB for vibrant, tear-free frames. This Amazon Gaming Fest deal brings the laptop down to ₹65,990 (30% off), making it a strong option for budget-conscious gamers.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB GDDR6 Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz, 100% sRGB RAM 24GB DDR5 (Upgradeable to 32GB) Storage 512GB SSD PCIe 4.0 NVMe Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS | NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6" (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00EFIN Gaming Laptop

The HP Smartchoice Victus fb3009AX is built for gamers who want solid performance and responsive graphics without overspending. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor with 12 threads and paired with 6GB NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, it’s capable of running popular titles like GTA V, Cyberpunk, and FIFA 23 smoothly.

It comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM (expandable up to 32GB), a fast 512GB SSD, and updated thermals to keep things cool during intense gameplay. During the Amazon Gaming Fest, this laptop is available for 24% off.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS (6 cores, 12 threads) Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB GDDR6 Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz, anti-glare RAM 16GB DDR5 (Upgradable to 32GB) Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} HP Smartchoice Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS, 6GB RTX 3050 AI Gaming Laptop, 31 TOPS Upgradable (Upto 32GB) 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, 144Hz,IPS, 15.6"/39.6cm, FHD, Win11, M365* Office24,Blue, 2.3kg, fb3009AX

The LG Ultragear 24GS65F is a 24-inch Full HD gaming monitor designed for smooth and responsive gameplay. The IPS panel delivers rich colours with 99% sRGB coverage and HDR10 support, so you experience vivid graphics as intended by game developers.

Its three-sided borderless design and adjustable stand (height, pivot, and tilt) add to the comfort and visual appeal. Available during Amazon Gaming Fest at 48% off, this is a solid pick for gamers on a budget.

Specifications Display 23.8" FHD (1920x1080), IPS Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms (GtG) Features HDR10, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Stand Height/Pivot/Tilt adjustable Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMI

The MSI PRO MP275Q is a versatile 27-inch monitor built for both productivity and casual entertainment. Its WQHD (2560x1440) resolution delivers sharp visuals, while the 100Hz refresh rate offers smoother scrolling and gameplay than standard 60Hz screens.

MSI's EyesErgo features, including TÜV-certified low blue light, anti-flicker, and anti-glare coating, help reduce eye fatigue. Built-in 2W speakers, HDMI 2.0b and DP 1.2a ports, and a tilt-adjustable stand make it a well-rounded pick.

Specifications Display 27" WQHD (2560x1440), IPS Panel Refresh Rate 100Hz Colour Coverage 100% sRGB, 1.07B colours Features Eye Comfort Tech, Built-in Speakers Ports HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.2a, Audio Out Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} MSI PRO MP275Q 27 Inch WQHD Office Monitor - 2560 x 1440 IPS Panel, 100 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 2.0b, DP (1.2a)

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is a reliable pick for gamers who need strong performance and solid graphics. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, built for heavy multitasking and fast response.

It features 16GB DDR5 RAM (expandable up to 32GB), a fast 512GB SSD, and a 4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, making it suitable for modern games and content creation. The backlit RGB keyboard and durable build add to its gamer-friendly design.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS (8C/16T, up to 4.5GHz) Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4GB GDDR6 Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz, Anti-glare RAM 16GB DDR5 (Expandable to 32GB) Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6"/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W

The Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch gaming monitor offers a 2K QHD (2560x1440) resolution and Fast IPS panel for crisp visuals from every angle. The ultra-fast 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time ensure lag-free gaming, while HDR 400, 99% sRGB and 350 nits brightness bring out vivid in-game colours.

Features like AMD FreeSync, Eye Saver Mode, and flicker-free tech reduce strain during long sessions. It also includes gaming extras like Black Equaliser, Virtual Aim Point, and Super Arena UX. The height, tilt, pivot, and swivel adjustable stand make it ergonomic too.

Specifications Display 32" QHD (2560x1440), IPS, 180Hz Brightness 350 nits, HDR400 Response Time 1ms (GtG) Colour 99% sRGB, 16.7M colours Ports DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0, Headphone Jack Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 32" (80cm) Odyssey G5 Fast IPS 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|180 Hz|1ms|350nits|HDR 400|AMD FreeSync|Ports-DP,HDMI,Headphone|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS32DG500EWXXL|Black

The Razer BlackShark V2 X is a lightweight wired gaming headset built for long hours of intense gameplay. It features 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers that deliver rich, detailed audio across highs, mids, and lows. With 7.1 surround sound support (Windows 10 64-bit), gamers get accurate positional audio for better in-game awareness.

The memory foam ear cushions with cooling gel ensure comfort during extended sessions, while the noise-isolating cardioid mic cuts out background sounds for clearer team comms.

Specifications Drivers 50mm TriForce Titanium Surround Sound 7.1 (Windows 10 only) Microphone Noise-isolating cardioid mic Compatibility PC, consoles, mobile (3.5mm jack) Design Lightweight, memory foam cushions Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1

The ZEBRONICS Jet Premium is a budget-friendly wired gaming headset made for casual gamers. The flexible mic ensures clear communication, while an in-line controller lets you easily adjust volume or mute the mic. The headset has a 2-meter braided cable for durability and a 3.5mm jack for audio + USB for LED lights on the earcups.

Its auto-adjusting suspension headband and soft cushions make it suitable for long gaming sessions. Now available during Amazon Gaming Fest at a 59% off, it’s ideal for entry-level gaming setups.

Specifications Drivers 40mm Neodymium Mic Flexible, with in-line mute control Connectivity 3.5mm + USB (for LED lights) Cable 2-meter braided Design Suspension headband, soft ear cushions Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Zebronics Jet Premium Wired Gaming On Ear Headphone with LED Light for earcups, 40mm Neodymium Drivers, 2 Meter Braided Cable, Flexible mic, Suspension Headband, 3.5mm + USB Connector (Black + Blue)

The Lapcare Thunder Gaming Keyboard is designed for serious gamers seeking comfort and control without breaking the bank. Featuring customizable RGB backlighting, the keyboard lets you set the mood for any game. It comes with 4 programmable macro keys and GRC keys for quick complex command execution.

The 26-key anti-ghosting ensures smooth multi-key inputs during intense gameplay. Added features like a dedicated volume control knob, detachable wrist rest, and spill-resistant body offer both comfort and functionality.

Specifications Backlighting RGB, customizable Keys 4 Macro + GRC, 26 anti-ghosting Build Spill-resistant, durable body Controls Volume knob, multimedia shortcuts Comfort Detachable wrist rest Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Lapcare Thunder USB Gaming Keyboard, LIGHTSYNC RGB Backlit Keys, Spill-Resistant, Anti-Ghosting, Customizable Keys, Dedicated Multi-Media Keys - Black (LGK-111)

10. Zebronics Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

The Zebronics Transformer combo offers a solid entry-level gaming experience with a durable aluminium keyboard and a high-DPI mouse. The keyboard features multicolour LED backlighting with 3 lighting modes and an off mode, along with media controls and a Windows key lock for uninterrupted gameplay.

Paired with a 3200 DPI gaming mouse with 6 responsive buttons and a high-resolution sensor, this combo is plug-and-play ready for PCs and laptops. During the Amazon Gaming Fest, it’s available at 54% off.

Specifications Lighting Multicolour LED, 4 modes Keyboard Build Aluminium body, laser keycaps Mouse DPI Up to 3200, 6-button layout Cable 2m braided cable with USB Extra Windows key lock, media control keys Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Zebronics Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Similar articles for you Best gaming headphones with mic in June 2025: Top picks for the ultimate gaming session

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.