Amazon Grand Gaming Days are here, bringing unbeatable deals on gaming monitors that can transform your gaming experience. A high-quality gaming monitor is essential to fully immerse yourself in the virtual worlds you love. With discounts of up to 69%, now is the perfect time to upgrade your setup and bring new life to your gaming adventures.

Gaming monitors differ significantly from standard monitors, offering higher refresh rates, lower response times, and advanced technologies like G-SYNC and FreeSync to ensure smooth, tear-free gameplay. Brands like Zebronics, BenQ, LG and more dominate the market, known for their outstanding features and reliable performance. These monitors provide stunning visuals and quick responsiveness, crucial for competitive gaming and a more enjoyable experience.

The Amazon Grand Gaming Days event is the ideal opportunity to explore a wide range of gaming monitors tailored to meet various needs and budgets. From ultrawide screens and curved designs to 4K resolution and HDR support, there's something for everyone.

1. LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor 68 CM (27 Inches), QHD, 2560 x 1440, 1 MS, 144Hz, HDR 10, sRGB 99% (CIE1931), G-Sync Compatible, Freesync Premium, HDMI X 2, DP, HP Out 27GN800 (Black)

The LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor is a powerhouse for any gaming setup, especially with the Amazon Grand Gaming Days discount. Featuring a 27-inch QHD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, this monitor delivers sharp and vivid visuals. Its 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate ensure smooth and responsive gameplay. HDR 10 and sRGB 99% provide vibrant colours, making games look stunning. Compatible with both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium, it minimizes screen tearing for a seamless experience. With dual HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, connectivity is a breeze. Perfect for competitive gaming, this monitor combines performance and quality.

Specifications of LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor 68 CM (27 Inches)

Screen Size: 27 Inches

Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

Response Time: 1ms

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

HDR: HDR 10

Colour Accuracy: sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Sync Technology: G-Sync Compatible, FreeSync Premium

Ports: HDMI x 2, DisplayPort, Headphone Out

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High refresh rate (144Hz) for smooth gameplay No built-in speakers HDR 10 and sRGB 99% for vibrant and accurate colours Limited adjustability (height, tilt)

2. BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U 32" 4K UHD IPS Gaming Monitor

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U offers a premium gaming experience, now more affordable during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days. This 32-inch 4K UHD monitor delivers a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, ensuring ultra-smooth visuals and responsiveness. It’s PS5 compatible, making it ideal for console gamers. With FreeSync Premium Pro and 98% DCI-P3 colour coverage, it delivers stunning, accurate colours. The VESA DisplayHDR600 enhances brightness and contrast, providing an immersive experience. Built-in treVolo speakers and multiple connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1 and USB hub, add convenience and quality to your setup. Perfect for gamers seeking top-tier performance.

Specifications of BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U 32" 4K UHD IPS Gaming Monitor

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Response Time: 1ms MPRT

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

HDR: VESA DisplayHDR600

Colour Accuracy: 98% DCI-P3

Sync Technology: FreeSync Premium Pro

Ports: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, USB Hub

Speakers: treVolo Speakers (2W x 2)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K UHD resolution for stunning visuals Higher price point High refresh rate (144Hz) and low response time (1ms) Larger footprint, requires more desk space

3. ViewSonic Gaming 24 Inch Full HD IPS Monitor

The ViewSonic Gaming VX2479-HD-PRO monitor, available during Amazon Grand Gaming Days, is an excellent choice for gamers seeking quality at an affordable price. This 24-inch Full HD IPS display offers stunning visuals with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, ensuring smooth and fast gameplay. HDR10 support and sRGB 104% provide vibrant and accurate colours. It features FreeSync technology to reduce screen tearing, and the Eye Care technology minimizes eye strain during long gaming sessions. With dual HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, connectivity is versatile. This monitor is perfect for gamers looking for performance and value.

Specifications of ViewSonic Gaming 24 Inch Full HD IPS Monitor

Screen Size: 24 Inches

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Response Time: 1ms

Refresh Rate: 165Hz

HDR: HDR10

Colour Accuracy: sRGB 104%

Sync Technology: FreeSync

Ports: HDMI x 2, DisplayPort

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High refresh rate (165Hz) and low response time No built-in speakers HDR10 and sRGB 104% for vibrant and accurate colours No USB ports

4. ViewSonic Omni 24 Inch Full HD Fast IPS Gaming Monitor 180Hz Refresh Rate,0.5ms, HDR10, AMD FreeSync Premium, Adaptive Sync & VESA clearMR,104% sRGB, Eye Care, 2X Speaker, HDMI, Display Port -VX2428

The ViewSonic Omni VX2428, featured in the Amazon Grand Gaming Days, offers top-tier gaming performance at an enticing price. This 24-inch Full HD monitor has an impressive 180Hz refresh rate and a lightning-fast 0.5ms response time, ideal for competitive gaming. The Fast IPS technology and HDR10 support deliver stunning visuals with excellent colour accuracy. Equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium and Adaptive Sync, it ensures smooth and tear-free gameplay. The monitor includes dual speakers and comprehensive connectivity options, making it a versatile addition to any gaming setup. Perfect for gamers who demand speed and clarity.

Specifications of ViewSonic Omni 24 Inch Full HD Fast IPS Gaming Monitor

Screen Size: 24 Inches

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Response Time: 0.5ms

Refresh Rate: 180Hz

HDR: HDR10

Colour Accuracy: 104% sRGB

Sync Technology: AMD FreeSync Premium, Adaptive Sync

Ports: HDMI, DisplayPort

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Extremely high refresh rate (180Hz) and fast response time (0.5ms) No USB ports HDR10 and 104% sRGB for excellent colour accuracy No adjustable stand FreeSync Premium and Adaptive Sync for smooth gameplay

5. BenQ Zowie XL2546X 24.5" Gaming Monitor

The BenQ Zowie XL2546X is available at a great price during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days. It is designed for esports enthusiasts and competitive gamers. This 24.5-inch monitor features a Fast TN panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, ensuring ultra-smooth gameplay. Motion Clarity with DyAc2 technology enhances visual clarity, reducing motion blur for precise aiming. The XL Setting to Share feature allows players to share their settings easily. With adjustable height, shield, and S Switch for quick settings access, this monitor is built for convenience and performance. Ideal for serious gamers looking for an edge.

Specifications of BenQ Zowie XL2546X 24.5" Gaming Monitor

Screen Size: 24.5 Inches

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Response Time: 0.5ms

Refresh Rate: 240Hz

Special Features: Motion Clarity with DyAc2, XL Setting to Share, Shield, S Switch

Sync Technology: Adaptive Sync

Ports: HDMI, DisplayPort, USB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Extremely high refresh rate (240Hz) and fast response time (0.5ms) Higher price point Motion Clarity with DyAc2 for reduced motion blur TN panel may have limited viewing angles

6. LG Ultragear IPS Gaming Monitor 60 cm (24 Inches), FHD 1920 x 1080, 1ms, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Compatible, HDR 10, sRGB 99% (Typ.), DP, HDMI, Height, Tilt & Pivot Adjust Stand, 24GN65R (Black)

The LG Ultragear IPS Gaming Monitor, featured in the Amazon Grand Gaming Days, is perfect for gamers seeking a compact yet powerful display. This 24-inch Full HD monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for smooth and responsive gameplay. With HDR 10 and sRGB 99%, it delivers vibrant and true to life colours. AMD FreeSync compatibility ensures tear-free gaming, while the adjustable stand allows for a comfortable viewing experience. The monitor includes essential connectivity options like DisplayPort and HDMI. Ideal for gamers who need performance and flexibility in a smaller form factor.

Specifications of LG Ultragear IPS Gaming Monitor 60 cm (24 Inches)

Screen Size: 24 Inches

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Response Time: 1ms

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

HDR: HDR 10

Colour Accuracy: sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Sync Technology: AMD FreeSync

Ports: DisplayPort, HDMI

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K UHD resolution and excellent colour accuracy Higher price point 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time Large size may not fit all setups

7. LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor 86.42 Cm (34 Inch),Qhd 3440 X 1440,5Ms,160Hz,Amd Freesync Premium,Hdr 10,Srgb 99%,Height Adjust Stand,Dp,Hdmi,Speaker,Headphone Out,34Gp63A

The LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor, featured in the Amazon Grand Gaming Days, is perfect for immersive gaming. This 34-inch QHD monitor offers a 160Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, ensuring smooth gameplay. The ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio and curved design provide a wide field of view, enhancing your gaming experience. With AMD FreeSync Premium and HDR 10, it delivers vibrant colours and reduced screen tearing. The height-adjustable stand allows for customizable setup, while multiple ports including DP and HDMI ensure versatile connectivity. Ideal for gamers seeking an expansive and engaging display.

Specifications of LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor 86.42 Cm (34 Inch)

Screen Size: 34 Inches

Resolution: QHD (3440 x 1440)

Response Time: 5ms

Refresh Rate: 160Hz

HDR: HDR 10

Colour Accuracy: sRGB 99%

Sync Technology: AMD FreeSync Premium

Ports: DisplayPort, HDMI, Headphone Out

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ultrawide aspect ratio and curved design for immersive experience Higher price point High refresh rate (160Hz) and AMD FreeSync Premium Larger size may require more desk space

8. ZEBRONICS 32 Inch Wqhd 2K Curved 165Hz Gaming LCD Monitor,Hdr10,1Ms Mprt Response Time,Free Sync Support,Hdmi,Dp,280 Nits Max,16.7M Colors,Built-in Speakers&Bezel Less Design Zeb-S32A,Black

The ZEBRONICS 32 Inch WQHD 2K Curved Gaming LCD Monitor, featured in the Amazon Grand Gaming Days, is an excellent choice for gamers seeking a large, immersive display. This 32-inch monitor offers a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT response time for smooth, lag-free gaming. The WQHD resolution ensures sharp, detailed visuals, while HDR10 support enhances colour and contrast. With FreeSync support, screen tearing is minimized for a seamless experience. The monitor includes multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and DisplayPort, and built-in speakers for added convenience. Ideal for gamers looking for a high-performance, large-screen monitor.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS 32 Inch WQHD 2K Curved 165Hz Gaming LCD Monitor

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Resolution: WQHD 2K (2560 x 1440)

Response Time: 1ms MPRT

Refresh Rate: 165Hz

HDR: HDR10

Colour Accuracy: 16.7M Colours

Sync Technology: FreeSync

Ports: HDMI, DisplayPort

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High refresh rate (165Hz) and fast response time (1ms) Bulky size WQHD resolution and HDR10 for detailed and vibrant visuals Built-in speakers have average sound quality

Best 3 features of the gaming monitors

Best gaming monitor Display Size Resolution Refresh Rate HDR LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor 68 CM (27 Inches) 27 Inches QHD (2560 x 1440) 144Hz HDR 10 BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U 32" 4K UHD IPS Gaming Monitor 32 Inches 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 144Hz VESA DisplayHDR600 ViewSonic Gaming (Originated in USA) 24 Inch 24 Inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz HDR10 ViewSonic Omni 24 Inch 24 Inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) 180Hz HDR10 BenQ Zowie XL2546X 24.5” 24.5 Inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) 240Hz N/A LG Ultragear IPS Gaming Monitor 60 cm (24 Inches) 24 Inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz HDR 10 LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor 86.42 Cm (34 Inch) 34 Inches QHD (3440 x 1440) 160Hz HDR 10 ZEBRONICS 32 Inch WQHD 2K Curved Gaming LCD Monitor 32 Inches WQHD 2K (2560 x 1440) 165Hz HDR10

Best value for gaming monitor

The ViewSonic Gaming 24 Inch Full HD Monitor stands out as the best value for money. With a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDR10 support, it offers excellent gaming performance at an affordable price. The compact 24-inch size is perfect for most gaming setups, providing a balance between performance and price. Its FreeSync technology ensures smooth gameplay, making it a great choice for budget-conscious gamers who don't want to compromise on quality.

Best overall gaming monitor

The LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor 68 CM (27 Inches) is the best overall product. With its QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDR 10 support, it delivers a superior gaming experience. The sRGB 99% colour accuracy and G-Sync compatibility ensure vibrant visuals and smooth performance. This monitor is ideal for gamers seeking top-notch quality and performance.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best gaming monitor

When choosing a gaming monitor, consider the following factors:

Resolution: Higher resolutions (e.g., QHD, 4K) provide better image quality and more detailed visuals, enhancing your gaming experience.

Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate (e.g., 144Hz, 240Hz) results in smoother motion and can give a competitive edge in fast-paced games.

Response Time: Lower response times (e.g., 1ms) reduce motion blur and ghosting, providing clearer visuals during fast action scenes.

Sync Technology: Features like G-Sync or FreeSync help eliminate screen tearing and stuttering for a smoother gaming experience.

HDR Support: HDR (High Dynamic Range) enhances the contrast and colour range, making images look more realistic and vibrant.

Size and Aspect Ratio: The monitor's size and aspect ratio affect immersion and viewing comfort. Ultrawide monitors offer a wider field of view, ideal for immersive gaming.

Ports and Connectivity: Ensure the monitor has sufficient ports (HDMI, DisplayPort, USB) for your devices and peripherals.

Ergonomics: Adjustable stands (height, tilt, pivot) enhance comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Price: Balance your budget with the features you need. High-end monitors offer advanced features but can be expensive.

FAQs

Question : What is the importance of a high refresh rate in a gaming monitor?

Ans : A high refresh rate (e.g., 144Hz, 240Hz) provides smoother motion and reduces lag, enhancing the gaming experience, especially in fast-paced games.

Question : How does HDR improve gaming visuals?

Ans : HDR (High Dynamic Range) enhances the contrast and colour range, making game visuals look more realistic and vibrant with better highlights and shadows.

Question : Is G-Sync or FreeSync necessary for gaming?

Ans : G-Sync and FreeSync technologies help eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, providing a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience.

Question : What is the difference between QHD and 4K resolution?

Ans : QHD (2560 x 1440) offers higher resolution than Full HD but lower than 4K (3840 x 2160). 4K provides sharper and more detailed visuals but requires more powerful hardware.

Question : How does response time affect gaming?

Ans : A lower response time (e.g., 1ms) reduces motion blur and ghosting, providing clearer and more responsive visuals during fast-paced action in games.

