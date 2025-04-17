Amazon Grand Gaming Days are live: 80% off on laptops, monitors, headsets, and accessories

|Product
MSI Katana GF66, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6/Black/2.25Kg), 12UCOK-693IN
MSI Thin A15, Ryzen 5 7535HS, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512 GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B7UC-067IN
ViewSonic 60.96 Cm (24) IPS FHD Professional Monitor USB Type-C One Cable Solution with 65W Laptop Charge Back, Bezel Less, Wall Mount, 2X Speaker, HDMI, VGA, USB-C, Eye Care, 104% SRGB- VA2409-MHU
ViewSonic (from USA)-VX2428J 60.96Cm (24) FHD Fast IPS 180Hz Gaming Monitor with 0.5ms, Full Ergonomics, HDR10, AMD FreeSync, Premium AdaptiveSync, ClearMR,104% sRGB, Speaker, Eye Care, HDMI, DP.
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic with Dolby Atmos, RGB Led, Windows Software, Simulated 7.1 Surround Sound, 2.4 Meter Braided Cable Flexible Padded Ear Cushions(Black)
Ant Esports H1100 Pro RGB Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones for PC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Switch1 with mic Frost White
Consistent 2.5 256GB SSD with SATA III Interface, 6Gb/s Read/Write Speed Upto - 552/500 MB/s, 5 Years Warranty
Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals, TRUEFORCE Feedback, Responsive Driving Design, Dual Clutch Launch Control, Genuine Leather Steering Wheel Cover, for PS5, PS4, PC, Mac - Black
Logitech G Driving Force Racing Wheels Shifter for G29, G920 & G923, 6 Speed, Push Down Reverse Gear, Steel and Leather Construction for PC - Black
Crucial BX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA 6.35 cm (2.5-Inch) Internal SSD - CT1000BX500SSD1
MSI Cyborg 15 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H,Built-in AI, 40CM Gaming Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/Translucent Black/1.9Kg), A1VFK-049IN
MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio, Intel 1st Gen. Ultra 9 185H, Built-in AI, 41CM QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop (32GB/2TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Pro/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, GDDR6 8GB/Star Blue/1.9Kg), A1VGG-057IN
Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop
HP Victus Windows 11 Home Gaming Laptop,AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs Ai Powered,6Gb RTX 3050 Gpu,16.1-Inch (40.9 Cm),95W Tgp,Fhd,IPS,144Hz,16Gb Ddr5,1Tb Ssd,RGB Backlit Kb,B&O (Mso,Blue,2.29 Kg),S0089Ax
MSI Thin GF63, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/1.86Kg), 12VE-080IN
Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor, 16GB DDR5, 512GB,NVIDIA RTX 3050,6GB GDDR6, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB Orange,Windows 11 + MSO21,Dark Shadow, 2.65kg
MSI Thin A15, Ryzen 5 7535HS, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512 GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, GDDR6 6GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B7VE-066IN
MSI Vector 17 HX, Intel 14th Gen. i9-14900HX, 43CM QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop (32GB/2TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, GDDR6 12GB/Cosmos Grey/3Kg), A14VHG-806IN
ViewSonic Gaming (Originated in USA) 60.96 Cm (24) FHD SuperClear IPS Panel Monitor| Free Sync| |180 Hz | |1ms| HDR10 |HDMI |DP Port | Wide View Angle |Srgb104%| Eye Care - VX2479-HD-PRO
LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor 86.42 Cm (34 Inch),Qhd 3440 X 1440,5Ms,160Hz,AMD Freesync Premium,HDR 10,Srgb 99%,Height Adjust Stand,Dp,Hdmi,Speaker,Headphone Out,34Gp63A
ZEBRONICS S32A, 1800R Curved Gaming Monitor, 32 inch (80cm), 280 nits, 180Hz, WQHD, 2560x1440, FreeSync, 1ms MPRT, HDMI, DP, HDR10, Bezel Less, Built-in Speakers, Wall Mountable
BenQ Zowie XL2546X 24.5”|Fast TN 240Hz 0.5ms|Gaming Monitor for Esports (FPS)|Motion Clarity with DyAc2 |XL Setting to Share|S Switch|Shield|Precise Height Adjust with Industrial Grade Bearing (Black)
BenQ Zowie XL2566K 24.5(62.3 cm) LCD 1920 x 1080 Pixels TN 360Hz Gaming Monitor |Motion Clarity with DyAc+TM |1080P |XL Setting to ShareTM |Color Modes |S Switch |Shield |Smaller Base |Black
ViewSonic (from USA)-VX2728J 68.58Cm (27) FHD Fast IPS 180Hz Gaming Monitor with 0.5ms, Full Ergonomics, HDR10, AMD FreeSync, Premium AdaptiveSync, ClearMR,132% sRGB, Speaker, Eye Care, HDMI, DP
LG 24GN60R Ultragear™ Full HD IPS Panel (1920 x 1080) with 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate, HDR 10, Compatible with AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Black Stabilizer, Stylish Design, Black
BenQ MOBIUZ EX270QM 27 QHD 240Hz 1ms MPRT IPS Gaming Monitor| |PS5 Compatible| 98% P3| FreeSync Premium Pro| VESA DisplayHDR600| treVolo Speakers (2.5W x 2)| HDMI 2.1| DP| USB 3.0Hub (Metallic Grey)
Logitech G431 with 7.1 Surround Sound, DTS X 2.0, 50 mm Audio Drivers, USB and 3.5 mm Jack, Flip-to-Mute Mic Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic for PC - Black
HyperX Cloud Ii – Gaming Over Ear Headset for Pc, Ps5/Ps4. Includes 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound and USB Audio Control Box - Red (4P5M0Aa)
Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black)
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1
Sony INZONE H9, WH-G900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset, Over-Ear Headphones with 360 Spatial Sound, 32 Hours Battery Life, flip to Mute mic, Mobile, Laptop, PS5 & PC Compatible (White)
Sony INZONE H3, MDR-G300 Wired Gaming Headset, Over-Ear Headphones with 360 Spatial Sound, USB Wired Over-Ear Professional + USB Connector, flip to Mute mic, App Support & PC Compatible (White)
Razer BlackShark V2 X - White | Multi-Platform Wired Esports On Ear Headset - RZ04-03240700-R3M1
Dell KM3322W Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Combo, Anti-Fade & Spill-Resistant Keys, up to 36 Month Battery Life, 3Y Advance Exchange Warranty - Black
Logitech MK240 Nano Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Set, 12 Function Keys 2.4GHz Wireless, 1000DPI, Spill-Resistant Design, PC/Mac, Black/Chartreuse Yellow
Logitech MK215 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set, 2.4 GHz Wireless, USB Compact Design, (Keyboard),5 Month Battery Life(Mouse) PC/Laptop- Black
HP USB Wireless Spill Resistance Keyboard and Mouse Set with 10m Working Range 2.4G Wireless Technology / 3 Years Warranty (4SC12PA), Black
Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set Full-Sized Keyboard with Palm Rest and Comfortable Right-Handed Mouse, 2.4 GHz Wireless USB Receiver, Compatible with PC, Laptop - Black
Portronics Key2-A Combo of Multimedia Wireless Keyboard & Mouse, Compact Light-Weight for PCs, Laptops and Smart TV, White
Zebronics Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo,Braided Cable,Durable Al body,Multimedia keys and Gaming Mouse with 6 Buttons, Multi-Color LED Lights, High-Resolution Sensor with 3200 DPI(white)
iClever Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo GK03-2.4G Portable Wireless Keyboard Mouse with Rechargeable Battery, Ergonomic Design, Full Size, Slim & Thin, Stable Connection, Adjustable DPI, Silver/White
Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals, TRUEFORCE Feedback, Responsive Driving Design, Dual Clutch Launch Control, Genuine Leather Steering Wheel Cover, for PS5, PS4, PC, Mac - Black
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals, Real Force Feedback, Stainless Steel Paddle Shifters, Leather Steering Wheel Cover for PS5, PS4, PC, Mac - Black
Crucial BX500 500GB 2.5-inch SATA 3D NAND Internal SSD Upto 550 MB/s
Western Digital Green Sn350 Pcie Gen 3 Nvme Ssd, 250Gb
Western Digital WD Black SN770 NVMe 1TB, Upto 5150MB/s, 5Y Warranty, PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 (2280), Gaming Storage, Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) (WDS100T3X0E)
Western Digital WD Black SN770 NVMe 2TB, Upto 5150MB/s, 5Y Warranty, PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 (2280), Gaming Storage, Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) (WDS200T3X0E)
Amazon Grand Gaming Days are back, and it’s the perfect excuse to upgrade your setup. It doesn’t matter if you’re chasing high FPS, sharper visuals, or lag-free precision, this sale has it all, and that too at up to 80% off. What all can you expect? Serious deals across top brands like MSI, Dell, HP, and more, covering everything from gaming laptops and monitors to wireless headsets, RGB keyboards, and ultra-responsive mice. It’s not just a sale, it’s your chance to level up. Get, set, buy!
Level up your setup during Amazon Grand Gaming Days with unbeatable deals on top gaming laptops. Enjoy over 40% off on powerful machines from MSI, Dell, HP, and more. Whether you're into AAA titles or competitive esports, these performance-driven laptops deliver smooth gameplay, high refresh rates, and immersive graphics. Don’t miss this limited-time chance to upgrade your gear and game like a pro - only on Amazon!
Get ready for a serious visual upgrade, gaming monitors are now available at over 70% off during Amazon Grand Gaming Days. Whether you're into immersive curved displays, lightning-fast refresh rates, or ultra-wide screens, there’s something here to boost every setup. Top brands like ViewSonic, BenQ, LG, and Zebronics are part of the lineup, offering premium performance without the premium price. Don’t miss the chance to grab your dream display at a fraction of the cost.
Crank up the audio without cranking up your budget - gaming headsets are now available at over 60% off during Amazon Grand Gaming Days. Whether you want thunderous surround sound or crystal-clear comms, options from Sony, AntSports, Logitech, and Zebronics bring immersive audio experiences to your battle station. Great sound can make or break your gameplay - now's the time to score that perfect headset at a killer price.
Precision meets performance - Amazon Grand Gaming Days brings you top-tier mouse and keyboard combos at over 50% off. From Dell’s minimal workhorses to Logitech’s battle-tested kits and Zebronics’ RGB-packed gear, there’s something for every kind of gamer. Whether you’re grinding late-night raids or perfecting your aim, this is your chance to upgrade your controls without overspending. Grab the right tools and let your reflexes do the rest.
Amazon’s Grand Gaming Days are dropping some wild discounts, racing wheels and storage gear at over 80% off. Logitech’s wheels bring the thrill of the track home, while storage solutions from WD and Crucial keep your load times tight and backups sorted. It’s the kind of deal that turns casual setups into serious gaming stations, minus the usual price tag.
FAQs
What is Amazon Grand Gaming Days?
A limited-time sale event on Amazon offering massive discounts on gaming laptops, accessories, and gear across top brands.
Which brands are part of the sale?
Expect offers from MSI, Dell, HP, Sony, Logitech, Zebronics, BenQ, ViewSonic, WD, Crucial, and more.
How much can I save during the sale?
Discounts go up to 80% on select gaming products including monitors, headsets, keyboards, and storage solutions.
Are gaming laptops available at a discount?
Yes, top gaming laptops are available at over 40% off, including models from MSI, HP, and Dell.
How long will the Grand Gaming Days last?
The sale is for a limited time only - shop early before deals sell out or expire.