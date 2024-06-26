Pounce on attractive deals on gaming laptops during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days. We have listed down the best deals and laptop models for you to choose from.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days are here with the best time and deals for all the gamers out there. Deals and discounts on multiple gaming laptops make it the right time to get a new machine for yourself. Gaming is not the same experience for everyone. While some casual gamers try to stay budget conscious before getting a laptop, budding professionals and professional gamers want a machine with the power of a tank. In an attempt to cater to both these sections of buyers, and everyone in between, we have gone through the best gaming laptop models with attractive discounts.

Names like Alienware, ROG, TUF, Cyborg, and more are part of this list with our expert comments on which model is suited for you. Let’s get started and take you through the best gaming laptops across the budget with a deep dive on their performance, specifications and pros and cons. By the end of this, you will know which one to buy and why.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop is a decent choice for gaming enthusiasts. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500H processor and equipped with an NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB graphics card, this laptop ensures a smooth and immersive gaming experience. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate offers vibrant visuals and seamless gameplay. Its 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide ample memory and storage for both gaming and productivity tasks. Available during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days, this laptop offers great value with features like a backlit keyboard and anti-glare coating, making it a solid contender for budget-conscious gamers.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop Brand: Lenovo

Screen Size: 15.6 Inches

Colour: Shadow Black

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: Ryzen 5

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Feature: Backlit Keyboard, Anti Glare Coating

Graphics Card Description: Dedicated (NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Ryzen 5 5500H Processor Only 8GB of RAM might be limiting for some 144Hz Refresh Rate for Smooth Gaming Experience RTX 2050 is an old GPU

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop is a powerhouse designed for serious gamers. Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, this laptop delivers exceptional performance and stunning graphics. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures fluid and crisp visuals. With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers ample memory and storage for seamless multitasking and fast load times. Grab this beast during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days to enjoy premium gaming features, B&O dual speakers, and a backlit keyboard, making it an excellent choice for all-round gaming.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop Brand: HP

Model Name: Victus

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS 144Hz

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: Backlit Keyboard, B&O Dual Speakers

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor Slightly heavier at 2.37 Kg 16GB RAM for better multitasking 512GB SSD may not be enough for extensive games 144Hz Refresh Rate for Smooth Gameplay

The Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, making it a stellar choice for gamers seeking high performance. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures fast load times, smooth multitasking and zero lag. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers crisp and fluid visuals, perfect for intense gaming sessions. This laptop is available during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days, offering a blend of power and affordability. Its backlit keyboard and advanced cooling system make it a reliable and user-friendly gaming machine.

Specifications of Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop (Intel i5-13420H, RTX 4050) Brand: Acer

Model Name: Nitro V

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS 144Hz

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: Backlit Keyboard, Wi-Fi 6

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance Intel i5-13420H Processor Battery life could be better (5 hours average) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 for enhanced gaming visuals Slightly heavy for some users (2.5 Kg)

The Acer Nitro V gaming laptop features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics that provide an unmatched gaming experience. Its 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures sharp and smooth visuals. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a substantial 1TB SSD, it offers extensive storage and swift performance. Available during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days, this laptop combines power and storage capacity, making it ideal for avid gamers who also want to get some work done on the laptop, and also store files and data. The backlit keyboard and solid build quality add to its appeal, ensuring reliability and comfort during prolonged gaming sessions.

Specifications of Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop (Intel i5-13420H, RTX 3050) Brand: Acer

Model Name: Nitro V

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS 144Hz

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: Backlit Keyboard, Wi-Fi 6

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance Intel i5-13420H Processor Battery life could be better (5 hours average) 1TB SSD for extensive storage RTX 3050 is an older GPU model

The ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop catches eyeballs with its large 17.3-inch FHD display and 144Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive gaming experience. Powered by the Intel Core i5-11400H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, this laptop delivers smooth and efficient performance. The 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD ensure quick load times and ample storage. During the Amazon Grand Gaming Days, this laptop should be on your list because of its sturdiness coupled with a backlit RGB keyboard and impressive audio from the B&O dual speakers. Its durability and performance make it a great choice for gamers seeking a reliable and powerful machine.

Specifications of ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop Brand: ASUS

Model Name: TUF F17

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB

Display: 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: RGB Backlit Keyboard, B&O Dual Speakers

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 17.3-inch FHD Display Heavier at 2.30 Kg 144Hz Refresh Rate for Smooth Gameplay Only 8GB RAM

The MSI Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop is designed for gamers seeking high performance and portability. Featuring the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, it offers steady performance and stunning visuals. The 40CM FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and crisp gameplay. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, it provides quick load times and ample storage. Available during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days, this laptop combines power and sleek design, making it an excellent choice for gamers on the go.

Specifications of MSI Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop Brand: MSI

Model Name: Cyborg 15

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB

Display: 40CM FHD 144Hz

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: Single Backlit Keyboard (Blue), Wi-Fi 6

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor Battery life could be better (5 hours average) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 for enhanced gaming visuals

The Dell Alienware m18 R1 Gaming Laptop is a powerhouse designed for serious gamers and professionals. Featuring the Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics, this laptop delivers unparalleled performance and stunning visuals. The 18.0-inch QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate ensures an immersive gaming experience. This laptop has the biggest screen size in this list. With 64GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, it offers exceptional multitasking capabilities and ample storage. Available during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days, this laptop is ideal for those seeking top-tier performance, premium build quality, and advanced features like the CherryMX mechanical keyboard and extensive connectivity options.

Specifications of Dell Alienware m18 R1 Gaming Laptop Brand: Dell

Model Name: Alienware m18 R1

Processor: Intel Core i9-13980HX

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16GB

Display: 18.0" QHD+ 165Hz

RAM: 64GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: CherryMX Mechanical Keyboard, Extensive Connectivity Options

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance Intel Core i9 Processor Very high price point NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 for ultimate gaming visuals Extremely heavy at 2.72 Kg

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) is a versatile 2-in-1 gaming laptop that combines performance and portability. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, it offers excellent gaming performance. The 13.4-inch FHD+ touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers vibrant and smooth visuals. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, it provides ample storage and fast load times. Available during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days, this lightweight laptop is ideal for gamers and creators on the go, featuring a 360-degree hinge for various modes and a backlit chiclet keyboard.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) Brand: ASUS

Model Name: ROG Flow X13

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB

Display: 13.4" FHD+ 120Hz Touchscreen

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: 2-in-1 Convertible Design, Backlit Chiclet Keyboard

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance AMD Ryzen 9 Processor Smaller screen size for some users (13.4") NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 for excellent gaming visuals Higher price for a 2-in-1 laptop

Best 3 features of the top gaming laptops

Best gaming laptop Display Size RAM and Storage Graphics Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop 15.6" FHD 144Hz 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB HP Victus Gaming Laptop 15.6" FHD 144Hz 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050) 15.6" FHD 144Hz 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050) 15.6" FHD 144Hz 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop 17.3" FHD 144Hz 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB MSI Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop 15.6" FHD 144Hz 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB Dell Alienware m18 R1 Gaming Laptop 18.0" QHD+ 165Hz 64GB RAM, 1TB SSD NVIDIA RTX 4090 16GB ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) 13.4" FHD+ 120Hz Touchscreen 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB

Best value for money gaming laptop The HP Victus Gaming Laptop offers the best value for money among these options. It combines a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, ensuring excellent gaming performance. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it provides ample storage and multitasking capabilities. Its 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers smooth and immersive visuals. Priced competitively during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days, this laptop offers a balanced mix of performance, features, and affordability, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious gamers.

Best overall gaming laptop The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop stands out as the best overall product. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5500H processor and NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics, it delivers robust performance for gaming and productivity tasks. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures vibrant visuals and seamless gameplay. With 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it provides sufficient memory and storage. This laptop combines powerful hardware, sleek design, and practical features like a backlit keyboard and anti-glare coating, making it a top choice for gamers seeking a reliable and versatile machine.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best laptop for your needs Performance Needs: Assess your primary use cases – gaming, content creation, general use, or professional work. Choose a laptop with an appropriate CPU and GPU based on these needs.

Display Quality: For gaming and media consumption, opt for a laptop with a high refresh rate (120Hz or above) and good resolution (FHD or higher).

Storage and Memory: Ensure the laptop has sufficient RAM (at least 8GB, preferably 16GB or more) and storage (SSD preferred for speed).

Portability: Consider the laptop's weight and size, especially if you need a portable device. Gaming laptops tend to be heavier, but there are lighter options available.

Build Quality and Keyboard: A sturdy build and a comfortable, responsive keyboard (preferably backlit) are essential for long-term use and gaming.

Battery Life: Check the battery life, especially if you need to use the laptop on the go. Gaming laptops typically have shorter battery life.

Price and Warranty: Balance the features and specifications with your budget. Look for deals and ensure the laptop comes with a good warranty. Similar articles for you:

FAQs Question : What are the benefits of a high refresh rate display for gaming laptops? Ans : High refresh rate displays (120Hz or above) provide smoother and more fluid visuals, enhancing the gaming experience by reducing motion blur and improving response times. Question : Is 8GB RAM sufficient for gaming? Ans : While 8GB RAM can handle many games, 16GB is recommended for better performance and multitasking, especially for modern and resource-intensive games. Question : How important is the GPU in a gaming laptop? Ans : The GPU is crucial for gaming performance. A dedicated GPU like the NVIDIA RTX series provides better graphics, smoother gameplay, and supports high settings and resolutions. Question : Can I upgrade the RAM and storage in my gaming laptop? Ans : Many gaming laptops allow for RAM and storage upgrades. Check the laptop specifications for upgrade options and compatibility. Question : What should I look for in a gaming laptop keyboard? Ans : A good gaming laptop keyboard should have a comfortable layout, responsive keys, and backlighting (preferably RGB) for better visibility in low-light conditions.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!