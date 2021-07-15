Amazon India is conducting ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale for gaming enthusiasts. The e-commerce company has listed deals on gaming laptops, desktops & monitors as well as headphones, gaming consoles, TVs from brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more. The Amazon sale will be live until July 16, 2021.

Additionally, Amazon is offering up to 40% off on large screen TVs with high resolution, larger RAM and higher refresh rate. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models.

Gaming Laptops

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 15.6-inch Gaming laptop: The laptop is powered by Intel Core i5 11th gen processor. The machine comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM. The laptop also gets Acer CoolBoost technology and 512GB SSD. The laptop is available for ₹69,490.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop: The laptop is powered by Intel core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card. The laptop is available for ₹64,990.

MSI Bravo 15 FHD Gaming Laptop: The laptop is powered by with AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile Processors using 7nm architecture and Radeon RX 5500M graphics. The gaming laptop cmes with AMD FreeSync Premium. The Dragon Center software helps the user control and customize the MSI laptop. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop is available for ₹75,990.

Lenovo Legion 5 Intel i5 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop: This laptop comes with 10th Gen Intel i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics. The laptop can be purchased with a deal price of ₹67,490.

Gaming desktops

ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Intel Core i5-10400F 10th Gen Gaming Dekstop: The ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Gaming desktop is equipped with 10th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor. It comes with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD+256GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics. THe desktop is selling at ₹71,990.

ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Intel Core i7 10700 10th Gen Gaming Dekstop: This gaming desktop from ASUS gets 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 processor that clocks 2.9Ghz base speed, with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GDDR6 8GB VRAM. The desktop is available for ₹127,990.

