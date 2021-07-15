Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Offers on laptops, desktops

MSI Bravo 15 FHD Gaming Laptop: The laptop is powered by with AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile Processors using 7nm architecture and Radeon RX 5500M graphics. The gaming laptop cmes with AMD FreeSync Premium. The Dragon Center software helps the user control and customize the MSI laptop. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop is available for ₹75,990.