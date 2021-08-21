Amazon India has announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale where buyers can get offers and deals on gaming laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more. Grand Gaming Days will be live from 22 August till 24 August.

Customers can get up to 30% off on large screen TVs with more RAM and higher refresh rate. Additionally, buyers can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models.0

Here are some popular gaming products on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers:

Laptops

HP Victus 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop: The laptop is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor and Nvidia RTX 1650 with 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card. The laptop is available for ₹66,990.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 15.6-inch Gaming laptop: Nitro 5 AN515-56 Gaming Laptop powered by Intel Core i5 11th gen processor. This gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM. This gaming laptop is available for ₹69,990.

MSI Bravo 15 FHD Gaming Laptop: This laptop features AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile Processors and Radeon RX 5500M graphics. MSI’s exclusive Dragon Center software helps gamers customize the performance of MSI laptop. It gets 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It is available for ₹74,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop : This laptop comes with 10th Gen Intel i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics. It comes with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD. The laptop can be purchased at ₹67,557.

TVs

Sony Bravia (55) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80AJ : The TV gets a 4K Processor X1. The TV can be purchased at a price of ₹83,990.

Redmi (55) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 : The TV supports Dolby Vision. On Grand Gaming Days sale it is selling at ₹45,999.

Gaming accessories

G335 Wired Gaming Headset: G335 Wired Gaming Headset weighs 240 g. It gets memory foam earpads for comfort. The mic can be flipped up to quickly mute. G335 gaming headsets are available in multiple colours at ₹6,495.

SteelSeries Apex Pro - Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Steelseries Apex Pro Keyboard has OmniPoint Adjustable Mechanical Switches which allows for customization of actuation distance from 0.4mm to 3.6mm. It has an OLED Smart Display to view profiles, game info, Discord messages, and more. The keyboard is available at price of ₹27,999.

Acer FA100 512GB PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe 3D NAND SSD: The SSD is powered by the latest 3D NAND technology and PCIe NVMe 1.4 interface, sequential read/write up to 3300/2700 MB/s, which is 6 times faster than standard SATA SSD. The SSD is available for ₹6,039.

