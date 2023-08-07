Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale of 2023 has kicked off, offering customers a wide selection of smart TVs, smartwatches, smartphones, Bluetooth speakers and other gadgets, in various price ranges. The four-day extravaganza began on August 4 for all the customers and will continue until August 8. Below, you'll find a compilation of top rated deals on smartphones, laptops, and other exciting gadgets with discounts available during this sale.

The e-commerce giant is providing an extra 10 per cent instant discount for transactions made with SBI Credit Card or through EMI. Moreover, there are other instant discounts, cashbacks and EMI offers.

Smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹26,998. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging support. This smartphone features a 6.7-inches of FHD+ display and comes with a triple camera setup headed by a 50MP sensor.

realme narzo 60 5G

The realme narzo 60 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹17,999. It comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. There is an under-display fingerprint scanner on the phone. It boasts of a 64MP camera on the rear coupled with a 2MP secondary camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and offers 33W fast charging support.

iQOO Z6 lite 5G

The iQOO Z6 lite 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹14,499. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. This smartphone features a 6.58-inches of FHD+ display and comes with a dual camera setup headed by a 50MP sensor.

Laptops

HP Laptop 15s

The HP Laptop 15s laptop is priced at ₹40,999. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and features a 15.6-inch FHD display. The laptop comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM with 512GB SSD.

HP Victus Gaming Laptop

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop is priced at ₹56,990. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and features a 39.6 cm FHD display. The laptop comes with 16GB RAM with 512GB SSD.

Echo speakers and Fire TV stick

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen, Black) and Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb combo

This Echo Dot smart speaker with Wipro 9 watt bulb is selling at ₹2,899. Black and Blue are the colour options that a user can choose from. The smart speaker offers hands-free music control and can stream millions of songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, or Apple Music.

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2023 release)

The 2023 Echo Dot smart speaker is selling at a discounted price of ₹5,499. Blue, Black and White are the three colour variants of the device. The latest generation of Echo Dot comes with deeper bass and clearer vocals than all previous generations.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

This device is priced at ₹2,799. It allows you to use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. This Fire TV stick supportshome theater audio with Dolby Atmos and runs streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema and Prime Video.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device

This device is priced at ₹4,199. It allows you to use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. This Fire TV stick supports home theater audio with Dolby Atmos and offers 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision. It runs streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, SonyLIV, YouTube, Zee5, and Prime Video.