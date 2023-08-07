Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Top deals on Echo speakers, FireTV stick and other devices1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Echo Dot (4th Gen, Blue) with clock combo with Amazon Smart Plug available at ₹5,248 in Amazon sale.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale for 2023 offers discount on a range of products across categories. This four-day event started on August 4, catering to both Prime and non-Prime customers. The sale will extend until August 8. If you are looking to buy Echo products from the ongoing sale, here are some options to consider