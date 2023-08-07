Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale for 2023 offers discount on a range of products across categories. This four-day event started on August 4, catering to both Prime and non-Prime customers. The sale will extend until August 8. If you are looking to buy Echo products from the ongoing sale, here are some options to consider

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen, Black) and Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb combo

This Echo Dot smart speaker with Wipro 9 watt bulb is selling at ₹2,899. Black and Blue are the colour options that a user can choose from. The smart speaker offers hands-free music control and can stream millions of songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, or Apple Music.

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2023 release)

The 2023 Echo Dot smart speaker is selling at a discounted price of ₹5,499. Blue, Black and White are the three colour variants of the device. The latest generation of Echo Dot comes with deeper bass and clearer vocals than all previous generations.

All new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)

It is currently available at ₹6,499 in the Amazon Freedom Festival sale. It is selling with a discount of 28%. The smart display has a 5.5-inch screen and is powered by Alexa that can be operated by voice.

Echo Dot (4th Gen, Blue) with clock combo with Amazon Smart Plug

This combo includes Echo Dot (4th gen) and Amazon Smart Plug. It can be purchased at ₹5,248 in the ongoing Amazon sale. Echo Dot(4th Gen) with clock comes with an LED display that shows time, outdoor temperature or timers. Tap the top to snooze. The light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness, day or night.