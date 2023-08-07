Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale of 2023 has kicked off, offering customers a wide selection of smart TVs in various price ranges. The four-day extravaganza began on August 4 for non-Prime customers and will continue until August 8. Below, you'll find a compilation of smart TVs with exciting deals and discounts available during this sale.

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

This Sony smart TV with 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED screen is selling at a discounted price of ₹40,990 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The smart TV boasts of 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It has an audio output of 20watts.

OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV

OnePlus U series smart TV featuring 55-inch display is up for grabs at ₹40,999 on Amazon right now. The smart TV sports 60 Hertz refresh rate and a 178 degree wide viewing angle. It runs on Android TV 10 and offers hands-free voice control with Speak Now. Other features on the smart TV include Google Assistant, OnePlus Connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, Kids Mode and Game Mode.

Mi 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Selling at ₹36,999, the Mi X series smart TV features a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD screen. The smart TV comes with 3 HDMI ports to connect latest gaming consoles, set top box, Blu-ray Players, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, ALLM, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet and 3.5mm earphone jack as connectivity options.

TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

TCL smart TV with 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED display is up for grabs at ₹34,990 on Amazon. The smart TV sports a smart remote with dedicated hotkeys for quick and easy access.

Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

The Redmi Smart LED TV with 55-inch display is selling at a discounted price of ₹32,999. The smart TV has an audio output of 30 watts and comes with audio features like Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Dolby Atmos pass through eARC and DTS-HD.

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Hisense smart TV with 55-inch 4K Ultra HD bezel-less screen is up for purchase at a discounted price of ₹43,999 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The smart TV has a 24 watts output with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital.