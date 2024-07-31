Amazon has announced the dates for the much-anticipated Great Freedom Festival, set to take place from August 5 to 9, 2024. This annual shopping event promises an array of deals across multiple categories, including electronics, fashion, home appliances, and more. Shoppers can look forward to significant discounts on top brands and exclusive offers that make this event a highlight of the year. Whether you're upgrading your tech gadgets, refreshing your wardrobe, or enhancing your home setup, the Great Freedom Festival provides an excellent opportunity to score amazing deals. With discounts reaching up to 70% on various products, this shopping bonanza is not to be missed. Be sure to mark your calendars and prepare your shopping lists to take full advantage of the incredible savings during this five-day festival. Stay tuned for more updates and previews of the best deals to watch out for as the event approaches.

1. Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)

The Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers premium wash quality and energy efficiency, perfect for large families. Featuring Eco Bubble Technology and AI Control, it ensures thorough cleaning while saving water and energy. The sale offers up to 60% discount on washing machines. This model is a steal with the offers it comes with. It includes 21 wash programs catering to various needs, from delicate fabrics to heavy-duty washing. The high spin speed of 1400 RPM ensures faster drying. Additional features like Wi-Fi, SmartThings app support, and child lock enhance convenience and safety, making it an excellent choice for any household.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Type: Fully-automatic front load

Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5 star

Technology: Eco Bubble, AI Control, Wi-Fi

Spin Speed: 1400 RPM

Wash Programs: 21 (including Quick Wash, Drum Clean, Activewear, Baby Care, Bedding, etc.)

Drum Type: 2nd Diamond

Key Features: Hygiene Steam, Intensive Wash, Bubble Soak, In-built Heater

Additional Features: SmartThings app support, Language Setting, Delay End, Child Lock, Stay Clean Drawer

Warranty: 2 years on product, 20 years on DIT Motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy and water efficiency Higher initial cost Wide range of wash programs Complex features may need learning

2. Samsung 653 L, 3 Star refrigerator

The Samsung 653 L Side By Side Smart Refrigerator offers spacious storage and energy efficiency, perfect for large families. With a 3-star energy rating, this frost-free fridge includes a Convertible 5-in-1 mode, catering to various storage needs. The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures less noise, greater efficiency, and a 20-year warranty. Special features like Twin Cooling Plus, SmartThings app integration, and fingerprint resistance add to its appeal. Additionally, stabilizer-free operation and power-saving modes enhance convenience and reliability, making it an excellent choice for modern households. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will offer up to 55% off on refrigerators.

Specifications of Samsung 653 L Side By Side Smart Refrigerator

Type: Frost-Free, Side By Side

Capacity: 653 litres (409 L Fresh Food, 244 L Freezer)

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Compressor: Digital Inverter, 20-year warranty

Special Features: Convertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus, Wi-Fi, SmartThings App, AI Energy Mode, Power Freeze, Power Cool, Fingerprint Resistant, Built-in Look

Additional Features: Stabilizer Free Operation (100v - 300v), Door Alarm, Easy Clean Back, Veg Box, Big Bottle Guard, LED Light

Dimensions: 91.2 x 178 x 71.6 cm (WxHxD)

Weight: 100 kg

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive, 20 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large capacity, ideal for big families Higher energy consumption compared to 5-star models Versatile Convertible 5-in-1 mode Large size may not fit in smaller kitchens

5. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER NEO Exi+, CAI18ER3R34F0,White)

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers superior cooling performance with its Flexicool inverter technology, adjusting power based on heat load and saving up to 50% energy. Ideal for mid-sized rooms, it features a high-density filter, auto cleanser, and a powerful 4800W cooling capacity. The AC comes with a 10-year compressor warranty and additional protections like Aqua Clear Protection and a refrigerant leakage detector. Its user-friendly features, such as 4 fan speeds, auto restart, and sleep mode, make it a reliable and efficient choice for maintaining comfort. You can get up to 55% off on air conditioners during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Type: Split AC with Flexicool Inverter Technology

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 964.1 units

ISEER Value: 3.85

Compressor: Variable speed with Flexicool Convertible 6-in-1 technology

Cooling Capacity: 4800W (max 5350W)

Condenser Coil: 100% Copper with Aqua Clear Protection

Key Features: HD Filter, Insta Cool, Hydro Blue Coating, Refrigerant Leakage Detector, Auto Cleanser, ADC Sensor

Special Features: 4 Fan Speeds, Hi Grooved Copper, Stabilizer Free Operation, Hidden Display, Dry Mode, Auto Mode, Follow Me Function, Auto On/Off Timer, Sleep Mode, Auto Restart, Intelligent CRF Alert

Warranty: 10 years on compressor, 5 years on PCB, 1 year on product

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Flexicool inverter technology for energy savings Higher initial cost 100% copper condenser for better cooling Suitable only for mid-sized rooms

4. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

7. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard

The IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven is perfect for large families, offering versatile cooking options including baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and more. Its touch keypad is user-friendly and easy to clean. With a capacity of 30 litres, it accommodates substantial meals, while the child safety lock ensures safe operation. The oven comes with a starter kit and features 101 auto cook menus, making meal preparation convenient. Backed by a 1-year warranty on the oven and 3 years on the magnetron and cavity, it’s a reliable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

Type: Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 30 litres

Warranty: 1 year on the oven, 3 years on magnetron and cavity

Control: Touch keypad (membrane)

Special Features: Weight Defrost, Rotisserie, Grill Mode, Auto Reheat, Delay Start, Keep Warm, Express Cooking, Steam Clean, Disinfect, Deodorize, Child Safety Lock

Included: Microwave Oven, Glass Turntable, Wire Rack, Quick Guide Label, Warranty Card

Cooking Modes: 101 Standard Menus, Various Cooking Modes, Convection Temperature (40~200 ℃), Preheat, Keep Warm, Auto Programs, Auto Cook, Sound on/off, Ceramic

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 30L capacity for big families Larger size may take up more space Versatile cooking options Suitable only for mid-sized rooms

5. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60) is designed for larger kitchens and heavy cooking, with a powerful suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr. The baffle filter effectively handles Indian cooking styles, making it an ideal choice for homes that frequently fry or grill. The push-button controls are easy to use, and its sleek black pyramid design adds a modern touch to your kitchen. With a noise level of 52 dB, it operates quietly. This chimney comes with a 1-year product warranty and a 12-year motor warranty, ensuring long-term reliability.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm (suitable for 2-4 burner stoves, wall-mounted)

Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/hr (ideal for kitchens over 200 sq ft and heavy cooking)

Filter Type: Baffle filter, suitable for Indian kitchens

Control Type: Push button

Noise Level: 52 dB

Type: Pyramid, wall-mounted

Colour: Black

Country of Origin: India

Warranty: 1 year on product, 12 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity for heavy cooking May be too powerful for small kitchens Effective baffle filter for Indian cooking Installation not included

FAQs

Question : What is the advantage of the Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine’s Eco Bubble Technology?

Ans : Eco Bubble Technology creates bubbles that penetrate fabrics quickly, ensuring a thorough clean even at lower temperatures. This saves energy and protects delicate fabrics.

Question : How does the AI Control feature in the Samsung washing machine enhance user experience?

Ans : AI Control personalizes washing by remembering your habits, suggesting wash cycles, and providing timely information through a smart and intuitive interface.

Question : What does the Convertible 5-in-1 mode in the Samsung 653 L Side By Side Refrigerator offer?

Ans : The Convertible 5-in-1 mode allows you to customize your storage needs by converting the freezer into a fridge or adjusting the cooling capacity based on seasonal needs and usage.

Question : How does the Digital Inverter Compressor in the Samsung refrigerator benefit energy efficiency?

Ans : The Digital Inverter Compressor adjusts its speed according to cooling demand, reducing energy consumption, lowering noise, and extending the lifespan of the refrigerator.

Question : What makes the Flexicool Inverter Technology in the Carrier 1.5 Ton AC unique?

Ans : Flexicool Inverter Technology allows users to adjust the cooling capacity, saving up to 50% energy by varying compressor speed according to heat load and cooling needs.

