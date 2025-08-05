Amazon Great Freedom Festival deals: 80% off on desktops across all budgets from HP, Lenovo, and more

If your old desktop is slowing you down or your home office is begging for an upgrade, now’s the moment to take notice. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is turning the market on its head, with massive discounts on desktops from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Apple, Acer, ASUS, and newer names like MegaDesk and TECNICO.

Our Picks Product Rating Price TECNICO Student Learning Desktop Set, 20" HD All-in-One Computer, Dual Core, 8 GB DDR3 RAM, 128 GB SSD, 20" LED Monitor, Keyboard & Mouse, Webcam, Headphone & Mic, WiFi, 2 Years Warranty View Details ₹9,690 Get This TrakinPC Core i3 (2nd Gen) (8 GB / 500 GB / Win10) Assembled Desktop PC Full Set Computer (19 inch Display) View Details ₹9,499 Get This POWERDESK Desktop Computer Set, i7 4th Gen, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, 1 TB HDD, 22" HD LED Monitor, Wireless Keyboard & Mouse, WiFi, Windows 10, MS Office (16-256-1TB) View Details ₹19,999 Get This MegaDesk Desktop Computer Set, i5 2400, 12GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 500GB HDD, 19-inch HD LED Monitor, RGB Keyboard Mouse, Windows 10 View Details ₹15,188.9 Get This HP All-in-One, Intel N200 (8GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) 21.45'' (54.5 Cm), FHD, Win11, White, 4.17 Kg, Intel UHD Graphics, 720P HD Camera W/Privacy Shutter, Dual Speakers, Dg0154In View Details ₹30,990 Get This View More

From sturdy budget PCs for students to powerhouse machines built for editing, coding, or design, every setup finds its match. The most popular models have all the essentials covered, solid warranty, genuine parts, smart storage, and enough ports for any workspace. These aren’t just leftovers, many are the latest releases, quietly powerful and built to stick around. Pick your favourite before the clock runs out, because this Amazon sale often sees the fastest models and best prices snapped up in no time.

Desktops under ₹ 10,000 - up to 80% off Searching for a budget desktop? Now’s the moment. During the Great Amazon Freedom Festival, get desktops under ₹10,000 from trusted brands like TECNICO and TrakinPC. Seize up to 80% off while stock lasts. Shoppers are finding genuine value with this Amazon sale - perfect for students, small businesses, or anyone needing dependable performance on a budget. Don’t miss these limited-time tech deals.

Desktops under ₹ 20,000 - up to 80% off Give your setup a boost without overspending, desktops under ₹20,000 are now available from TECNICO, POWERDESK, and Cyntexia. Enjoy up to 80% off as part of the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. This Amazon sale offers unbeatable prices for anyone seeking solid, day-to-day PC performance. Upgrade smarter while these deals last.

Desktops under ₹ 35,000 - up to 60% off Step up your computing game with desktops under ₹35,000 from HP, Lenovo, Acer, and MegaDesk, now up to 60% off. As part of the Great Amazon Freedom Festival, this Amazon sale delivers excellent value on reliable brands. From home tasks to smart office upgrades, these deals make premium performance easily accessible. Act quickly, as stocks are moving fast.

Desktops under ₹ 50,000 - up to 60% off Upgrade to reliable power with desktops under ₹50,000 from HP, Lenovo, and ASUS, now at up to 60% off. Take advantage of the Great Amazon Freedom Festival to grab top-rated machines for work or entertainment. This Amazon sale makes high-performance brands more affordable than ever, so secure your new desktop while these offers are still live.

Desktops under ₹ 80,000 - up to 30% off Unlock advanced performance with desktops under ₹80,000 from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS, now available at up to 30% off. The Great Amazon Freedom Festival features this Amazon sale, making premium brands within reach for professionals and creators. Don’t wait too long; these standout deals bring speed and reliability for every ambition. Take advantage of these limited-time deals to boost your setup.

Desktops between ₹ 80,000 and ₹ 1,20,000 - up to 15% off Power users and creative professionals can find their match with desktops priced between ₹80,000 and ₹1,20,000, up to 15% off. Choose from Apple, HP, Dell, and Lenovo for impressive speed and advanced features. The Great Amazon Freedom Festival Amazon sale delivers big savings on premium machines built for demanding projects and top-tier workflows. These offers won’t last, so elevate your tech setup while the discounts are here.

