Amazon Great Freedom Festival deals: 80% off on desktops across all budgets from HP, Lenovo, and more

If your old desktop is slowing you down or your home office is begging for an upgrade, now’s the moment to take notice. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is turning the market on its head, with massive discounts on desktops from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Apple, Acer, ASUS, and newer names like MegaDesk and TECNICO.
TECNICO Student Learning Desktop Set, 20 HD All-in-One Computer, Dual Core, 8 GB DDR3 RAM, 128 GB SSD, 20 LED Monitor, Keyboard & Mouse, Webcam, Headphone & Mic, WiFi, 2 Years Warranty
TrakinPC Core i3 (2nd Gen) (8 GB / 500 GB / Win10) Assembled Desktop PC Full Set Computer (19 inch Display)
POWERDESK Desktop Computer Set, i7 4th Gen, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, 1 TB HDD, 22 HD LED Monitor, Wireless Keyboard & Mouse, WiFi, Windows 10, MS Office (16-256-1TB)
MegaDesk Desktop Computer Set, i5 2400, 12GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 500GB HDD, 19-inch HD LED Monitor, RGB Keyboard Mouse, Windows 10
HP All-in-One, Intel N200 (8GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) 21.45 (54.5 Cm), FHD, Win11, White, 4.17 Kg, Intel UHD Graphics, 720P HD Camera W/Privacy Shutter, Dual Speakers, Dg0154In
Lenovo A100 All in one Intel® N100 23.8 FHD (1920x1080) 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office 2024/5MP Camera/USB Calliope Keyboard & Mouse) F0J6005FIN
ASUS A3402, 23.8 FHD, 13th Gen, Intel Core i5-1335U, All-in-One PC (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Black/5.4 Kg) with Wireless Black Keyboard & Mouse, 3 Years Warranty, A3402WVA-BPC002WS
HP All-in-One, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U (16GB DDR5,1TB SSD) IPS, 300 nits, Anti-Glare, 27inch(68.6cm) FHD, Win11, M365, Office24, Shell White, 6.72kg, FHD IR tilt Camera w/Privacy shuttter, 27-cr1027in
HP All-in-One PC 13th Gen Intel Core i7 27 inch(68.6cm) FHD 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel UMA Graphics, HP 710 White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Win 11, MSO 21, Shell White, 6.72 Kg) 27-cr0403in
Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 60.96 cm (24″) Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage; Blue
TECNICO Desktop Computer Set, Core i5-2400, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 20-inch Monitor, Keyboard, Mouse, Speakers
TrakinPC Desktop Computer Set, 19-inch FHD Monitor, Core i5 2ND Gen, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro with Keyboard, Mouse, WiFi Doungle N1
AdaOne AIO-ZX20 Desktop Computer Set with Core i3 3120, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 19 Monitor, Keyboard & RGB Mouse, WiFi, Windows 10 (8-256GB)
TrakinPC Desktop Computer Set, 19-inch FHD Monitor, Core i5 2ND Gen, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro with Keyboard, Mouse, WiFi Doungle
TECNICO 20 Full Desktop Set CORE i3 4th Gen,8GB DDR 3 RAM,256GB SSD,20 Monitor,Keyboard,Mouse,Speakers, 2.4 GHZ WiFi
TECNICO Desktop Computer Set, Core i3-4130, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 20-inch Monitor with Keyboard, Mouse and Speakers
Desktop Computer Set with i5 3470, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 19-inch Monitor, Keyboard, Mouse, WiFi, Speakers, Windows 10, Black
Cyntexia Computer Desktop PC (Core I7-4770 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD/HDMI/VGA/Ethernet/HD Graphics 4600 / USB 3.0 / Win 11) Basic Software Installed
TECNICO Desktop Computer Set with 20-inch HD LED Monitor, i5 2400, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 500GB HDD, 2GB Graphics Card, Windows 10, MS Office
TECNICO Business All-in-One Desktop Computer Set, i7 4th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512 SSD, 22-inch HD LED Monitor, Integrated Graphics Card, Keyboard Mouse & Speaker
BullOne All-in-One Desktop Computer Set, i5 2400, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD, 19inch HD LED Monitor, Sound Bar, WiFi, Win 10 (16-128-1TB)
BullOne All-in-One Desktop Computer Set, i5 2400, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 19inch HD LED Monitor, Ultra HD Graphics, Sound Bar, WiFi, Win 10 (16-256GB)
MegaDesk All-in-One Desktop Computer Set, i7 4th Gen, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, 1 TB HDD, 22 HD LED Monitor, Wireless Keyboard & Mouse, WiFi, Windows 10, MS Office (16-256-1TB)
HP All-in-One Desktop,Intel® Celeron -N100,21.45 inch(54.5cm),FHD,Anti-Glare,8 GB DDR5, 512GB SSD,Dual 2W Speakers,White Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo,White, Windows 11, 4.17kg,22-dg0153in
KRYNORCXY Gaming Pc Desktop Computer Full Set Core I7 3770 |16GB Ram |Windows 10| GT 4GB 730 DDR5 Graphics Card with 22inches led Monitor RGB Keyboard Mouse Wi-fi Ready to Play (512GB SSD/1TB HDD)
ASUS AIO A3202,21.45 FHD,Intel Celeron 7305, All-in-One PC (8GB/512GB/Windows 11/MS Office 365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Black/4.84 Kg), with Wireless Keyboard & Wireless Mouse, A3202WBA-BPB006WS
MegaDesk RGB-X All-in-One Desktop Computer Set, i5 6th Gen, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, 1 TB HDD, 22 HD LED Monitor, RGB Keyboard & Mouse, WiFi, Windows 11, MS Office (16-256-1TB)
AdaOne AIO-RG09 Desktop Computer Set with Core i7 6700, 32GB RAM, 500GB SSD, 22 Monitor, 4GB Graphics Card, RGB Keyboard & Mouse, WiFi, Windows 11 (32-500-4GB)
Giganics All-in-One Desktop Computer Set, i5 6th Gen, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD,4GB Graphic Memory, 19 HD LED Monitor, RGB Keyboard & Mouse, WiFi, Windows 10, MS Office (16-500-4GB)
Lenovo A100 All in one Intel® Core™ i3-N305 23.8 FHD (1920x1080) 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office 2024/5MP Camera/USB Calliope Keyboard & Mouse) F0J6005GIN
BullOne All-in-One Desktop Computer Set, i7 6th Gen, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 22inch HD LED Monitor, Sound Bar, WiFi, Win 11 (32-1TB)
HP All-in-One Desktop Intel® Core™ i3-N300,21.5 inch(54.5cm),FHD,Anti-Glare,8 GB DDR5, 512GB SSD,White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo,White, Windows 11, 4.17kg,22-dg0786in
MegaDesk Gaming Desktop Computer Set, i7 6th Gen, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 19-inch HD LED Monitor, RGB Keyboard Mouse, Sound Bar, Windows 11 (32-1TB)
Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 12th Gen Intel i3 23.8 FHD WVA 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop with Alexa Built-in (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office 2021/HD 720p Camera/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse) F0GH017DIN
BullOne All-in-One Desktop Computer Set, i7 6th Gen, 32GB RAM, 500GB SSD, 19inch HD LED Monitor, 4GB Graphics Card, Sound Bar, WiFi, Win 10 (32-500-4GB)
Asus AiO V440,13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U,23.8 FHD,100Hz,All-in-One PC(8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 24/Retractable Camera/with Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/M365 Basic (1Year)*) V440VAB-KWPC001WS
HP All-in-One 12Th Gen Windows 11, Intel Core i3-23.8 Inch(60.5 Cm) 8GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd, Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare Display/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11/5.37 Kg, 24-Cb1901In
Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 Ryzen 5 7430U 23.8 FHD IPS 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop with Alexa Built-in (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/MSO 21/3Wx2 Speakers/HD Camera/USB Calliope Keyboard & Mouse) F0G1013EIN
ASUS AiO V440,13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 23.8 FHD,100Hz,All-in-One PC(8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 24/Retractable Camera/with Wired Keyboard & Mouse/M365 Basic (1Year)*) V440VAB-KBPC002WS
Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 13th Gen Core i3-1315U 27 FHD IPS (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/MS Office 2021/3Wx2 Harman Speakers/Alexa Built-in/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse, Grey), F0HM00G4IN All-in-One Desktop
HP All in One 24,13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, (8GB DDR4,512GB SSD),Microsoft365* Office2024, Win 11 Home, 23.8inch(60.5cm) FHD,Three Sided Micro Edge,FHD Camera,5.27Kg, White, 24-cr0477in
Dell Inspiron 24 AIO (5430) Windows 11 Home, Intel Proc I5-1334U |8 GB 512GB SSD| Intel Graphics | 23.8 FHD | Win 11+MSO24 + M365 | 15 Month Mcafee | Pearl White Cover | Wireless Keyboard & Mouse
Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO Intel Core i5 13420H 27 FHD IPS 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop with Alexa Built-in (16GB/1TB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/5.0MP+IR Camera/Wireless EOS Keyboard & Mouse), F0HM003CIN
Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 13th Gen Core™ i3-1315U 27 FHD IPS (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/Office 24/3Wx2 Harman Speakers/Wireless EOS Keyboard & Mouse, Cloud Grey), F0HM00PKIN All-in-One Desktop
Dell AIO Inspiron 5430, 14th gen i3-100U, 8 GB, 512GB SSD Intel® Graphics, 23.8 FHD AG Infinity Narrow Border Non-Touch | Windows 11 + Office H&S 2021 | Wireless Keyboard & Mouse
Acer Aspire C24 60.5 cm (23.8) Full HD IPS Display All in One (AIO) Desktop Intel Core i5-12450H Processor (Win11 Home/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Microsoft Office) Full HD Webcam, Wireless Keyboard & Mouse
Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO Intel i3-1315U 27 FHD 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop (8GB/1TB SSD/Win11/Office 21/3Wx2 Woofer/Alexa/5.0MP + IR Camera/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse), F0HM0066IN
HP All-in-One PC 13th Gen Intel Core i5 27 (68.6cm) FHD 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel UMA Graphics, 710 White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Windows 11 Home, MSO 21, Shell White, 6.72 Kg) 27-cr0407in
Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 13th Gen Core i9-13900H 27 QHD IPS (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows11/Office 2021/3Wx2 Harman Speaker/Alexa Built-in/Wireless EOS Keyboard & Mouse, Grey), F0HM00JBIN All-in-One Desktop
Dell AIO Inspiron 7730, i7-1335U, 16 GB, 1TB SSD, 27 FHD, 60Hz, WVA, IPS, Non-Touch Display, NVIDIA® GeForce® MX570A with 2GB GDDR6 Graphics Memory, Win11+MS Office 24+M365, Pearl White Cover+Molded
HP Pavilion Aio Pc,Intel Core I7 13700T,27 Fhd 3 Sided Micro-Edge Display/16Gb Ram/1Tb Ssd/Win 11/Mso/Intel Uhd Graphics 770 Graphics/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/8.3 Kgs 27-Ca2113In-Windows 11 S
Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 60.96 cm (24″) Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage; Silver
Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 60.96 cm (24″) Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage; Pink
Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO Intel Core i7 13620H 27 QHD IPS 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop (32GB/1TB SSD/Win11/Office 21/5.0MP+IR Camera/3Wx2 Harman Speakers/Wireless EOS Keyboard & Mouse), F0HM0067IN
HP Aio Pc 13Th Gen Intel Core I5-1335U,23.8Inch(60.5 Cm) Fhd,Touch,Anti-Glare (16 Gb Ddr4,1Tb Ssd,Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo,Fhd Ir Tilt Privacy Camera) Win 11,5.53Kg,24-Cr0410In-Windows 11 Home
Dell Inspiron 24 AIO (5430) Intel Processor-Core 7 150U 16GB 1TB SSD Intel® Graphics FHD Win 11+MSO21, 15 Month McAfee Pearl White Cover5.46 Kgs
{{/percentage}}
From sturdy budget PCs for students to powerhouse machines built for editing, coding, or design, every setup finds its match. The most popular models have all the essentials covered, solid warranty, genuine parts, smart storage, and enough ports for any workspace. These aren’t just leftovers, many are the latest releases, quietly powerful and built to stick around. Pick your favourite before the clock runs out, because this Amazon sale often sees the fastest models and best prices snapped up in no time.
Searching for a budget desktop? Now’s the moment. During the Great Amazon Freedom Festival, get desktops under ₹10,000 from trusted brands like TECNICO and TrakinPC. Seize up to 80% off while stock lasts. Shoppers are finding genuine value with this Amazon sale - perfect for students, small businesses, or anyone needing dependable performance on a budget. Don’t miss these limited-time tech deals.
Give your setup a boost without overspending, desktops under ₹20,000 are now available from TECNICO, POWERDESK, and Cyntexia. Enjoy up to 80% off as part of the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. This Amazon sale offers unbeatable prices for anyone seeking solid, day-to-day PC performance. Upgrade smarter while these deals last.
Step up your computing game with desktops under ₹35,000 from HP, Lenovo, Acer, and MegaDesk, now up to 60% off. As part of the Great Amazon Freedom Festival, this Amazon sale delivers excellent value on reliable brands. From home tasks to smart office upgrades, these deals make premium performance easily accessible. Act quickly, as stocks are moving fast.
Upgrade to reliable power with desktops under ₹50,000 from HP, Lenovo, and ASUS, now at up to 60% off. Take advantage of the Great Amazon Freedom Festival to grab top-rated machines for work or entertainment. This Amazon sale makes high-performance brands more affordable than ever, so secure your new desktop while these offers are still live.
Unlock advanced performance with desktops under ₹80,000 from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS, now available at up to 30% off. The Great Amazon Freedom Festival features this Amazon sale, making premium brands within reach for professionals and creators. Don’t wait too long; these standout deals bring speed and reliability for every ambition. Take advantage of these limited-time deals to boost your setup.
Power users and creative professionals can find their match with desktops priced between ₹80,000 and ₹1,20,000, up to 15% off. Choose from Apple, HP, Dell, and Lenovo for impressive speed and advanced features. The Great Amazon Freedom Festival Amazon sale delivers big savings on premium machines built for demanding projects and top-tier workflows. These offers won’t last, so elevate your tech setup while the discounts are here.
FAQs
Which brands offer the best value desktops in India?
HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and ASUS consistently provide reliable desktops at various budgets for students, offices, and creative users.
Can I upgrade storage and RAM in most desktops?
Yes, most desktops allow upgrades for RAM and storage. Always check model specifics and warranty terms before purchasing components.
Are mini desktops good for home or small office use?
Mini desktops are compact, energy-efficient, and ideal for web browsing, office tasks, or media streaming in limited spaces.
How do gaming desktops differ from regular desktops?
Gaming desktops include advanced graphics cards, more RAM, and robust cooling for smooth gaming, video editing, and intensive multitasking.
What’s important when choosing a desktop for business?
Focus on processor speed, ample RAM, reliable brand, after-sales support, and enough ports for peripherals to ensure smooth business operations.