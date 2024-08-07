The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is all about savings! You can enjoy fantastic discounts on a wide range of products. If you’re in the market for a new air conditioner, this is the perfect time to take advantage of the amazing offers available with the ongoing Amazon sale.

Enjoy discounts of up to 55% on the best air conditioners from top AC brands, ensuring you find the perfect cooling solution for your home.

This sale features a variety of models, including energy-efficient options and advanced cooling technologies to suit every need. Additionally, SBI card holders can benefit from an extra 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions, making your purchase even more affordable.

Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, your chance to upgrade your comfort while saving big. With this Amazon sale, secure the best deals on high-quality air conditioners and enjoy a cool, refreshing environment all season long!

1. Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 123V CAE, White)

The Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is featured in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. This 2024 model comes with a copper compressor, 4-in-1 adjustable mode, and an anti-dust filter for optimal performance.

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. This 2024 model features a copper compressor, AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling, and a 2-way swing for customizable comfort. Equipped with an HD filter and anti-virus protection, it ensures clean and healthy air.

Lloyd Stylus 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wifi Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd Stylus 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wifi Inverter Split AC is featured in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. This model offers a 6-in-1 convertible option and a changeable AC panel for added flexibility. Made with 100% copper, it includes an anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air quality.

Check out more split ACs:

5. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is available in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. This model features a 5-in-1 convertible design and a copper compressor for optimal efficiency. Equipped with an anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter, it guarantees cleaner air quality for your home.

6. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18NINV3R32 WYE, White)

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Inverter Split AC is featured in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. This 2024 model boasts a copper compressor and delivers heavy-duty cooling even at 52°C. With its versatile 5-in-1 cooling modes, it ensures optimal comfort for any environment.

7. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL50U, White)

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. The model features a copper compressor, PM 2.5 filter, and a triple display for easy monitoring. With Dew Clean technology and Coanda airflow, it ensures efficient cooling and improved air quality.

More split ACs for you:

Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is featured in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. This 2023 model offers a 5-in-1 convertible design and is made with 100% copper for enhanced durability. Equipped with an anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter, it ensures cleaner air quality for your home.

10. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER NEO Exi+, CAI18ER3R34F0,White)

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. This 2024 model features a copper compressor and offers convertible 6-in-1 cooling options for versatile comfort. Equipped with a high-density filter and an auto cleanser, it ensures cleaner air quality and hassle-free maintenance.

11. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2023 Model, AC 1T EI 12TINV3R32-GWA Split, White)

The Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Inverter Split AC is featured in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. This 2023 model comes with a copper compressor and I-Sense technology for enhanced comfort. With its versatile 5-in-1 cooling modes, it adapts to various conditions, ensuring optimal performance.

12. Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER NEO+ Exi, CAI12ER3R34F0,White)

The Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. This model features a copper compressor and convertible 6-in-1 cooling for tailored comfort. It includes dual filtration with HD and PM 2.5 filters, ensuring cleaner air quality, along with an auto cleanser for easy maintenance.

FAQs

Question : What is an inverter air conditioner?

Ans : An inverter air conditioner uses variable speed compressors to adjust cooling output based on the room's temperature, resulting in energy savings and more consistent cooling compared to traditional fixed-speed models.

Question : How do I choose the right tonnage for my AC?

Ans : The right tonnage depends on the room size. Generally, 1 ton is suitable for up to 600 sq. ft. of space. Larger rooms may require higher tonnage for effective cooling.

Question : What does a 5-in-1 or 6-in-1 convertible AC mean?

Ans : A 5-in-1 or 6-in-1 convertible AC offers multiple cooling modes, allowing you to adjust the unit’s operation according to your comfort needs and environmental conditions.

Question : How often should I service my air conditioner?

Ans : It's recommended to service your air conditioner at least once a year to ensure optimal performance, enhance efficiency, and extend its lifespan.

Question : What is the significance of energy efficiency ratings?

Ans : Energy efficiency ratings, such as the star rating, indicate how effectively an AC unit uses energy. Higher star ratings mean lower energy consumption and cost savings on electricity bills.

